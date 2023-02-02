MEQUON — The Homestead girls basketball team did not need much of a reminder about why Tuesday was an important game.
“I think playing Slinger this year was a little motivation for us because we lost to them last year,” Homestead head coach Corey Wolf admitted. “We know that last year we beat them the first time pretty good, and then second time around they beat us really good.
“We have the same players back and they didn’t forget that.”
The home team was determined not to suffer the same fate this season, adding a 72-30 victory over the Owls to their undefeated North Shore Conference record Tuesday to follow an 86-34 thrashing when the clubs met the first time around.
It all starts on defense for Homestead, and the Highlanders had the dial turned up against the Owls. Slinger head coach Kevin Debroux noted that a team can talk about what the defending NSC champs bring to the table and try to scheme against it, but there is really no way to replicate the ball pressure, aggressive trapping and team speed that Homestead brings to the court.
“We had a gameplan, but it didn’t really work out the way we were hoping it would,” the Owls coach said. “Credit to Homestead. Coach Wolf does a fantastic job with them. They’re good, really good.”
Homestead just keeps coming on defense, with players always moving and attempting to speed up the opponent, which can get an offense to rush, make mistakes and occasionally get flustered.
“That’s the goal of their press, to speed you up, and we were hoping to combat that,” Debroux explained. “We went to their pace and the scoreboard shows what happens when you play at their pace.”
Wolf said she was pleased with the effort her squad brought to the court.
“I think what was the key for us tonight was our defensive energy. I thought all five kids, all the time, played really hard on the defensive end and it led to some transition points for us, which really gets us going,” she explained. “That was the key.”
Slinger was unable to score on consecutive possessions in the first half as Homestead built a sizable 33-11 advantage by the break.
“One of the goals that we have every game is we like to have three consecutive possessions defensively where we get stops. It’s something that we really take pride in,” Wolf said, going a step beyond merely preventing an opponent from stringing successful trips down the floor. “We normally shoot the ball well, but there are games when you’re not going to shoot well and as long as they’re good shots, you’ve got to take them. You can’t really control whether they go in. But, defensively, you should always be able to control that.”
The other factor, according to Debroux, is the speed, quickness and anticipation Homestead features, which he said is tough to replicate at practice.
“I think it’s their overall speed and their defense. They did a really good job on defense, jumping passes,” the Slinger coach said. “We didn’t handle the press very well. We worked on it, but didn’t handle it.
“That definitely put us in a hole.” Offensively, the Highlanders got a nice boost from sophomore standout Madison Fitzgibbon. The guard sank 6 of 9 tries from 3-point range on the way to scoring a game-best 26 points to go along with five rebounds, five assists and five steals.
“She just works at it. Shooting is all reps and she puts a ton of time into working on her shot,” Wolf said. “For her, it takes literally one shot for her to catch fire. When she catches fire, she can shoot from anywhere.
“She’s just special when it comes to shooting.”
Natalie Mueller also dialed up a big performance for the Highlanders. The sophomore netted 20 points and added five steals.
“She’s extremely athletic,” Wolf said, adding that the guard is also capable of scoring anywhere on the court. “She can shoot it, she can get to the basket, she has a phenomenal knack for finishing at the rim — both hands, off-foot — she’s special in that regard in the way she finishes at the basket. She gets out in transition. She just scores in so many different ways.
“She’s very shifty. We call her slippery. You don’t really know where she is half the time because she can change directions so quickly,” the Homestead coach added. It makes us better defenders in practice to have to guard somebody like her.”
Katelyn Odem netted 10 points and chipped in four assists and Delaney Buzzell scored nine points as Homestead improved to 16-3 overall and 13-0 in league play to remain first in the conference standings.
The Highlanders return to action Friday, traveling to Port Washington for a league game set for 5:30 p.m.