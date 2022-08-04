MEQUON — All eyes in the Northwoods League were on the Major League Dreams Showcase on Tuesday while every team got a rare day off, but teams including the Lakeshore Chinooks also were well aware of the standings with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The only thing that seems apparent in the Great Lakes West division is that Wisconsin Rapids is going to claim the second half title. The Rafters took the first half crown as well and have a six-game lead over the Chinooks, Fond du Lac and Green Bay, who are in a three-way tie for second place, with Wausau in fifth.
Assuming things don’t fall apart for the Rafters, who entered Wednesday on a seven-game winning streak, that means the other playoff spot for the division will be determined by the best overall record for the summer.
Three teams would seem to be in the hunt for that postseason berth. Fond du Lac has a small edge with 11 days remaining, holding a record of 33-27. The Chinooks are two games back, at 31-29, and Wausau (29-31) is within four games. For what it is worth, Wisconsin Rapids, who will face whoever earns the other playoff spot, is 49-12 on the season.
It can be dangerous to read too much into the remaining schedule, but it should be noted that the Chinooks have three games left against both Green Bay (23-37) and Madison (24-37) over the final days of the season, while the Dock Spiders will play four of their final six games against the Rafters.
Of note, the Chinooks will play Wausau four times — two at home and two on the road — and will have a two-game set next week in Fond du Lac.
Lakeshore manager Travis Akre always points out that it is one day at a time and one game at a time, and that approach will be necessary as the season winds down with the importance of every game increasing, both when the Chinooks are in action and when the team looks at the out of town scoreboard.
Lakeshore went into Tuesday’s day off on a three-game winning streak, which included an 11-4 victory over Traverse City on Saturday, a thrilling 12-11 triumph Sunday over the Pit Spitters and a 4-2 victory Monday at Madison when the Chinooks scored twice in the 11th inning.
Hitter of the week Lakeshore has found a way to win a lot of close games this season, but if the club goes on to qualify for the playoffs, the team may look back at a swing by Andy Nelson in the 11th inning Monday as one of the most important of the season.
The right fielder hit a home run earlier in the game, helping send the contest to extra innings, then led off the decisive frame with a two-run blast that gave the club the lead. Joey Spence, who started the inning on base by league rule after making the final out of the previous inning, scored ahead of Nelson.
Nelson, a junior who plays for the University of Iowa, joined the club on July 21 and took a little time to heat up. He was hitless in his first 14 at-bats over his first five games, but has a hit in every start he has made since, going seven for 19 in that stretch with three home runs and four runs batted in.
Pitcher of the week Grafton High School alum Tommy Lamb tossed four scoreless innings Saturday in Lakeshore’s 11-4 victory over Traverse City.
The left-hander, who attends Creighton, is in his second season with the Chinooks. He has a 2-1 record in nine games this season and has worked 38.1 innings. In that time, Lamb has struck out 38 batters.
Living out their Dreams Six Lakeshore players were selected to participate in the Major League Dreams Showcase in La Crosse.
The players invited to participate went through a full day of scouting workouts, then played in one game of a doubleheader in front of Big League scouts.
Picked from the Chinooks were catcher Matthew Deprey, shortstop Michael Seegers, third baseman Matthias Haas and pitchers Tim Baird, George Klassen and Mitch Mueller.
“Those guys are being selected by scouts to play in that game, so obviously they’ve caught the attention of those guys and they’re getting the opportunity to get more exposure,” Akre said. “I think they’re all pretty excited (about) that opportunity.”
On deck Lakeshore welcomes Wausau to town for games today and Friday. First pitch for both contests is set for 6:35 p.m.
Today is the second fan appreciation night of the season as well as Mel’s Charities Night. Fans with a special ticket plan will receive a bobblehead of Tom “Mel” Stanton. Friday is the Gilly Wonka Golden Ticket Contest.
Following that two-game set, Lakeshore will take on Madison in a home-and-home series. The teams will play in Madison on Saturday at 5:05 p.m., followed by a game Sunday at Kapco Park starting at 5:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of former team general manager and Chinooks’ Hall of Fame inductee Dean Rennicke.
The Chinooks then head out on the road Monday and Tuesday for games in Wausau set for 6:35 p.m. both days.