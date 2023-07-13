MEQUON — The initial season of Lakeshore’s Jr. Chinooks was a success and the franchise is looking forward to the second year of its youth baseball program.
“I think for our first year, we learned what worked, what didn’t work and what we need to improve on,” Lakeshore General Manager Eric Snodgrass said. “I think as a whole, I think it went really well. It really helps having our owners, who have had the Milwaukee Baseball Academy and their travel teams there, we kind of use that expertise, but overall, it went good.”
One thing Snodgrass pointed to was the direct link between the Lakeshore Chinooks and the Jr. Chinooks. The goal is to make it a true partnership between the youth teams and the Northwoods League franchise. Players will have some practices at Kapco Park and get to play some of their games at the facility as well. In addition, the teams wear replica Chinooks uniforms.
“We think that we gave them a really good experience, especially when we were able to get our players here and bring in that connection between our team and their team,” he noted. “All 12 of our teams had their own personal night out here (at a Chinooks game at Kapco Park), where they got to do the starting lineup with them. And then, on July 19, we will bring all the teams together for a Jr. Chinooks Night here.”
The Jr. Chinooks youth travel baseball program features teams ranging from U8 through U14.
“Milwaukee Baseball Academy and the Chinooks, our biggest goal is we wanted to create a program that wasn’t going to break the bank. It will be an opportunity for families all over southeast Wisconsin that they could afford and then, more importantly, a team where you don’t have to be the top-tier talent to make it,” Snodgrass said. “We want everyone to have the ability to try out and potentially make one of our teams.”
Tryouts begin Monday and team practices will be held once a week starting in January, with indoor practices taking place at Milwaukee Baseball Academy in Menomonee Falls. Later in the season, when the weather cooperates and there is field availability, teams will practice at Kapco Park. The teams will play games in the summer, with league games played locally during the week and some tournaments on the weekend. Snodgrass indicated one goal for the second season is playing in tournaments a bit closer to home.
Another thing he would like to see in the second year is to make it more of a year-round experience.
“They get selected here in July and August, and we’re trying to make it a 365day experience, getting them more involved in the fall and do some more team bonding before their season starts,” he said. “We want to do some different events with just the parents so the parents get to know each other.”
Snodgrass said one of the most exciting things about the program is that the facilities the players will have access to are some of the best around.
“Thankfully for the kids, for the Jr. Chinooks and for our players, we have Milwaukee Baseball Academy, which we just renovated and expanded, so our players can work out there. We have hitting lanes, we have pitching mounds, we have hit trackers, like hitting simulation,” he explained. “They’ll practice there throughout the winter when they can’t get outside here in Wisconsin.”
In the first year, the Jr. Chinooks had 12 teams with roughly 155 players.
“I think right now that’s what we’re targeting again this year,” Snodgrass said. “I think from our first year to our second year (the goal) is just to continue to improve on the first year and then hopefully expand in year three and four.”
Tryouts will consist of a workout that includes a 30-yard dash, infield and outfield work, catcher pop times and batting practice. Pitchers will also have the opportunity to throw a bullpen session.
Players only need to attend one tryout date. It is free to try out, but online registration is required.
For more information, including tryout dates, times and locations, or to register for a tryout, go to www.jrchinooks.com.
In addition, Lakeshore’s vision for the youth baseball community includes youth baseball camps, which began last season and have continued this year. Each camp date has a theme with a different emphasis. There are two camp dates remaining this summer, Tuesday and Aug. 3.