MEQUON — With this season’s impossibly youthful and talented Homestead boys basketball team, the ball is frequently flying all over the court, including well-intended alley-oop passes occasionally ricocheting off the backboard and heading the wrong way.
Highlanders head coach Sean Crider just rolls his eyes when he sees those things.
“Sometimes they don’t know any better,” Crider said with a chuckle, “but that’s part of their charm.”
Because more often than not, the ball is going into the basket, frequently in fluid and spectacular ways. Ways that make the small, old but memory-filled John Chekouras gym rock like it did in the 1990s, the last time the Highlanders were a dominant force in the North Shore Conference.
For more Ozaukee County prep sports coverage, subscribe to The News Graphic today: https://bit.ly/newsgraphic_sub
The venerable historic gym has been rocking all season and was again in a big way Friday, as the fast-moving Highlanders created a brand-new great memory, as with their 85-57 win over West Bend West, Homestead clinched no worse than a share of their first North Shore title since 2000.
“This feels good, really very good,” Crider said. “The guys have put a lot of work into this, a lot of extra hours. Sometimes we try to get the seniors (seven in total) to work with the kids and rein in the loosey-goosiness, but that’s also what makes it fun.”
The title marks the first conference crown since 2000, when the Highlanders won their last of four league titles in the decade spanning 1990 to 2000, all under the late coach Chekouras, who passed in 2006 and whose name now sits proudly on the wall and floor of the gym his teams helped make famous.
Long-time Homestead assistant coach Steve O’Brien, who was a close friend of Chekouras and worked with him in those happy times, is absolutely delighted with how this current group of Highlanders play but notes that his old friend and boss would likely be appalled at how they throw the ball around sometimes. “They’re goofy, they’re loose and I think John would be rolling in his grave sometimes with how this bunch plays,” O’Brien said, “but there is no tension with these guys. I think it’s because of how young they are.
“They may be a little naïve but we don’t want to wake them up yet,” he added with a laugh.
Sophomore guard Tim Franks, who led the Highlanders with 24 points in the win over West, admits the group is callow, but they know when to turn on the jets.
“We’ve been talking about this goal (conference) since November,” he said. “We know we’re young, but we’re a deep team with a lot of different guys who can do a lot of different things. We know when to focus and when to have fun.”
With the win, the fourth-ranked in state Highlanders improved to 14-0 in North Shore play with two league games left to play. Homestead is now 19-2 overall and has won 11 in a row.
Crider, whose rotation goes more than eight deep and relies heavily on sophomores, juniors and the occasional freshman around senior starters Evan Endres and Adam Riese, said that depth is the key to his team’s success.
“We’re able to bring out different lineups, play different styles as needed,” he said. “No one has to have a special night for us to win. Tim (sophomore guard Franks) had a big night tonight (24 points), but no one has to do that every time for us to win.
“It’s a collective effort.” That was certainly the case Friday night at Homestead, as the Highlanders had 12 players score, doing it most frequently in an up-tempo fashion, forcing turnovers and racing up and down the floor.
They took control early, as four minutes in, Franks scored six straight points to key an 8-0 run that gave Homestead a 14-4 edge. Back-to-back baskets by West freshman guard Carson Bauer cut the lead to 18-12 with 8:11 to go.
The Spartans were still hanging around at 30-19 with less than two minutes to go in the half, when the Highlanders’ defense turned on the jets. Senior forward Evan Endres, freshman guard Trevor Polite and junior guard Solomon Garrison recorded consecutive steals, all of which they cashed for layups as the Homestead lead ballooned to 38-19 at the break.
West was never able to get inside of 17 points in the second half, despite the fact that the Spartans shot an impressive 17 of 24 from the field in the session.
They just couldn’t slow down the fast-moving Highlanders.
“To negate their pressure, we wanted to keep moving north to south,” Spartans head coach Ryan Matenaer said, “but they got us moving side-to-side and that led to trouble (turnovers). There’s a reason why they’re ranked fourth in state, and we saw it tonight.”
West was led by senior guard Riley O’Connell, with 16 points, while senior guard Jacob Wagner had 15. Behind Franks, Garrison had 11 for Homestead and Endres chipped in 10.
All told, it was a celebratory night in the old gym. Members of Chekouras’ family, led by daughter Kira Testin, were there wearing T-shirts that honored all the previous Homestead conference champions and at halftime, the third through eighth grade Junior Highlander program was honored.
It has more than 120 players involved, making it one of the largest programs in the state.
But mostly, it was about Crider and these young and fearless Highlanders, who have two games left on the conference schedule to clinch the title outright.
“We want to finish the (North Shore) season undefeated,” Crider said. “There’s a lot going on here. Our JV is undefeated, and both the freshmen and sophomore groups are very deep.
“Nothing is guaranteed of course, but I have a feeling there is more to come (with this group).”
Franks agreed. “It’s a great feeling to do this,” he said. “Our future is very bright.”