MEQUON — Homestead wrapped up North Shore Conference boys tennis play Wednesday with a 5-2 victory over Cedarburg.
Dawson Froemming won a tie-breaker in the first singles flight, 6-1, 3-6, 10-5, but the Highlanders took the other three singles matches. Jake Emold (No. 2), Catalino Placido (No. 3) and Abtin Shooshtarizadeh (No. 4) won their respective matches in straight sets.
In doubles action, Cedarburg’s pairing of Chatton and Keenan Haws wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a 6-1, 6-1 victory in the top position in the lineup. The Homestead duo of Ryan Contardi and Edwin Wu handed Cedarburg’s No. 2 team of Carter Fast and Grant Shipley their first defeat of the season, 6-3, 6-3. In the third flight, Homestead’s team of Wesley Bashaw and Ian Vincent claimed a 6-2, 6-4 triumph.
Cedarburg falls to Nicolet in boys tennis meet
CEDARBURG — Cedarburg opened the second day of North Shore Conference play Wednesday with a 5-2 loss to visiting Nicolet.
The visiting Knights took each of the singles matches, with the Bulldogs unable to take a set.
However, the Bulldogs won two in the three doubles matches. The top pairing of Chatton and Keenan Haws made quick work of things in the first flight, winning 6-2, 6-0. Carter Fast and Grant Shipley were even more efficient in the second position, taking a 6-1, 6-0 triumph.
Homestead clinches NSC boys golf title with win at Whistling Straits
HAVEN — Homestead was three shots better than the field Wednesday to clinch the North Shore Conference championship at the Irish Course at Whistling Straits.
Hunter Thibert clinched a spot on the All-NSC first team by earning medalist honors at the 18-hole meet, carding an 80 to lead the Highlanders to a team total of 340. Cedarburg took second place with a score of 343 and Hartford was third at 346. Grafton claimed sixth place with a team total of 356.
Cedarburg junior Owen Szpiszar shared second place at the final meet of conference play with Grafton senior Max Bailke. Each player carded an 81. Bailke clinched a spot on the All-NSC first team with his performance, while Szpiszar locked down a place on the second team.
Cedarburg senior Philip Murphy was alone in fourth place, notching a score of 82, which allowed him to make the All-NSC third team.
Three other members of the Homestead lineup wrapped up all-conference acclaim. Brady Morgan, who shot an 88 at Whistling Straits, and Matthew Handal (86) secured spots on the second team, while Nico Clement (86) made the third team.
Cedarburg senior Will Haney was one of six players in the field on Wednesday to card an 86.
Up next for teams is the postseason. Homestead will host a Div. 1 meet today at Mee-Kwon Park starting at 9 a.m. Cedarburg will also participate in Div. 1 play, heading to Brown Deer Park to tee off at 9:03 a.m.
Grafton will compete Wednesday at 9 a.m. at a Div. 2 regional meet at Wanaki Golf Course. Sectional play will take place May 30.
Cedarburg wins a North Shore soccer match, ties in nonconference play
CEDARBURG — Cedarburg picked up a win Thursday to remain tied for second place in the North Shore Conference girls soccer standings, then played to a draw Saturday in nonconference competition.
In the victory, a 3-0 win over Slinger, three different players scored for the Bulldogs. Lacy Johnson, Jackee Stiever and Courtney Van Ermen recorded goals as the club improved to 6-1 in the NSC.
On Saturday, Cedarburg hosted Plymouth and the teams played to a 0-0 stalemate.
Cedarburg enters this week with a record of 11-6-2 overall and will return to NSC play today, visiting Homestead at 7 p.m. The winner of that match will take second place in the conference or finish in a tie for the league title with Whitefish Bay if Slinger can defeat the Blue Dukes today.