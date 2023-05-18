MEQUON — Long-time Homestead girls track head coach John Krueger’s walk back from the school’s athletic office to the far end of the track was a long one on a chilly Tuesday night.
He had to retrieve something that had been forgotten when he and the rest of the Highlanders’ staff were doing the myriad of other things needed for hosting the North Shore Conference outdoor meet properly.
But it wasn’t until the end of a very long evening when Krueger’s Highlanders had covered up for injuries and mistakes again and again in securing a near-miraculous, narrow-as-narrow-could- be third straight NSC outdoor championship that the item became important.
So, Krueger made the long walk to the office and brought back with him the NSC championship trophy. He came to a stop in the middle of his bundled-up Highlanders huddling against the relentless wind, thrust out the trophy and said: “Girls, this is yours.” And the muffled roar of approval he received made his every step worthwhile.
“You worked for every point, every half-point because that was as close as this was,” he told them. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of you.”
How close was it? The Highlanders got a victory in the final running event of the night, the 1,600-meter relay, and then had to wait out returning state place-winner Anisa Barnett’s triumph in the triple jump to eke out a 134-133.5 victory over a surging Slinger team.
The near-miracle was reminiscent of Homestead’s harrowing two-point win over Whitefish Bay at last year’s outdoor and only happened after the Highlanders put themselves behind the proverbial 8-ball in many, many ways Tuesday night.
There was the injury to key senior sprinter Korynne Moga that took her out of sure top three places in both the 100 and 400 dashes, then there was likely 100 hurdles finalist sophomore Sophia LaGalbo crashing to the track midway through her heat, and then there was the DQ of the third place 400 relay that took six points off the board.
“We faced a little adversity,” Krueger said as a matter of understatement, “but we responded.”
But the Highlanders fought their way back the only way they knew how, one event at a time, as 1,600 relay anchor sophomore Charlotte Lueck summed it up this way: “They just told us, give it all you got,” she said. “It’s only a minute of your life.”
And just as teammates Grace Zortman, Shaylin Swenson, and Natalie Mueller (who filled in for Moga) also gave their minutes (give or take a few seconds each), Homestead edged Grafton for the event title with a time of 4 minutes, 11.77 seconds.
The end of the meet was a test the Highlanders needed to pass, Lueck said.
“We have so much perseverance,” she said. “It just runs through this team.”
That thought could not be denied as Homestead turned the second half of the meet into a perfect clinic of how to conduct a track rally.
It included a dominant win in her specialty by returning state 300 hurdles champion Eva Brandenburg (45.58), a well-judged victory by senior Savannah Fraley in the 800 (2:23.94), a quick turn-around by Brandenburg to take third in the 200 dash (26.34) and then Barnett’s overpowering win in the triple jump (37-10 1/4).
Not lost in the last-ditch final hour effort was senior Ava Albrecht’s win in the discus (115-4), Mariah Reynolds fifth in the discus (97-4 1/2), Sheba Bentum-Mensah’s eighth place effort in the triple jump (32-10), Swenson’s fourth in the 800 (2:26.53), Lueck’s fifth in the 800 (2:27.08), Mueller’s eighth in the 200 (27.14) and LaGalbo’s own personal rally to grab a seventh in the 300 hurdles (49.41), earning Homestead two valuable points.
Krueger called LaGalbo’s effort “inspirational” for coming back from that bad fall in the 100 hurdles, while Brandenburg said it all just came down to everyone “doing anything for the team.”
“It was great to see everyone make a big impact,” added Albrecht. “Just very gratifying,” Krueger noted. Meanwhile, Grafton was fifth in the meet with 59 while Cedarburg was ninth with 22.
Grafton got a victory from its 800 relay team of Natalie Manuel, Emily Sewell, Grace Viesselmann and Gwen Grumley (1:48.63). The same quartet earned second in the 400 (50.83).
Grumley laughed when she said she and her relay teammates had a big incentive to win.
“If you win a conference championship you get your name on a board in the cafeteria,” she said, “and all the relay runners (on the 800) will get that. That’s what we’re looking forward to.”
Also putting her name on that cafeteria board will be sophomore shot putter Tatum Wiedenhaft, who won her event with a toss of 37-8 1/2. The Grafton 1,600 team of Viesselmann, Josie Gehrke, Claire Wille and Sewell was also second (4:12.36).
Cedarburg’s Avery Peterson was fourth in the 400 (1:02.35). For the boys, Homestead was second with 96 points as league relays champ Hartford ran away with the title with 174.5. Cedarburg put in a strong effort for fourth (76.5) while Grafton was ninth (39.5).
Owen Bosley was a double winner for Homestead, running smart tactical races to take the 1,600 (4:23.32) and the 800 (1:58.62).
“I’m feeling good,” said the state’s top-ranked 1,600 and 3,200 runner. “Championship season always brings out something extra. I just love competing. I want the competition, it’s the heart of what this sport always brings.”
Bosley was also very aerodynamic for the meet, as the mustache he has worn all season was gone, shaved off Monday night.
“I wanted to go into the championship season with a new look,” he said, “but when I looked in the mirror this morning, I hardly recognized myself.”
Taking seconds for the Highlanders were Sal Balistrieri in the 100 dash (10.99) and Dominic Silhol in the 3,200 (9:48.87).
Cedarburg turned in an encouraging effort as it picked up individual titles from Woody Burrell in the 300 intermediate hurdles (40.63), Gabe Olsen in the triple jump (43-4), and Reagan Schumacher in the discus (145-1 1/2). Olsen also won the long jump (21-6 1/2).
Burrell believes he is peaking just at the right time. “This feels great,” he said. “My start came off well and coach and I have been working on me snapping over the hurdles a little more quickly. That’s really helped. I’m looking forward to (WIAA) regional and sectional. I feel I’m ready (to qualify for state).”
Jack Alore made it a one-two effort in the discus for the Bulldogs when he took second with a toss of 145-1 1/2. The Cedarburg 400 relay team of Christian Schedler, Olsen, Max Goebel and Brandon Rueppel (45.06) also placed second.
For Grafton, Jared Sudbrink won the high jump with a state honor roll effort of (6-3) and the 1,600 relay team of Ian Mitchell, Sudbrink, Mason Volkman and Matt Schirger was third (3:35.21).