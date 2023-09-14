MEQUON — Lauren Fitzgibbon was a late scratch for the Homestead girls volleyball team Tuesday for a North Shore Conference match against West Bend East, but the Highlanders were able to overcome the freshman defensive specialist’s absence and earned a 3-0 sweep of the Suns.
“We made some adjustments. We ran a little bit of a different lineup in the first two sets,” Homestead head coach Ali Porter said. “It went alright. We were asking some of our hitters in the front row to play several positions depending on the rotation. They were a little unconfident in that in the first set, but then they pulled it together, which was good.
“There was a lot of really good swings,” she added about her hitters. “I was proud of their aggression. They were a really scrappy team.”
Homestead got out to a 5-2 lead in the opening set and never trailed on the way to claiming a 25-21 victory. Anya Mikhailenko had an ace and four kills in the game as Homestead got out to a winning start.
“She raises the bar in terms of what it is to hustle and pursue,” Porter said about the sophomore. “She is someone we can always really rely on to give us a good set outside, to give us a solid serve or to swing and put the ball down.”
The second game was more of the same, as the home team jumped out to a quick 5-1 edge and never trailed in an eventual 25-18 triumph.
Ava Russell sparked the early surge with a kill and an ace as part of a four-point run that gave the Highlanders the lead they never relinquished.
“Ava’s grown a lot,” Porter said. “She was on the team as a sophomore last year. She was a really solid blocker last year, but now she’s become an offensive weapon as well.”
East rallied early in the final set to score four straight points to take a 6-5 lead, but the Highlanders dominated after that. Homestead won 20 of the next 28 points to complete the sweep with a 25-14 win.
Porter said her players were able to adapt and go with the flow when the lineup was changed and that made the difference.
“I think it was definitely just confidence and then that continued communication,” the coach explained. “They know how to communicate when they’re in their quote-unquote normal spots, but knowing that they can be flexible and adaptable is something that (is positive).
“I saw us grow a little bit.” With the win, Homestead improved to 13-7 on the season overall and 2-1 in league play. The Highlanders are back in action today, hosting Kenosha at 7 p.m. in a nonconference match.
Homestead shares the lead at NSC girls golf mini-meet at Mee-Kwon Park
MEQUON — The Homestead girls golf team carded a nine-hole score of 181 Monday at Mee-Kwon Golf Course to share first place with Hartford during a North Shore Conference mini-meet.
Senior Isabelle Doughty shot a 43 to tie Hartford freshman Rita Kuepper for fourth place on the individual leader board. Senior Sophia Otto and sophomore Olivia Morgan posted matching scores of 45 for the Highlanders.
Cedarburg freshman Lindsey Kroening was in a class of her own, earning medalist honors with a 38. Her score was three shots better than her closest competitor. The Bulldogs tied Slinger for fourth place with a team total of 187. Madison Engebose and Addison King each added a 46 for Cedarburg.
The NSC team will reconvene Monday for the 18-hole finale at Washington County Golf Course. The meet is slated to begin at 8 a.m.
Homestead clobbers West Bend East in a boys soccer match
MEQUON — The Homestead boys soccer team scored early and scored often to land a decisive 16-0 victory Tuesday over West Bend East in a North Shore Conference match. Praise Ogwu netted a hat trick in the win, Ethan Faber notched a pair of goals and 11 other players found the net one time each. The Highlanders improved to 6-0-1 on the season overall with the win and are now 2-0-1 in conference play. The team will be back in action today, traveling to Whitman Middle School to take on Wauwatosa East in a nonconference match slated for 7 p.m.
USM kickers fall in MCC league play
RACINE — The University School of Milwaukee boys soccer team suffered its first loss of the season in Midwest Classic Conference play Monday, dropping a 6-0 decision at Racine St. Catherine’s.
Abel Galvan notched two goals and added an assist for the winning side. Four players scored in all for the Angels.
The Wildcats, 2-4 overall and 1-1 in league matches, will host Middleton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Grafton puts up struggle at Whitefish Bay
WHITEFISH BAY — The Grafton boys soccer team put up a good fight Tuesday in a North Shore Conference match at Whitefish Bay, coming out with a 2-0 loss on the road.
With the loss, Grafton fell to 3-3-1 on the season overall and 1-1 in NSC play. The team host Oostburg today at 7 p.m.