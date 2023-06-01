GRAFTON — A year ago, University School of Milwaukee ended the season of the Grafton baseball team with a 6-5 decision in a WIAA Div. 2 regional semifinal game. On Tuesday, the clubs met again and the host Black Hawks got a measure of revenge, to the tune of a 12-4 victory at 9th Ave. Field.
“Tonight was just a matter of us out-executing our opponent,” Grafton head coach Brian Durst said after his squad scored in five of the six innings in which the Black Hawks batted. “Great execution tonight by our guys and the biggest thing was scoring in each of those innings. Putting up runs in each inning and then especially the inning where they took the lead with four runs, we came right back with three and regained the lead.
“If that’s how we’re going to play in the postseason, we’re going to be a tough out.”
USM was not especially sharp in the field Tuesday, as Grafton benefitted from some early defensive mistakes to take the lead. In the opening frame, Mason Lempke reached on an error to get things started, moved to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on a two-out error on a ball hit by Ryan Quello.
In the second inning, the home team would again take advantage of an error by the Wildcats to strike again, making the score 2-0 when Vince Cameranesi singled with one out, moved to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch.
USM would go on to commit five errors in all on a day that was uncharacteristically sloppy for the Midwest Classic Conference co-champions.
“Congratulations to Grafton. Tip of the cap to them, they played well,” USM head coach David Casey said. “We didn’t play our best baseball and it’s frustrating when you end the season in a win or go home scenario and you’re not able to play your best game. That’s baseball.”
The Wildcats battled back in the top of the third, plating four runs to take the lead. Griffin Grebe started the rally with an opposite-field single. Tyler Cook then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the junior up 90 feet. Gabriel Ciralsky followed with a sharp single to center to put runners at the corners and Henry Vincent added a walk to load the bases. Vidal Colon then drove a three-run double to the fence in left-center field to give the visitors the lead.
Colon had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drew a walk in his final game for the Wildcats.
“He’s a special one,” Casey said about the senior catcher. “I was watching that last at-bat and I was like that’s the last time I’m going to have the honor of coaching this kid. He’s going to go on to the University of Illinois-Chicago and play, and hopefully play a large role there.
“He’s a special kid on the field and I think that shows,” the USM coach added. “He’s our captain, he’s our leader in every facet and even off the field he’s just as good a kid as he is on the field.”
Jason Adix would wrap up the rally two batters later when he drove in a run with a ground out.
Grafton responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame.
Carson Faust reached on an error to start the rally, then Quello singled and both players moved up an extra base on an error in the outfield. Colin Haldeman then drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Garrett Bonk followed with an infield single and Cameranesi added a game-tying single to right. Grafton then dialed up a safety squeeze, with Quello racing home on a bunt by Eli Goldstein that put the home team ahead by a 5-4 score.
“There was some clutch hitting for sure, but there was also excellent baserunning and execution of some of the little things. That goes back to our week of practice,” Durst said, noting the team spent the practice time between its final regular season game and the playoffs working on various game situations. “(That’s) that mature mental approach and the poise that I expect this team to have.
“We’ve got veteran players now,” he added. “I expect us to maintain our composure during a game like that.”
Senior pitcher Jack Sommers then set down the side in the top of the fourth, allowing the Grafton offense to go back to work. That was a big moment for the Black Hawks, part of a day in which the righthander allowed just four hits and a walk other than the USM rally in the third.
“Sommers was outstanding again tonight, pitching against a tough lineup and got us six innings,” Durst said. “He’s a workhorse for us and he knew going in that he was going to throw until the end of his pitch count, so it was just a matter of being as efficient as possible and throwing strikes and staying ahead of hitters.”
Sommers also benefited from some nifty glove work behind him, as the Black Hawks turned an early double play and Lempke made a pair of diving catches in center field.
“Our defense was also very sharp. We turned a double play in the first inning, we made a couple nice catches in the outfield, Cameranesi was solid behind the plate,” Durst said. “I just thought it was a great team defensive performance and that’s what we need to continue to do to advance.”
It was also a strong team effort at the plate, as all nine Grafton starters either scored a run or drove in a run during the victory.
In the fourth, Michael Muecke got things started with a walk, Faust then clubbed a single and Quello mashed a run-scoring double. Bonk added a runscoring fielder’s choice later in the frame to make it 7-4.
After Sommers worked another scoreless frame in the fifth, the Grafton offense put up five runs in the bottom of the stanza. The club drew four walks and Bonk, Faust, Haldeman and Lempke added hits to break things open. Bonk laced a two-run single as part of a day in which he had two hits and drove in three runs.
“It’s what Garrett’s done all season. We keep him in that six spot and he’s either been an RBI machine or a run-scoring machine,” Durst said. “He’s just a great competitor and he knows what he has to do as an athlete to prepare and compete, and he’s going to give a competitive at-bat every single time.”
With the win, Grafton moved on to host a regional championship game Wednesday against New Berlin West.
USM completes its season with an overall record of 17-8.
“We were able to split a conference title for the second year in a row. We were able to really struggle through some injuries,” Casey said. Overall, a very good season that we were able to come out with a winning record and a lot of momentum going into the playoffs. It just didn’t pan out today.
“I’ll look back on the season as a very successful season. We had really great senior leadership, upperclassmen leadership,” the coach added. “We have a lot of talent returning, but I’ll look back on the 2023 season as something that we can build upon moving forward.”
Casey also reflected upon some of the players that were instrumental to the Wildcats’ success throughout the campaign.
“Graham Kasten, our starting pitcher today, was conference player of the year. Start to finish, he really had a good, solid season,” the coach mentioned. “Mike Schoon, coming back from an arm injury, is getting there and he had a really nice season. A first-team all-conference player. There’s a list of other guys, Jason Adix had a great season, Henry Vincent, two of our other seniors, really good, solid seasons.”