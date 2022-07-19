CEDARBURG — There have been many incredible athletes over the years in Wisconsin, one being Marquette University High School alum and current Cedarburg resident John Howard, who has been inducted into the school’s 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame.
The 1988 graduate joined 19 other athletes, coaches and teams to become the newest members of the MUHS Athletic Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony took place June 18. According to the school’s website, the honor recognizes alumni who have excelled in one or more sports while attending the school.
Howard, who was an All-State soccer player and a state wrestling champion for the Hilltoppers, recalled the moment when he found out he had been selected in a video posted on MUHS’s website.
“I was ecstatic,” he said. “I went and told my wife and she came and looked and said ‘Are you sure?’ Make sure it’s not an error,” he added.
Howard also played basketball and ran track at MUHS.
Howard enjoyed the accomplishment of working as a team to help win a state championship in soccer as well as excelling in individual sports like wrestling.
“Individually, I felt the biggest whoosh when I won a state championship in wrestling in 1988. I was not a great wrestler. I just worked hard, I did a little tad more than everybody else and ‘tad’ is ‘try, adapt, don’t quit,’” lessons Howard tries to teach his two children every day.
Howard’s athletic career did not end when he graduated from high school. He enrolled at Southern Methodist University in Dallas to continue his soccer career, where he set new records including posting a 14-shutout season in 1990.
He then took his skills to professional leagues such as the United States Independent Soccer and National Professional Soccer Leagues, playing for teams such as the Dallas Rockets, Chicago Stingers, Milwaukee Wave and Buffalo Blizzard.
In seven professional seasons, Howard racked up two MVP awards, one for the Austin Soccadillos and one for the Stingers, and won a National Championship for the North Carolina Dynamo.
But, according to Howard, even greater than all of his athletic accomplishments was getting the opportunity to return to his roots and become a role model for the next generation of athletes at MUHS.
“It was important for me to come back to Marquette University High School and I could coach the goalkeepers. Not having a father at home meant I needed some male support, some male friends. The male figures at Marquette University High School were wonderful.”
To watch a video of him reflecting upon his success at MUHS, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_woYRhBjzg.