CEDARBURG — It was a three-way tie atop the leaderboard during a North Shore Conference mini-meet at Hidden Glen.
Hartford, Homestead and Whitefish Bay each claimed a share of first place at the nine-hole meet with matching scores of192. Cedarburg was two strokes off the pace, finishing in fourth place and Slinger took fifth with 198.
The Bulldogs were led by the duo of Madison Engebose and Lindsey Kroening, who each carded a score of43 to share second place individually. Addison King added a 53 and Sophia Mattice shot a 55 for Cedarburg.
For the Highlanders, Sophia Otto led the way with a 45, which was good for fourth place. Isabelle Doughty and Mia Tsuchihashi each finished with a 46 and Olivia Morgan rounded out the scoring for Homestead with a 55.
League play resumes today at Hon-E-Kor Country Club at noon. Homestead warmed up for that meet Wednesday with an invite at Erin Hills.