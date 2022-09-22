Highlanders putting pieces in place

MEQUON — At the west end of the Homestead soccer field, banners featuring the team’s seniors have been posted featuring the players’ names and photos as a way to honor the group in their final season with the program.
Tony Navarre sees more than just the names and images, in effect, he sees memories because that batch of players entered the program at the same time he became the coach of the Highlanders after serving for many years as an assistant coach.
“It’s a fun group because we’ve got the kids that I started with as freshmen all on the team this year,” he said about the group of Jacob Bakalinsky, Pierre Buisard, Max Dudan, AJ Faber, Jack Gruen, Blake Heintz, Khristian Hoard, Campbell Packard, Truman Nolte, Drew Seyfer and Holden Smith. “I think we have a lot of really good things going for us. I’m hoping that we can continue to put some things together.”
Those banners also serve as a reminder of the strength the team has from that class.
“It’s nice that we have guys across the board that can really contribute,” he said. “We’ve got good goaltending. Drew’s had a really nice season. Gruen is back scoring goals for us and Bakalinsky is back winning balls in the middle. Khristian Hoard has been great all over the field. Holden Smith has been solid D. He’s put on some good muscle and is just a tough guy to get around.”
The list goes on and on, but Homestead has more in the cupboard than a large, talented batch of seniors.
“I think what I’m most excited about with this team is we’ve got the depth, we’ve got the pieces, we’ve got the technical ability, we’ve got the athleticism,” Navarre said. “It really needs to be my job as a coach to make sure we’re putting them in the best spots to win games.
“We have a lot of team speed. We have a few individual players that are really, really technically sound,” he added. “We have some young guys that can come off the bench and play that haven’t been on varsity yet but now are contributing. We’ve got a returning young player who is just absolutely lock down on the left side on defense in Luke Boegel.”
Navarre pointed to three sophomores who are making important contributions.
“Luke (Boegel) was actually a rotational forward for us last year. He plays defense at club. We lost all four of our starting defensemen last year to graduation, so we weren’t quite sure what we were going to do, but he started and has just been fantastic,” the coach said. “Lucas Mersky was a player that we got. He just came in this season. He’s super athletically fit. He runs up and down the field for us.
“Allen Wild …. gives us a piece that we can move in. He plays a little bit of defense, he plays a little bit of midfield. I feel confident that he can hold the ball up top. Just really versatile.”
Homestead has scored a lot of goals in the opening half of the season, putting the ball in the net 48 times in 11 matches, but one of the ones Navarre liked best came from the work forward Moises Casanova and Nolte put forth during a recent 3-1 victory over Wauwatosa East in a nonconference game.
“Moises jumped in on a sub and won a race, got around and put a really, really nice ball across, and Truman worked really hard to get up field. A player that might not score that is probably watching the play in front of him, not thinking it’s going to make it back across the field,” Navarre said about that tally. “He was on a jet all the way up to the corner, the ball got there and he earned that goal.”
That is another example of the depth and potential Homestead has this season and proof that the club is tapping into those things this season. The Highlanders are 9-1-1 and 5-0 in the North Shore Conference following an 8-0 victory Tuesday over Port Washington.
The lone loss came against a powerful Verona squad that netted three goals in the first 18 minutes of the season opener.
“They’re a solid side, obviously they’re one of the best teams in the state, so it was a really, really good learning experience for us,” Navarre reflected. “It gave some insight in terms of what we were looking at in terms of rotations and substitutions and things like that.”
The veteran coach pointed to wins against Oshkosh West and Nicolet as key victories thus far. He noted that the Knights entered the league match with a 7-0 record and provided a good test for his club.
Homestead shared the NSC championship with Whitefish Bay last year, but Navarre looks at them as the team to beat in a very talented conference.
“Whitefish Bay is No. 1 until they’re not, so we’ve got to beat those guys,” Navarre said, pointing to sides such as Cedarburg and Nicolet as other teams that he expects will figure into the title picture. “Hopefully we put our best game out on the field against them (Bay).”
The regular season will conclude with the Highlanders facing the Bulldogs on Oct. 6, followed by hosting the Blue Dukes on Oct. 11.
Before that, Homestead will be back in action today, visiting Hartford for a 7 p.m. start.