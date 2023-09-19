MEQUON — The Homestead girls volleyball team is learning that it helps to win the numbers game.
Head coach Ali Porter has made it a point of emphasis that the Highlanders are playing with all 15 players — the six on the court during a given point, with everyone on the bench playing a key role — and the results speak for themselves. Homestead is 13-7 overall and is currently riding a 10-match winning streak.
“Something that we’ve been really working on is the culture and playing together as a team,” the coach explained. “We went on a team retreat and basically had a lot of role conversations about the importance of each person, whether it’s one of the six on the court or the bench.
“We constantly talk about how we’re going to play offense with 15 people, we’re going to play defense with 15 people, because it takes all of us. I think then when you look at our offense and you look at our defense, you very much see that mentality,” Porter added. “We’re all doing this together.”
Actions speak louder than words, and Porter is proud of how the players have put the team ahead of their own interests.
“We’re really lucky because every single one of the girls on the team are really wonderful people,” she said. “They all very much buy in to the team and what is best for the team.
“Honestly, I think our bench is something that has really symbolized that change because everyone is for everyone and everyone is pumped for everyone. That team retreat was helpful,” she added. “They’ve heard it over and over, we’ve got to compete and we’ve got to trust each other.”
It also helps when the results follow, and the Highlanders collected a big win Aug. 31 with a 3-1 victory over Cedarburg. Homestead added a 3-0 victory last Tuesday against West Bend East to improve to 2-1 in the North Shore Conference and put together a brilliant performance Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 at the Kettle Moraine Ladder Tournament.
“It’s been a while since we won a conference match, so it’s been nice to now get two,” Porter said. “We went undefeated (at Kettle Moraine). … We played nine matches in 24 hours and we only lost one set all weekend, so that was exciting.”
It helps that Homestead has a solid batch of players that trust each other and are good at making the plays when their number is called.
“We’re really working on hustling and pursuing the ball and staying aggressive,” Porter said. “Everyone can step up and everyone does their job, and we can rely on a lot of different girls to put the ball down or to keep the ball up as the case may be. Our unity and ability to spread the ball, so it’s not like you can just lock up one hitter, so we’ll just use a different one.”
Homestead has plenty of options when on the attack, such as sophomores Anya Mikhailenko.
“Anya’s been a great addition. She played tennis last year and then she came out and played with us this year,” Porter said about the newcomer. “She’s really athletic.”
Seniors Maria Pramenko and Chase LaLonde are others who have the ability to finish off a point whenever they get an opportunity.
“Chase LaLonde, No. 11, has been one of the go-to leaders the entire time,” Porter said. “She does a wonderful job.”
Ava Russell is a dual threat in the middle who is adept at winning points with vicious spikes and able to block attacks by the opposition.
“She loves to swing. She gets very excited for it and she has a great hitting percentage,” Porter said about the junior’s offensive abilities. “When we can get her the ball, we’re generally really successful, so that’s something that we like to do.”
The coach added that Nyla Steltz is another versatile talent who is essential to the Highlanders’ success.
“She’s kind of unique because she plays front row middle but then she’ll also play back row,” Porter said. “She’s one of our best passers, one of our best servers, one of best swings.”
Two other players who have played a big role in Homestead’s recent surge are sophomore Kennedy Klueger and senior setter Livvy Boehlke.
“Kennedy Klueger, No. 12, is our libero. She’s really stepped it up this year. First year on varsity. She learns fast, she hustles and shakes it off,” the coach said. “(Boehlke is) one of the other captains, someone that they have really relied on to lead them out of some tough situations.”
Homestead, which also earned a 3-0 sweep of Kenosha Bradford in nonconference play Thursday, will be back in conference action at 7 p.m. today, visiting Hartford.