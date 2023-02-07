GLENDALE — About an hour into the North Shore Conference wrestling tournament Friday at Nicolet, somebody pointed out to veteran Homestead wrestling head coach Ernie Millard that the Highlanders were actually leading the meet.
At that moment, he let out a laugh. “I know, I know,” he said. “I took a picture (of the score) and I wanted to say ‘Stop the meet, we won (laughs even harder)!’” The Highlanders did not wind up winning the meet, but behind the third straight individual title by Millard’s son Charlie at 160 pounds and a great many determined efforts in the consolation rounds, Homestead did earn a well-deserved third, its best finish since a similar finish back in 2014.
The Highlanders have been building for the last couple of years, and with a largely underclassmen cast, still have a great deal of potential left, according to coach Millard.
“We’re going to be really good next year,” he said. “My assistant (Ryder Sigler) said going into today that we could be top three. I was thinking fourth on a good day. Turns out he was right, because this feels like our best effort (at conference) in decades.
“Ryder’s done a phenomenal job teaching, and the thing was, I think we even left some points on the board. We could have done even better.”
Homestead scored 170.5 points for its spot, as West Bend West, behind six individual titles, won with 230.5 and West Bend East was second with 209.
Cedarburg and Grafton, both starting rebuilding projects, had some competitive moments and were eighth (80.5) and 10th (44), respectively.
All three teams will now take part in WIAA regional action on Saturday. With a new format that qualifies the top two regional finishers for the WIAA team sectional meet on Feb. 14, Ernie Millard has some even bigger goals.
“I think we can get there (to team sectional), that’s the goal,” he said.
Greater Metro Conference champion Germantown will be the favorite in the Highlanders’ regional that will be contested back at Nicolet.
But before that, the Highlanders will celebrate the large step forward at conference. As Homestead’s efforts have been for the last three years, Charlie Millard (41-2 record) led the way. The WIAA state runner-up at 160 last year is the top-ranked wrestler in Div. 1 at the same weight class this season, and the junior dominated three opponents on the way to earning his individual crown.
He pinned West Bend West and Nicolet foes before dominating Hartford’s returning state qualifier Noah Deibert with a third period technical fall in the final.
Charlie Millard was a little sick earlier in the week but did not look it Friday. He’s having fun with this new and improved Homestead team.
“I felt pretty good about it,” he said. “I thought about it as just another tournament but still winning a third title is something to be proud of.
“It’s been a lot of fun this year, absolutely (as a team). The practice room is good. Some guys are a little slow some days, but I’m trying to lead them and sometimes we kick them in the butt a little and then it’s back to work,” he added with a laugh.
“It’s a great experience right now. It’s not as much fun without a good team (behind me). You want to be on a good team and we’re getting there. We’re going to get there.”
And it’s a team with some depth. While Charlie Millard was the Highlanders’ only finalist, many of his teammates fought through the backdraw successfully, as seven of them earned third places. These included George Jones at 106 (28-16), Shemi Siegel at 120 (21-14), Rhadei Kuck at 132 (16-17), Sorin Osadcii at 138 (30-14), Guy Fraley at 145 (23-12), Jonah Stammer at 152 (28-16) and John Moyer at 170 (27-15).
All told, 10 of Homestead’s 13 entries won their final matches of the day.
It was the kind of day the old coach needed to take a picture of.
“This was a great day,” Ernie Millard said, “and we're going to get even better.”
For Cedarburg, the Bulldogs were led by 126pound runner-up Oliver Grudzinski (25-10). He won by decision against a Hartford opponent in the quarterfinals and pinned a Nicolet foe in the semifinals before falling to former state champ Ben Bast of West Bend West in the finals.
The Bulldogs also got fourths from Baily Grudzinski at 106 (24-14) and Colin Maier at 132 (22-18). Maier lost in the quarterfinals but won two consolation matches before falling to Homestead’s Kuck in the third place bout, 9-5.
Cedarburg head coach Bryce Karban said the Bulldogs have taken good steps up this season as they put 10 wrestlers out on the mat for the tournament.
“It’s been pretty good,” he said. “A lot of major improvements. We got two dual meet wins this year, which after finishing with only five kids (on the team) last year is important. We have 14 out this season and things should get better as the youth program is doing very well.
“We have about 80 kids in it right now and it’s in very good hands.”
The Cedarburg youth program is headed up by former Germantown state placewinner Casey Gabrielson.
Grafton head coach Brant Murray-McKelvey has also been encouraged by the season and by the Black Hawks’ efforts in the tournament. He came over from Nekoosa, where he helped reload that program.
Co-captain Nathan Krause (32-8) led the way for the Black Hawks with a runnerup effort at 220. He earned a first-round bye, pinned a West Bend East opponent in the semifinals but then was beaten by talented Port Washington freshman Garett Kawczynski in the final.
James Volkmann (16-30) was sixth at 152, going 2-3 on the day.
Murray-McKelvey also praised co-captain 182pounder Ben Birch (22-15) for his efforts and noted that behind the middle school program’s growth in numbers — an increase from 12 to 24 this year — things are looking up for Grafton.
“You look at our record and we’re not doing very well,” Murray-McKelvey said, “but the effort by the whole team this year has been great. We’ve grown a ton and hopefully gotten a bit better. I’m very proud of them. Our leadership from freshmen through seniors has been tremendous.”