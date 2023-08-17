CEDARBURG — Last season did not quite unfold the way the Cedarburg football team had originally planned, as injuries to several key players and a handful of losses in close games left the Bulldogs with an uncharacteristic 2-7 record.
“We had a lot of injuries last year, probably more than we’ve ever had, and it did force a lot of kids to step in and play that were young,” Cedarburg head coach Brian Leair said. “There were some learning curves, but we competed in all those games. I know that it’s definitely set us up for those guys have that experience, they have that game experience, they have a better idea of what to expect as far as competition goes.”
The veteran coach believes that the lessons the returning players gained last fall will pay dividends in the weeks ahead.
“Because we were still very competitive in those games, having played really young, I don’t think they felt defeated as individuals and lost confidence there, they realize that they can compete and do well,” Leair explained. “They’ve just now got to elevate it this year.”
While Cedarburg missed the postseason a year ago, the Bulldogs posted wins against playoff qualifiers Nicolet and Slinger. Those victories serve as an example of what the team was able to do with many of the same players who will take the field this season playing a big part in those triumphs.
“It’s a motivated group. We’ve got a lot of kids back from last year. They’re really hungry for success and have worked hard toward that,” Leair said. “I like our leadership as a whole, the whole senior class has done a good job so far. We’re going to have to keep growing and building on that. We had some successes last year with those individuals and they’re hungry to do more this year.”
A year ago, starting lineman Hudson Fore was injured on the first drive of the game in the season opener. His absence was a big blow to both the offense and defense. He is back this year and has looked good in camp.
“Hudson Fore, who would have been a two-way starter for us last year, played as a sophomore and hurt his knee in the first game last year,” Leair said about the senior. “He’s come out and done a really nice job.”
His return will give the Bulldogs a boost up front. He will be joined on the line by seniors Gavin Hanaman and Max Pigatto.
“Gavin Hanaman has done a really good job. A lineman for us. He missed some game time last year, but he’s been an excellent leader,” Leair said. “Max Pigatto has been a really good leader out of the senior class.”
They will be joined on offense by a number of returning receivers. Logan Zahour and Joah Kaminsky were the go-to targets when the Bulldogs put the ball in the air a year ago and are back to help the team move the rock again this fall.
“They’re strong kids,” Leair said about the duo of pass catchers. “Obviously Logan is very talented and had an exceptional year last year. He made some really great catches. Joah, his first year playing last year, stepped in and was real effective. He’s even better this year.”
Luke Leair will move to tight end this season after playing tackle last year. The 6-foot-4 junior will be a big target for the team when the Bulldogs drop back to pass. Spencer Sturm is another junior that the team will work into the offensive rotation in a variety of ways.
“He’s one of our top two-way guys,” coach Leair said. “He’ll be starting at safety and he’ll get carries in the backfield but he’ll also play slot receiver as well.”
Owen Szpiszar was the team’s leading rusher last season and will likely get the most carries again this year. Kyle Anderson is another player who figures to get many touches throughout the fall and both will also likely factor into the passing game.
Much like the team may utilize a running back by committee approach, the Bulldogs may look to do some mixing and matching at quarterback.
“I can see us playing more than one quarterback right now,” coach Leair said. “Josh Knox played a lot last year. Right now, he would be the front-runner, but we have Jake Runde, who did a great job on the JV last year. He's a really good athlete and he’ll be playing some defense as well.
“Right now, I see more than one getting playing time,” he added. “But, as of right now, Josh would be the guy that will be starting the first game.”
Several of the players that will be counted on to move the ball on offense will also likely be filling key positions on defense. Coach Leair felt that group turned in a solid performance Friday during a scrimmage at Brookfield East.
“I was pleased with the defense in the scrimmage here,” the coach said. “I thought we went against two good offensive teams and I thought we were flying around the ball and getting to the ball, so I was pleased with what I saw.”
Coach Leair pointed to Zahour as one of the players to watch on that side of the ball, in addition to what he will be expected to contribute on offense.
“As good as Logan is as a receiver, I think he’s just as good, if not better, at safety,” he said. “He’s really special out there.”
Szpiszar will also be counted on to be a playmaker on defense. He is moving to linebackers this season after starting at cornerback a year ago.
“Owen Szpiszar has done a really good job. He’s making a position switch on defense. He’s really stepped it up there,” coach Leair said. “I’m really pleased with his approach to things.”
Anderson, Hanaman and Sturm are among others players that will rarely come off the field, regardless of whether the Bulldogs are on offense or defense.
The veteran coach also noted that Colton Bork is a key cog in the defense.
“Colton Bork has been real good for us,” he said about the senior. “Colton coming back with experience as an all-conference linebacker is really the quarterback (of our defense).”
Reagan Schumacher is another returning starter on defense who earned time last year and will look to take another step forward this season.
Cedarburg turned in a good performance at the scrimmage, but coach Leair expects a tougher challenge Friday when the Bulldogs host Port Washington at 7 p.m. in a nonconference season opener.
“It’s a scrimmage and everybody is keeping it pretty vanilla. We’ll have a whole different story when we get to Port,” he said. “They’re an excellent coached team and they’ve got some talent there.”