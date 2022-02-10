MEQUON — Homestead head coach Corey Wolf has talked throughout the season about playing well enough for most of a game that one big spurt can ultimately make the difference at the end of the night. The Highlanders had two big runs Tuesday against Hartford to remain locked in a tie for first place in the North Shore Conference girls basketball standings.
The Highlanders used a 16-0 run in the first half and a 14-0 stretch in the second half to post a 64-34 victory over Hartford.
“Is that what the runs were?” Wolf responded when notified that the two runs amounted to the 30-point difference on the scoreboard in the end. “It’s our defensive energy that just feeds our team, because our kids can fly. They just fly around and they get hands on the ball, they get after loose balls, those 50-50 balls, and then they know as soon as their teammate’s got the ball, it is an all-out sprint to the basket because they know there’s a good chance they’re going to get a really easy shot. You get one or two of those and then all of a sudden, it leads into three or four, the basket looks a little bigger.”
Hartford head coach Vinny Daniels noted that those two snippets of the game were the difference.
“It’s absolutely that simple,” he said. “I was at Germantown before here and when I was there we ran the run-and-jump press and since I’ve been at Hartford we’ve run the run-and-jump press.
“I can tell you that it is usually in that third quarter time, I know we don’t play quarters anymore, but in that third quarter time teams go on that big run, typically when it’s mentally and physically draining,” he added. “All it takes is that one 12-0 run and all of a sudden, the game is tough.”
The Hartford coach mentioned that what Homestead did to his team was essentially what the Orioles attempt to do to others.
“I think this is a really, really bad matchup for us because we’re a run-and-jump press team that likes to play up-tempo and right now, especially, they’re a better run-and-jump team that likes to play up-tempo,” he admitted. “They kind of take us out of our comfort zone in terms of doing to us what we like to do to other teams. They do a really good job.”
Homestead never trailed in the contest, but the game was tied five minutes into the action when the Highlanders made their first big strike. Four different players scored as the home team put up 16 unanswered points to take a 22-6 lead.
Freshman guard Natalie Mueller got things started with a pair of baskets, Eva Brandenburg added a hoop, Delaney Buzzell chipped in a bucket, Grace Zortman netted a field goal, then Buzzell splashed a pair of 3-pointers to give the home team some breathing room
Buzzell finished with 14 points and added five rebounds and two blocks in the game.
“When she comes out and plays hard and is physically a presence, we’re a completely different team,” Wolf said. “We need her energy, we need her toughness, we need her physicality, we need her rebounding.”
While Buzzell played a starring role with eight of the 16 points during that rally, Daniels said the difficult thing about playing the Highlanders is it is not as simple as keying in on a player or two, at either end of the floor.
“They are eight deep in terms of athletes that can fly around. I think that’s the first part of it that’s real difficult. When you run that run-and-jump press, there’s really no weak part to attack because they have eight really good athletes,” he explained. “The second part of it is offensively, you take away one kid, they have three other kids, four other kids that can hurt you. Not every team in the conference has four kids that can hurt you. And, they’re so physical with what they do.
Wolf mentioned that it is fun to watch everyone chipping in during hot streaks like the one before the break.
“Tonight, you saw Delaney post up inside, you saw some drives to the basket by Natalie, so I think we’re really trying to be able to score in different ways and look for each other and keep the spacing on the court so that we open up those opportunities,” she said. “We can kind of see this team is continuing to grow, and as a coach, that’s the best part.”
Hartford senior Mady Uttech scored the first points of the second half, courtesy of an assist from Makena Christian, to make it a 31-18 game. That was as close as the Orioles would get, as the Highlanders used an 18-2 run, including 14 straight points, to build a 49-20 cushion.
Homestead turned to the hot hand of freshman Madison Fitzgibbon to pull away. She drained three 3-pointers during that rally and netted 19 of her game-best 21 points in the second half.
“She’s such a great shooter that she can miss six, seven, eight shots, and as a coach, I know she’s going to get hot,” Wolf said. “It just takes one. It may take a free throw, it may take a pull-up jump shot, but then all of a sudden, she kind of just finds her rhythm and she gets hot and it’s tough to guard because you have to guard her so far out. Then it makes our offense better because it creates all this space for us.”
Mueller finished 14 points for the Highlanders and Brandenburg added with seven points, three rebounds and three rebounds in another strong showing off the bench.
“Eva is just such a phenomenal athlete. I think once she realizes how good she actually is, she's going to take off,” Wolf said about the sophomore. “I think she’s starting to realize that, she’s starting to realize what her strengths are, she’s starting to be more aggressive inside the lane, which is exactly what we need from her.”
With the victory, Homestead improved to 18-3 overall and 14-1 in conference play. The team is tied with Cedarburg and will end the regular season with a game against the Bulldogs on the road Feb. 17.
Wolf admitted it is hard not to think about the potential for a winner-takes-all battle for the league title, but explained that the key thing is to take care of the task at hand between now and then. Up first is a game Friday at West Bend West at 7:15 p.m., followed by a home game Tuesday against Grafton.
“Obviously right now it’s cliché, but literally every game is so important. There’s three left and we're well aware that there’s three left. All three mean the same for us,” Wolf said. “We hope we get to the point where Thursday means something, but we've still got a ways to go.”