Keeping up her yardage

GRAFTON — Grafton senior standout Libby Michel has known for quite some time that she wanted to swim in college, and she said her options to do that at the next level increased exponentially over the summer.
“I started my recruiting pretty late,” she reflected. “I got my national cuts this past summer, so that opened me up to more school options. I was looking into smaller D-1 schools, but once I got those cuts, it was like I can go into the Big 12, which is what Cincinnati is going to be.”
Michel held her signing ceremony committing to the University of Cincinnati last Friday, just 24 hours before she qualified in four events for the WIAA Div. 2 state meet.
“It was a hard decision, but honestly, Cincinnati just felt right,” Michel explained. “I toured Cincinnati. I loved the team, the atmosphere, the coaches. I’m just really excited to see where they can get me.”
Michel has put in a lot of time and effort to get to this point, but said her training will change when she joins the Bearcats.
“I’ve talked with the coaches, I’ve told them how I train, and their training is a little different,” she noted. “I’ll be doing a lot more dry land stuff in college, like weight training — I’ll have a trainer for that — and then the schedule of the season is a little different too with college swimming, but I’m really excited to see how that goes.”
Currently, she puts in most of her practice time and training in the pool, keeping her yardage up until it is time to taper prior to the most important meets on a schedule that includes club and high school swimming.
“During high school season, it’s two hours every night on weeknights, and then there’s Saturday mornings, too. And then I’ll swim Tuesday and Thursday mornings for an hour with my club team, so I get in some two-a-day practices because in summer I do two hours in the morning, two hours at night four days of the week,” Michel said, adding that she tries to average between 5,000 and 8,000 yards each day. “I don’t want to drop my yardage so much (during the high school season), so I keep my yardage up by going to those two mornings.”
If that seems like a lot, it is, because she does some longer-distance events.
“I do distance, free and IM,” she said, noting that she swims the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle events for the Black Hawks. “Sprinters will do a lot less yardage than me, so I have to keep how much I am swimming up (compared) to them.”
Fortunately, Grafton head coach Jack O’Connor is also one of the coaches at Ozaukee Aquatics, which is Michel’s club team.
“Usually my club training is more intense than high school,” she said. “It’s nice because he kind of understands where I’m coming from and he did give me more Oz-like sets during the season, which I think helped me a lot this year. He understands what I do the rest of the year, so having similar sets this year was really nice.”
All that work has paid off. Not only is Michel heading to Cincinnati, she has qualified for the WIAA Div. 2 state meet for the fourth year in a row.
Last weekend, she took first place in the 200 IM and 500 free at a sectional meet in Ashwaubenon and helped the Black Hawks qualify for state in the 200 medley and 200 free relays.
“I’m really looking forward to state on Friday,” she said about the meet slated for Waukesha South High School, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. “My biggest goal is probably winning state in two IM. And my friend (Grafton senior) Maranda (Uttke) who dives, she’s ranked first for diving, and we’ve talked about how cool it would be if we both won our individual events in our last year in our high school season.”
She is also excited to compete one final time with her sophomore sister, Lola. The Michels will join forces with senior Halle Grimm and her freshman sister Kylee for the two relay events.
“We have two sets of sisters on our relay. I don’t think people see that very often,” she said about the Hawks’ rather unique relay squads. “I was really excited to see that we were able to make it back to state, so I get one more time to swim with my sister in high school season before I go off to college next year.
“She does swim Oz too, but we’re not usually on a relay together, so it’s really special that we get to have that opportunity in high school.”
“It’s been a lot of fun.” Michel began swimming at an early age, doing that and dance before choosing the water for good. Now it is such a part of who she is that she cannot imagine what it would be like not spending several hours each day at the pool.
“I can’t really imagine my life without swim, it’s such a big part of my life, and I don’t want to end swimming yet,” she said. “I really want to keep going, so that’s why I really want to swim in college.”
That probably explains why she will take no time off after the high school season ends. In fact, she will be competing at a club meet less than 24 hours after the state meet.
“Saturday and Sunday I have a club meet. Since I am tapered for state, they usually have me do a few meets,” Michel said about what will be a busy weekend. “I’m kind of fast right now with slowing down my sets in practices, but then they build me back up.”
It continues after that. “The beginning of December I have a winter Junior National meet,” she said. “It just kind of goes on from there.”
Michel also continues to set goals for herself. With her high school swimming career winding down and her college plans now set, she is looking at some other things to work toward.
“I really worked with my goals and where I want to end my swimming, and I really wanted to continue in college. My biggest goal would definitely be Olympic trials. I think that’s my end goal for swim. I really want to get there,” she explained, noting that seeing Ozaukee club standouts such as Katie Drabot and Autumn Haebig, among others, accomplish similar things has motivated her and shown that it is possible.
“Four IM (400 individual relay) is what I am closest in,” she said about the Olympic trials, which are next year. “I’m like five seconds off of that in my 400 IM, so that’s my biggest goal for myself.”