CEDARBURG — Oddly enough, perhaps the most challenging part of a weekend in which Cedarburg tennis standout Chatton Haws took second place at the WIAA Div. 1 state doubles tournament was his graduation ceremony.
“It was kind of funny. I was sitting down in graduation and my legs — I was crammed in this little, small chair, a confined space, and I was like this has to end,” he admitted. “I was sweating, I felt dehydrated, I was falling asleep. I was so glad to walk out of there.”
Maybe that is because graduation is a new thing for Haws, while being on the tennis court is like a second home. In fact, he has been playing the sport for so long that he really does not remember how he got started.
“When people ask me that question, I just say I picked up a racket before I knew how to walk and kind of leave it at that,” he replied when tasked with answering a question he has clearly had served his way before. “My dad says when I was crawling.”
If you know anything about the Haws family — parents Kaila and Randy, children Chatton, Hailey and Keenan — that would not come as a surprise. It is also not a shock that the middle child took to the sport right away.
“I think it felt pretty natural for me,” Chatton Haws said. “I always enjoyed playing tennis. As I got older and I got better, it just kept going.”
It has been a very successful venture on the courts for Chatton Haws. In his three seasons with the Bulldogs, he posted a record of 56-5 in singles play during his sophomore and junior seasons, then joined forces with Keenan, his younger brother, to go 31-2 in doubles as a senior. He qualified for the state tournament each of those years, and the second-place finish by the Haws brothers represents the best state finish in the history of the Cedarburg boys tennis program. Along the way, Chatton Haws has earned several prestigious honors, such as the Frank Parker Award, given to recognize the accomplishments of a tennis player on and off the court.
When asked for what memories come to mind, he pointed to the long, grueling matches he has played in, such as several three-set matches at state.
“I think my most memorable matches would probably be some of my really long singles matches that went two-and-a-half or three hours,” he recalled. “Win or lose, those ones probably stick the most.”
After having success as the top players in the Bulldogs’ singles lineup, Chatton Haws opted to play doubles as a senior. The reason is it gave him a chance to play alongside his younger brother, Keenan.
“The whole family dynamic,” Chatton Haws said when asked about the decision to try doubles, which he admits to not having much experience playing before this season. “With my parents as the coaches and I’d be playing with my brother, so the whole family thing (was present), which I thought would be kind of cool.
“And, I know my brother’s game pretty well and his (talent) level, so I thought it would be pretty fun,” he added.
Chatton Haws said it did not take him too long to getting used to having a partner out on the court with him.
“You do a bunch of different drills and stuff and I've played in a couple tournaments, but not too many matches,” he explained about his previous doubles experience. “My singles game transfers pretty well to doubles, so that helps a lot. Just making some small adjustments tactically.
“Watching the guys on TV helps a lot,” he added.
However, there were benefits to making the change.
“I’d say it’s a lot less physically demanding. A lot shorter points and a lot less moving and serving,” Chatton Haws explained. “Also, having someone else there makes it more fun.”
Keenan Haws enjoyed having an opportunity to join forces with his brother.
“He’s a really fun doubles partner to have,” he said. “He’s extremely good at tennis and stuff, so he’s really wise with strategy and all those things.”
Up next for Chatton Haws will be another change, as he moves on to college. He will attend Olivet Nazarene in Bourbonnais, Ill.
“I love this campus, love this school, the people there are super nice,” he said about the decision. “Great tennis, great facilities. It’s probably my dream school to go to and I’m really happy it all worked out.
“My coaches there, they’re super nice and they’re chill dudes. So, I think it’s going to be a lot off fun,” he added. “I’m really excited to play.”
In addition, he will be reunited with his older sister, but Chatton Haws noted that he picked the school before Hailey Haws made the decision to go there as well.
“She’s joining me,” he said with a laugh. “My sister also transferred there, too, so I go from playing on the same team as my brother to being on the same team as my sister, which is kind off funny.”
In addition to holding court with the tennis program, Chatton Haws will study mechanical engineering.
“I’ve always been kind of like a visualizer, where I just like to see how things work together,” he said, explaining that he has enjoyed taking STEM courses such as calculus and physics. “Growing up, playing with Legos and different stuff and always taking things apart, I find interest in those things.”