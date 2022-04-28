MEQUON — Homestead was not fazed Monday when Grafton hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to pull within a run during a North Shore Conference fastpitch softball game.
The Highlanders were in command through five innings, only for the Black Hawks to get right back in the game with one swing of the bat. Homestead’s 5-0 lead shrunk to 5-4 in the time it took Grafton senior Ivana Micic’s shot to center to soar through a steady wind and clear the fence in center field.
However, the home team responded for three insurance runs in the bottom of the frame on the way to earning an 8-4 victory.
“Not at all,” Homestead head coach Emily Laufer responded when asked if her club was rattled after a seemingly comfortable lead evaporated. “It’s one of those things where you just come out there, talk a little bit and reset.”
For more Ozaukee County prep sports coverage, subscribe to The News Graphic today: https://bit.ly/newsgraphic_sub
Homestead pitcher Jenna Segebrecht was cruising along up to that point, allowing just one hit over the first five innings while striking out six. After the home run, she retired the next two batters to end the inning and the Highlanders went back on the offensive.
Karlee Braun started the rally with her third hit of the game and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Maddy Konya. She then came around to score on a double by Sofia Samuel. It was the second run-scoring hit of the afternoon by the Homestead second baseman.
“She’s seeing the ball really well,” Laufer said of the senior. “She puts the bat on the ball. She doesn’t have to do a lot. She gets her bat there and it works.”
Trinity Otto was up next and belted a deep drive to right-center for a two-run home run.
“I keep telling her, ‘Don’t try for it, don’t try for it, it will happen,’ and it did,” the coach explained. “You hit the ball and it’s going to go.
“You can’t try for it, because when you try for it, you’re going to swing and miss and end up striking out most of the time.”
Homestead used some small ball to build the lead early in the game.
Braun singled to start the bottom of the first with a shot up the middle, moved up a base on a sacrifice by Konya and scored on a single to center by Samuel.
The Homestead leadoff batter also got things going in the third, with an infield single.
“It’s important, obviously, to have your leadoff batter on base because it sets up your second batter to move her around,” Laufer said. “And, she’s our fastest kid, so it’s always good to have her on base because she can take two bases easily.”
This time around, Braun stole second and moved to third when Konya grounded out to the right side of the infield.
Homestead then used its speed to clear the bases. Samuel walked, putting runners at the corners, and she took off to steal second on the first pitch to Otto. A double steal moved her to second while Braun scored. A throwing error allowed Samuel to keep moving on to third and another error allowed her to score, giving the home team a 3-0 lead.
Konya added a two-run single in the fourth inning, plating Clare Kunschke and Whitney Krueger, and the lead extended to five runs.
Then Grafton made things interesting. Head coach Mike Bergmann said the groundwork for the rally started a few innings earlier when the club made an adjustment at the plate.
“We struggled the first few innings. The first time through the order we had six strikeouts. We really made a cognizant decision that we need to put more balls in play,” he explained. “Put some pressure on the defense. It’s a windy day. You never know what’s going to happen.”
The Black Hawks did not strike out the second time through the order, even though they failed to produce any runs until the sixth inning.
“Seeing her the first time through, you have a sense of pitch speed, release point,” Bergmann said, adding that facing a lefthanded pitcher like Segebrecht was also something his team needed to adjust to as the game went along.
The biggest thing is that the team got more aggressive and attacked the first good pitch they saw.
“It’s been more of a mental thing for us that we’ve been talking about a lot, just the mental approach to batting, jumping on good pitches when you see them and not swinging at the pitcher’s pitch,” he said. “They can see what happens when we are a little bit more mentally aware of what we have to do up there.”
What happened was that Megan Crass singled to right field to open the sixth. Alicia Melotik added a one-out single and Reese Konczal added a walk to load the bases for Micic.
“Like she’s done all year, Ivana came up big for us,” Bergmann said. “She’s been rock solid, leading us in RBIs.”
When asked about it, Micic had a pretty good feeling her hit would leave the yard.
“It felt good,” she said. “Yeah. I felt that it was gone.”
She has been hitting the ball well recently and added two hits against the Highlanders. Even her out was a well-struck ball that Braun fielded at short and threw to first in time to retire the righthanded Grafton batter.
“It’s been a work in progress,” Micic said about her hot streak at the plate. “It felt good to finally have it execute like it did today.”
Bergmann has taken notice. “She’s seeing it well. Her mechanics are fantastic,” he said. “Any time a pitcher makes a mistake, she’s jumping on it.”
However, it was not quite enough for the visitors. Homestead demonstrated its resolve by striking right back.
“That’s the resiliency that we have. We keep pushing. We’re not settling with what we have. We want to keep putting more on (the board),” Laufer said. “If we put eight, nine, 10 up, we’ll win.”
Grafton was back in action on Tuesday, dropping a 22-4 decision to West Bend West. The Black Hawks are now 1-10 overall and 1-8 in NSC play. The team returns to the field today, hosting Hartford at 4:15 p.m.