CEDARBURG — Patrick Krzykowski has never wanted to be treated differently.
After an infection resulted in losing vision in his left eye eight years ago, Krzykowski’s life changed in an instant. Doctors informed him and his family that he may never be able to fully participate in sports again. For someone who was about to enter fifth grade, the news was disheartening.
But those who know Krzykowski are familiar with how the story has played out.
Krzykowski went on to be a multi-sport athlete at Cedarburg, joining the soccer, basketball and football teams, and served as a team captain for the varsity baseball squad this past season. He will be attending the University of Minnesota this fall pursuing a degree in computer engineering. Krzykowski has made it a point to move through life making the most of his situation instead of wondering, ‘What if ?’ “I was told that I wouldn’t have any depth perception after my infection, so I wanted to take a little time off, but eventually I got right back in the swing of things,” Krzykowski said. “It’s never really affected what I wanted to do very much, and in the end it all worked out.”
After undergoing surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., in response to the infection, Krzykowski lost his damaged optic nerve. Out of an abundance of caution to protect his right eye, which was not impacted, it was recommended that he avoid sports indefinitely.
He does not remember everything after returning home following the procedure, but Krzykowski recalls how supportive his family and the community were.
“As soon as I got back, all my friends were waiting for me and wanted to see me,” he said. “They knew it was going to be difficult for me, but my family has had to go through so much with me. They have always been there no matter what. My parents have always let me go off and let me do what I want to do, but they’ve never stepped away. My dad coached me up until high school in pretty much every sport. My grandpa is at every game. There’s so much love and I appreciate it so much.”
Aside from his prolific sports background, Krzykowski takes great pride in his academic work. He enrolled in four Advanced Placement courses this past year and graduated Magna Cum Laude. As an added bonus, in May he was a recipient of the Spectrum Scholar/ Athlete Scholarship.
Krzykowski knows his time at the University of Minnesota will be filled with opportunities to feed his passion for learning. Staying at a more local college could have been a possibility, but moving out of state is a chance to start a new chapter.
“I kind of wanted to go somewhere a little bigger,” Krzykowski said. “I applied to a lot of Big Ten schools. I went up to Minnesota this winter and checked out the campus. I really liked it. The temperature was in the negative when I went, but living in Wisconsin, it doesn’t really bother me as much as other people.”
Since Krzykowski’s father attended Purdue University, he has been a lifelong Boilermaker fan through exposure at a young age. Krzykowski is aware of the Big Ten Conference rivalry between the two schools, so he will need to choose his allegiances carefully.
“Growing up I was all about Purdue,” Krzykowski said. “I will definitely have them as a second team when I get to Minnesota, but it looks like I’ll have to switch over to the Gophers for at least a couple of years.”
The oldest of four, Krzykowski will be the first to venture out on his own. He is confident he can handle the transition, although back home it may be more of an adjustment.
“I still get on my mom’s nerves when she asks if I’ve finished all this stuff for college, but I can tell that she’s a little sad about me going,” he said. “We still have about a month to go, but I’m sure it’ll keep getting worse and worse until that day.”
When he isn’t studying or out on the field, Krzykowski works at Tomaso’s in Cedarburg and does occasional landscaping for neighbors. For the last few years he has also served as a volunteer youth basketball coach. To unwind, Krzykowski enjoys fishing and spending quality time with friends and family.
It’s been an eventful journey thus far for Krzykowski, and a new one is about to begin. But wherever life takes him, he will continue to go about his business as he always has.
“I don’t want to be treated as someone who can’t do things the same way as everyone else,” Krzykowski said. “A few coaches didn’t even know about my injury until they heard it from someone else. They never would have guessed that about me.
“I just wanted to let my love for sports and my game speak for itself without anything else getting in the way. Being able to go back out and being blessed to do everything the same way as before is a complete dream, and I’m glad it all turned out the way it did.”