CEDARBURG — In the blink of an eye, the Homestead girls basketball team can pile up points and turn a small lead into a double-digit advantage. The Highlanders showed those skills Tuesday against Grafton on the way to earning a 63-48 victory in a North Shore Conference game.
“You can play by the scouting report, by the textbook, and you can hold them off, but the moment that you have one possession where it slips, they make you pay,” Grafton head coach Matt D’Amato said. “They’re ready for when you take your foot off the gas or you let up just a little bit. They take advantage of it and attack.
“(There were) a couple 3s where our hands were down and we know our hands need to be up, and they made us pay.”
There was a sequence in each half in which the Highlanders hit from downtown on consecutive possessions to hold off a charge by the Black Hawks.
“The pace of the game was our pace, so we were hoping we could just go on that little run that would maybe put the game a little more out of reach, and eventually it happened,” Homestead head coach Corey Wolf said. “We obviously hit some deep shots and got some turnovers, but they just kept battling back. It was impressive. It was a good game.”
The first came late in the opening half. Grafton pulled to within 21-17 before the Highlanders netted nine straight points on the way to building a 32-20 lead at the break.
Zoe Mueller made a free throw to start that rally, then Lauren Strifling knocked down a pair of 3-pointers 17 seconds apart, followed by a basket by Emma Wolf assisted by Strifling that gave the home team a little breathing room heading into the intermission.
Homestead then effectively put the game away with about three minutes remaining when Madison Fitzgibbon dialed long distance for a pair of trifectas that turned a 57-44 lead into a 63-44 cushion.
“We have a lot of players that can shoot it and when shooters get hot, it’s just hard to defend, especially on a team that passes the ball well,” coach Wolf said. “This team is a very good passing team. The other thing is defensively, we’re very aggressive. That leads to some easy baskets and that really gets us going. That’s kind of where our runs come. It comes off our defense and then when our shooters get hot.”
Homestead employed its trapping defense in the backcourt, forcing Grafton into 22 turnovers in the contest, but the Highlanders work in the half court was also solid, according to their coach.
“We’ve talked about if we really want to be a great team, we have to be able to play in the half court. You’re not going to turn every team over for layups or transition shots, fast break shots, fast break points,” coach Wolf said. “You also have to know personnel. Grafton has some really good shooters, catch and shoot and they’re going to get their shot off quickly. They have some kids that can drive. It’s figuring out, ‘Who am I guarding, how am I closing out to them based off of their skill set?’ I thought we did a good job.”
Fitzgibbon poured in 22 points to lead all scorers in the game, while Natalie Mueller added 14 points and six rebounds and Grace Zortman chipped in eight points.
Katelyn Odem also played a key role for the winning side. She finished with four points, hauled in 12 rebounds, had three assists and was steady on defense and set good screens to free up some of the Highlanders’ shooters.
“She just wants to win. She is that kid that your other kids feed off of because she always brings it. She’s super competitive. She can’t turn it off, which is great, and she does all those little things. She was a beast on the boards tonight,” coach Wolf said. “She’s our best screener, she’s a very good passer, she’s good with the ball in regard to pass fakes, she’s smart. She kind of does a little bit of everything for us. She’s just tenacious.”
Homestead improved to 9-3 overall and is 8-0 in league play. The Highlanders will travel to Cedarburg for a game Friday for first place in the North Shore standings. That game is set for 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, Grafton (9-4 overall and 6-2 in conference games) played a competitive game, but made a few mistakes that proved to be too much to overcome.
“The frustrating part about it is it’s what we expect. We know what we need to do and we just need to execute. I don’t really even think it’s asking us to do something we’re not capable of doing, it’s more of we need to mentally get in the right frame of mind to execute it the way that we know we can,” D’Amato said. “That’s kind of where I feel like we came up short tonight.”
He added that the fast pace that Homestead likes to play at made it tough for his squad to play an error-free game.
“You can practice all you want speeding up drills and stuff and trying to force pressure, but when you’re under the lights with the crowd and you’re actually dealing with the speed of that game, it’s hard to mimic in practice,” D’Amato said, noting that the Black Hawks will see a similar approach when they host Hartford Friday at 7 p.m. “It’s something we haven’t been exposed to a lot this year, but we’re going to see it again on Friday, so it’s something that we need to make sure we get comfortable with.”
Savannah James led the visitors with 21 points as part of a well-rounded effort at both ends of the floor.
“We’ve been working, as far as shot selection goes, making range, rhythm and room, and making sure those three Rs are there. She’s always been good at making sure she’s taking shots within her range, but being in the rhythm has been big,” D’Amato said about the growth the junior has showed in her game. “I think she’s playing much better defense. Her defense is improving every single game and I think that defense, that intensity she’s bringing when she’s guarding somebody on defense, is starting to give her more confidence on the offensive end and you’re kind of seeing them compliment each other, which is good.”
Sarah Aleknavicius and Gracie McNabb each added six points for Grafton in the loss.