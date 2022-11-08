ASHWAUBENON — It may be at a different venue than where Halle Grimm, Libby Michel and Maranda Uttke competed for the first time at a WIAA state meet, but the trio of Grafton seniors will be making their way back to the Div. 2 championship meet for the fourth and final time this week after claiming sectional titles in individual competition.
“I think that it’s really amazing that us three have made it every year, and we have all improved drastically over that time, too, which has allowed our individual rankings to go up in our events,” Michel said. “Maranda and I are really close, and we both have the goal of winning our individual events at state. It would be an amazing way to end our high school season together. Being able to not just go to state, but also go to state with my friends makes the experience even more special.”
Friday will mark the third year that the state meet will take place at Waukesha South High School, but Uttke reflected upon her high school state experience, which took place at the UW Natatorium in Madison.
“Freshman year was probably the best state competition with my teammates because we actually stayed overnight at a hotel since it was in Madison and we got a lot of team bonding in,” she recalled. “At the other state competitions they swim at a much later time than I dive, but I know they are rooting for me and I am rooting for them.”
While everyone will compete on the same day and at the same venue for the state meet, the sectional meet was different for Uttke, who took first place with a score of 438.34 points.
“It was a different meet setting than previous years so I was a little nervous at first. Instead of competing with all D-2 divers, I dove with the D-1 divers as well as a few D-2,” she explained. “There were some dives that I performed that I was very proud of, but I can always use improvement, especially with state coming up. It felt amazing to take first place at this sectional meet, as again I was nervous at this meet but my hard work paid off.”
That is the latest in a long list of accomplishments for Uttke, who will be looking to win a fourth state meet medal. Diving is set to begin Friday at 1:30 p.m.
“I received first place at conference as well as the Port invite and medals on a few other meets this season, including the Racine invite,” Uttke said about her season thus far. “Throughout my state meets though, I have received sixth place freshman year and third place both sophomore and junior year. Every year I have improved so I am hoping to get that first place medal at my last state dive competition.”
In the first swimming event of the afternoon, the quartet of Kylee and Halle Grimm and Libby and Lola Michel took third in the 200-yard medley relay to qualify for state, with a time of 1 minute, 54.76 seconds. They also took third and advanced in the 200 free relay (1:43.14).
Libby Michel was pleased to get another chance to compete at state with her sister.
“Being able to swim on a relay with my sister again is very special to me,” she said. “We both are very motivated to place well at our last state meet together, and I’m looking forward to being able to swim one last relay with Lola in my last year.”
In individual competition, Halle Grimm was the sectional champion in the 100 backstroke (58.47).
Libby Michel was a double event winner, taking first in the 200 individual medley (2:04.75) and the 500 free (5:02.29).
“I was really happy with all of my races,” she said. “I went into the meet looking to just hold up my placing in my events, and try to get solid times to post for the seeding for state. Sectionals has always been one of my favorite meets, our team atmosphere at these meets has always been really great.
“My goal at this meet was to drop some time in both my individuals. I wanted to have a good position to start at the state meet,” Libby Michel added. “I also had the goal to get the pool record in both my individuals, which I was really happy with getting that in both my 200 IM and 500 free.”
On Friday, she will have a chance to reach her goal of winning a state championship. Swimming events start at 5:30 p.m.
“Making state for the fourth consecutive year means a lot to me. It’s really exciting to see how much I have grown since making it my freshman year,” Libby Michel said. “I have been looking forward to state all season, as one of my goals from my freshman year was to win state in the 200 IM, and I’m excited to be able to really try to reach that goal this Friday.”