ORLANDO — Mia Hurd is no stranger to accomplishing great things on the soccer field.
During the spring, the goalkeeper wrapped up her freshman year at Cedarburg High School with a brilliant stretch of play during regional and sectional competition to help the Bulldogs make a second straight WIAA Div. 2 girls state soccer tournament appearance.
She has carried that momentum into the summer. On Sunday, she won the Keeper Wars national championship at a tournament held at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.
“It felt really good,” Hurd said. “Honestly, I was really surprised because the past two years I did not make it as far. Just being in the final championship game, I was definitely happy because I made it further and I would receive a medal.
“As I was playing the (championship) game, I was like I’m so close, I’ve just got to give it my all.”
Keeper Wars is a soccer competition designed for goalies to give keepers a one-on-one platform to showcase their talents, according to the event’s website.
“There are two goalkeepers and then two goals, and you’re 18 yards apart,” Hurd said when asked to provide a brief description of the rules. “It’s a 10 minute game with five minute halves and you have to try to score the most goals on the other person.”
She added that it is kind of like a series of penalty kicks going back and forth, but there is a bit more than that going on during the course of the competition. Hurd said the ball is placed within a few yards of your own goal and then you have a chance to shoot. If you do not score, but the ball comes back to your half of the field, you get to shoot again. The games take place on a shortened field, featuring regulation-sized goals.
Hurd said 26 players advanced to nationals in her age group — 14U-15U — and to qualify a player needs to win the tournament at one of the city tour event stops.
However, she took a slightly different route to Florida. Hurd was unable to compete during the scheduled stop in Milwaukee that took place in April, so she went to the Quad Cities event that took place on New Year’s Eve and Jan. 1 and took second place. However, she punched her ticket to the national event because the Iowa winner, Alexa Garcia, had previously won on a different stop on the tour.
This was the third trip to the national competition, which is in its third year.
Hurd said she thought the third time could be the charm, but was not counting on winning the championship.
“I thought going in definitely it could happen, but I don’t think I expected it,” she explained. “It’s hard competition.”
The two-day event began with round-robin competition Saturday that was used to determine seeding for elimination play on Sunday. Hurd went 5-1 on the opening day, outscoring her opponents by a score of 62-29. Her only loss came against Zoey Masengale.
As fate would have it, that is who she faced in her first match Sunday. In the rematch, Hurd earned a 10-5 victory to even the score after a 7-4 loss the previous day.
“It was really good competition. Definitely toward the end of the weekend it started getting tougher,” Hurd said about the event. “On Saturday, there was one game that I lost, but I ended up beating the same girl the next day. I think that was probably my toughest game just because it was pretty much a back-to-back game with the (previous) one because I had just played and I was really, really tired.”
She followed that with a 7-4 win against Kylie Bueter and victories over Cadence Graul of 10-8 and 9-6 to reach the championship round. In the final, she defeated Rylie Hurst by a score of 12-5.
Defending the goal was the easy part. The tougher task was offensive, as Hurd said she rarely works on those skills.
“Usually in practices, I’m just in goal getting shot on,” she replied when asked if she gets much practice working on her offensive skills. “I think three days before we came down to Florida I practiced some shooting, some PKs. Other than that, I don’t really practice them.”
A few days before the national tournament is about all she works on the parts of the game related to Keeper Wars that are not part of her usual training as a goalie. Apparently that was enough since she scored in double figures in more than half of her games, but she said the mental part of being an offensive player can be difficult.
“I had a hard time dealing with missing, because it was frustrating,” Hurd explained. “Usually I’m not in a position where I miss, so that was definitely different.”
Now that she has captured the national championship, she can go back to focusing on her traditional role and responsibilities as a goalie. She said she enjoyed her time last year with Cedarburg and is looking forward to more success to come.
“It was really fun. I really liked playing high school soccer and I loved all of my teammates and I really liked (head coach) Robert (Williams),” Hurd said. “He’s a great coach.”
The veteran coach praised Hurd’s calm demeanor with the Bulldogs, which he felt was a part of her success, especially during the postseason. She said that that experience aided her during Keeper Wars.
“It made me more confident and it helped me stay more calm throughout the competition,” Hurd said. “I just knew I’ve done this before, I can do it again.”