PORT WASHINGTON — After being eliminated by Port Washington in the WIAA Div. 3 playoffs last season in the second round, Grafton was eager for its rematch against the rival Pirates Friday night at Al Urness Field.
However, a costly injury, a few turnovers and Pirates quarterback Ben Fritsch proved to be too much for the Black Hawks in a 35-7 defeat.
“We obviously have to take a good long look in the mirror and evaluate some things that we thought were rock solid that were shaken a little bit tonight,” Grafton head coach Jim Norris said. “It’s a long season and one game doesn’t define a team, but this was definitely the ultimate test.”
Though trying to eliminate it as much as they can, Norris said there’s no denying that some of the pressure got to his players.
“They know each other. The rivalry runs deep,” Norris added. “It’s a nonconference game on a big stage with a lot on the line obviously, and it didn’t work out.”
That pressure was apparent early on, as the Pirates’ roughly six-minute, 77-yard opening drive led by Fritsch ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Logan Neimeyer.
Fritsch resumed where he left off during his last matchup against Grafton, dominating both on the ground and in the air. In all, the senior ran for 136 yards, passed for 124 and added two touchdowns — one passing and one rushing.
“We’re really excited about the way we played, obviously. We controlled the football in the first half quite a bit,” Port Washington head coach John Bunyan said. “Our run game has really done well, so that part I was really excited about, being dominant up front.”
After a couple defensive stops and a short punt that set them up in good field position, the Pirates’ offense chewed a few minutes off of the clock during their next drive, finding the end zone on another rushing touchdown to make it 14-0 with 8:06 remaining in the second quarter.
Port’s defense responded again on the ensuing possession by intercepting a pass from Grafton quarterback Brady Hilgart, giving the Pirates the ball near midfield.
However, Grafton quickly answered back, as defensive back Garret Bonk picked off Fritsch’s pass intended for Joshua Arnold, providing a much needed spark for the Black Hawks. Bonk, whose night was cut short after suffering an injury late in the second quarter, also finished the game with eight total tackles.
Unfazed by the turnover, Port forced a three-and-out to regain possession with a little under four minutes to go in the half. Starting at their own 16 yard line, the Pirates kept the momentum going, as a double pass play involving Fritsch finding receiver Judah Meeks resulted in a 63-yard touchdown to give the Pirates a commanding 21-0 lead. The team continued their offensive dominance shortly after with a 65-yard run by Fritsch that set up senior lineman Casey Arendt running it in with a minute left.
While in control on offense throughout the contest, it was his team’s defense that Bunyan was especially proud of.
“They (Grafton) had around 300 yards of offense last week against Whitefish Bay, and so for us to come out here and do what we did in the pass defense and spots, we’re really proud of that,” Bunyan said. “We limited penalties and turnovers, that’s the stuff that makes you win games early on in the season.”
Grafton showed some signs of life in the fourth quarter when Hilgart connected with tight end Tyler Van Sluys on a 29-yard touchdown pass, but it was too late at that point.
Port Washington improved to 2-0 with the win and will host Kewaskum at 7 p.m. Friday.
Grafton, now 1-1, will travel to Wauwatosa Thursday to face Wisconsin Lutheran at 7 p.m., a game in which Norris and his team hope to bounce back in.
“I think it answers a lot of questions we had of guys on the big stage and what we need to do to be successful,” Norris said about the loss. “You know, you get a big win last week against Whitefish Bay and sometimes the best lessons in life are to learn through failure and obviously tonight didn’t go our way, so I think the biggest thing is that you gotta have a short memory and move on.”