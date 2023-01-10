Highlanders fortify penalty kill unit

MEQUON — What a difference a week can make.
The Homestead boys hockey team was having a hard time killing penalties in recent action as part of a four-game losing streak, but the Highlanders were able to successfully keep Cedarburg off the scoreboard on the Bulldogs’ power play opportunities Friday on the way to earning a 2-0 victory in a North Shore Conference contest.
“We had worked so hard this week on how the penalty kill needs to look and the effort that you need to put in and blocking shots,” Homestead head coach Tony Navarre said, praising the work of senior Michael Birmingham, sophomore Jackson Montgomery and junior Liam McGourthy in helping pitch a shutout in that part of the game. “A couple kids have really just bought in. They want to work really hard and get in front of shots and block as many shots as they can. The PK was just so much more effective. Just the guys getting in front of shots.”
That was essential for Homestead, which was able to keep Cedarburg at bay despite being down two skaters for 1 minute, 36 seconds after two penalties were called on the Highlanders early in the game. The other infractions came with the home team attempting to protect a one-goal lead.
“We’ve made a couple changes in the season that are not necessarily easy changes for kids to make and then implement in one season. You want to keep your identity, you want to try and be this team, whatever you decide at the beginning of the year, so kind of transitioning from this is how we want to do it to this isn’t working for us and now we need to do that, this team has done really well with that and bought in,” Navarre said, noting that the Highlanders have implemented some substantial changes recently. “The penalty kill and our breakout have been the two big things that the guys have really worked hard on.”
Cedarburg head coach Kyle Peterson credited the Highlanders for their work in that department.
“Homestead did well in pressuring our power play into making some mistakes,” he said. “I felt as though we had our opportunities with the five powerplays we had, especially the five-on-three in the first period. A credit to their goalie, Connor O’Brien for making some key saves when needed.”
Those stops allowed Homestead to hang on to a lead the team achieved just over six minutes into the game when Alejandro Brooks scored a goal assisted by Jackson Lord.
Navarre said that goal was really set up by the work by the shift before Brooks lit the lamp.
“There was a good odd-man rush and I think we had good neutral zone pressure, and there was like three or four things that we had put into practice the week prior,” the Homestead coach explained.
As for the goal itself, the veteran coach credited Brooks, McGourthy and Montgomery for putting in the effort to make the score happen.
“(They) were out there and there was traffic in front, they cycled the puck, there was a shot on net and Alejandro tipped one,” Navarre said. “It was just a really nice team play where the puck was in the offensive zone, we were able to put shots on net and Alejandro got a stick on it and redirected the puck and we got that quick goal.”
Getting an early goal provided a nice boost for the home team during a game against the other team that calls the Ozaukee Ice Center home.
“Getting on the board first I think helped our guys just sort of feel more confident,” Navarre said. “They have that lead, so it was more about battling and making sure that they were doing the things they needed to do to make sure that Cedarburg didn’t get the goal.”
Navarre said that Lord had a big impact on the game that extended beyond his assist of the first goal of the game.
“Jackson Lord had just an amazing game,” the Homestead coach said. “He was under control, he was just dominant in terms of being able to win the race and recover pucks and retrieve pucks in our defensive zone, and on a couple plays even being the guy that led the rush up the ice and then being the guy who was the fastest back checker all the way back to make a play.”
The score remained 1-0 well into the third period before Birmingham notched an insurance goal.
“It was a really good forecheck. The guys had pressure in the zone and Michael got into the zone, won the puck and kind of spun around,” Navarre said. “There was traffic in front of the net and I don’t know that Henry (Cedarburg goalie Henry Hunt)
saw it and Michael put it on the ice and it was on Henry so quickly that as he was dropping, it caught him five hole.
“Sometimes Michael can just be a force of sheer will,” he added. “He wanted to win that game and he was on the bench being positive with his teammates.”
Hunt was unable to stop that shot, but the senior made 43 saves in the game.
“Henry Hunt just continues to get better and better. He has given us opportunities all year to stay in games and even steal some. He is a big, strong, athletic kid that has taken his game to the next level,” Peterson said. “We always knew the potential he had but the hard work and dedication he put in to get to this point are admirable and it is great to see him having success on the ice this season.”
Homestead evened the season series with the Bulldogs, after Cedarburg earned a 2-1 victory Dec. 9, and improved to 6-9-1 overall and 1-3 in league play. Navarre said it was an important win and gave the team a chance to catch its breath before returning to action Friday at 7 p.m., when the Highlanders travel to play at Bay Port.
“I think we needed that win and just a rest. It feels like every other day we’ve been on the ice,” the coach explained. “Having a little bit of a break I think was really important for them, health-wise and mental strength in terms of getting that win and beating the team that shares the rink with us.”
Cedarburg was back in action Saturday, dropping a 2-1 decision to WNS in overtime.
“We have played a lot of low-scoring, tight games this season where we just have not put enough offensive pressure to get the opportunities needed to score goals. During the WNS game, our offense came alive in the second period, our power play did a nice job with puck movement, but we still just did not take advantage of all the opportunities that we had,” Peterson said, noting Brady Lane netted a pair of goals for the Bulldogs, including one on the power play. “WNS did a nice job controlling the puck in the 3-v-3 second overtime after we turned it over and their top player did not miss his opportunity to put the game away. Our kids are working hard and playing disciplined hockey, but we just have not turned the corner offensively yet to separate from teams in these types of games.”
Cedarburg will be back in action Wednesday, hosting Milton at the OIC. The puck drops at 7:10 p.m. for the nonconference game.