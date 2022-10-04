Homestead stays unbeaten in NSC

MEQUON — Grafton made things difficult for Homestead during a North Shore Conference boys soccer match Thursday, but the Highlanders were up to the challenge and produced enough goals to earn a 4-1 victory to remain undefeated in league play.
“It was nice. To get the win is important,” Homstead head coach Tony Navarre said. “Grafton is a gritty team. They work hard, they keep good shape, they’ve got some athletes, they’ve got a central midfielder that is really nifty with the ball and can create some dangerous opportunities for his team, solid goaltending, so it feels good to get a win against those guys for sure.”
Black Hawks’ head coach Jason Rogers said he was really pleased with the way his club played even though it goes down as a loss on Grafton’s ledger.
“It was a tough game, Homestead is a good team, but I think from a defensive organization standpoint and work rate, probably the best game I’ve seen out of us,” the first-year Grafton head coach explained. “I told them at the end I was proud despite the score.”
Homestead challenged the Black Hawks right away, but junior goalkeeper Griffin Koehler made an early save. That was an impressive play considering he did not know he would get the starting assignment until warmups were underway.
“It’s a tough ask to find out maybe 10, 15 minutes before the game that you are going to start. It was touch and go with Charlie Rose,” Rogers said, noting that the usual starter was unable to go against the Highlanders. “He had a huge save right off the bat and some huge saves the rest of the game. It was huge for him and he’s going to have a good taste of what he’s going to see next year as well.”
Homestead finally broke through and took the lead midway through the opening period. Luke Boegel got the ball in space and hammered a shot from roughly 40 yards out that Koehler was able to get a hand on, but he merely re-directed the sphere as it went into the net.
“He hit the heck out of the thing and it knuckled really hard,” Navarre said. “I had an angle kind of behind him and that thing just broke hard down and right. With the dampness of the grass and the ball being a little slick, that thing was moving and it dropped hard. It was nice. Just putting the thing on frame is so important.”
Homestead struck again late in the half. Moises Casanova tucked a shot inside the far post with just over two minutes remaining in the period to double the lead going into the break. Navarre said the junior forward made the most of his playing time against the Black Hawks.
“Moises Casanova subbed in tonight and he just had a heck of a game,” the Highlanders’ veteran coach pointed out. “He did some really good things out wide, he pressured, he got some good passes in, he got end line on both sides of the field, so he gave us a really, really good close to 50, 55 minutes tonight.”
The score remained that way for most of the remaining time. Homestead created some dangerous chances in the run of play, but struggled to put the ball in the net, with a number of shots sailing wide of the mark or soaring over the crossbar.
“We focused and put an emphasis on some of our finishing and holy cow, today was not pretty,” Navarre admitted. “I think it’s a mental thing. We get in our own head about it and then we think more about trying to place it instead of just taking our shots.
“Our spacing was a little goofy tonight,” he added. “I attribute some of that to Grafton because they press well and they do some good things and I think we just got disorganized on the field.”
Homestead struck with less than four minutes remaining in the match when Jack Gruen put one away.
Grafton came right back with a goal by Cayden Sumner.
“He’s changed from year to year, which is good,” Rogers said about the Grafton junior. “He’s matured and now he’s breaking to that point of getting goals against the bigger teams in our conference, which is the next step for him.”
Navarre said yielding that goal was a teachable moment for his side.
“Hopefully it’s just a really good, really clear learning experience,” he said. “If we’re not ready, on our toes, prepared, communicating, you can be scored on in a moment.”
That will be important to keep in mind as the Highlanders finish NSC play with some challenging opponents on the horizon.
“The goal for anybody in our conference has to be trying to win conference,” Navarre said after Homestead improved to 7-0 in league matches. “To put ourselves in a position to be going to Cedarburg and home against Whitefish Bay still tied at the top is really important.”
Homestead added a 3-0 win Friday over Kettle Moraine and a 5-0 triumph Saturday over Madison East to move to 15-1-1 overall. The regular season ends with games Thursday at Cedarburg and the finale Oct. 11 against the Blue Dukes.
Grafton fell to 4-7 on the season with the loss and 2-5 in league play, but Rogers noted that his team is heading in the right direction with the postseason looming.
“It’s never fun to lose but we have goals to where we want to get and I think we know where we kind of stand in the range of things in our conference,” he said when asked about the challenge of playing in the traditionally tough NSC. “Thankfully, conference isn’t he endpoint for us, it’s postseason.”
He added that he believes his players have kept things in perspective, win or lose.
“Even after a loss, the next day we’re not bummed out, they’re ready to move on,” he explained, “which is a good habit to have, to be able to look back on it but also not let it weigh you down.”
Grafton is back in action today, hosting Port Washington at 7 p.m.