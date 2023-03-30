Junior Black Hawks win the Grafton Shootout

Pictured in the front row are Beckham Brennan, Ronan Brady, Tommy Hultgren and Grayson Uhen. In the second row are coach Adam Brennan, Pierce O’Brien, Colten Large, Sammy Bachrach, Jackson Goldsworthy, Cooper Hildebrand, Nolan Smeby and coach Joe Hildebrand.

 Submitted photo

The Grafton Hoops fourth-grade team won the Grafton Shootout recently. The squad went 3-0, beating Brookfield East, Cedarburg and Wauwatosa West.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County sports news with a subscription: Click here

Recommended for you