WEST ALLIS — The reward for Homestead athletes who passed through a stacked WIAA Div. 1 regional meet May 22 was a ticket to a sectional meet Thursday at West Allis Hale, where those Highlanders would need to compete against many of the same people as well as qualifiers from another regional in an effort to book a ticket to the state meet.
While it was a daunting task, Homestead will be well represented this week in La Crosse after the girls track and field team took second place in team competition with 108 points, just three back of Muskego, and the boys placed sixth (49) in a meet won by Arrowhead (117). Best of all, the program had several entries made it to the championship round of the season.
On the boys side of things, Owen Bosley was a double sectional champion, taking first in the 1,600and 3,200-meter runs. In the mile, the senior finished in 4 minutes, 17.44 seconds. He clocked in at 9:12.83 in the two mile.
Homestead also took first place in the 400 relay, winning the event in 42.56 seconds.
Senior Sal Balistrieri is also state-bound after taking third in the 200. His time of 22.74 was just good enough to hold off the charge of Homestead sophomore Jackson Montgomery, who clocked in at 22.85. However, only the top three in each event make it to state.
The will be plenty of Homestead red at the state meet after the Highlanders had nine entries qualify for the competition in La Crosse.
Korynne Moga will wrap up her senior year on the state stage after qualifying in the 400 with a winning effort of 57.77 seconds.
Anisa Barnett made it in two events, winning the long jump with a jump of 17 feet, 9 3/4 inches. The sophomore was also second in the triple jump (37-8).
Junior Eva Brandenburg is heading back to state in both hurdles races. She won the 300 intermediate event in 44.62 seconds and was second in the 100 high hurdles (14.95).
Senior Savannah Fraley is also an individual qualifier after taking second in the mile (5:02.87) and third in the 3,200 (11:17.12).
Homestead also placed third in a pair of relays. In the 1,600, the Highlanders clocked in at 4:01.83 and the team reached the finish line in 9:31.27 in the 3,200.
The Div. 1 state meet takes place Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.