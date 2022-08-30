MEQUON — The outcome of a football game comes down to much more than the result of a single play, but Arrowhead came up with a key defensive stop on fourth-and-2 at the Homestead 39-yard line to end a drive and it set the stage for a big fourth quarter.
The Warhawks went on to post a 30-6 victory over the Highlanders in a nonconference clash between state football powers.
“It’s 10-6, we’re fourth-and-1, we get a questionable spot on a QB sneak and we get turned away,” Homestead head coach Drake Zortman reflected upon the turning point. “That was pivotal.”
Homestead was penalized following that play, giving Arrowhead a short field to work with, and the Warhawks scored three plays later. The visitors forced a three-and-out and used a three-play, 69-yard drive to return to pay dirt four minutes later. Arrowhead then wrapped up the scoring with an interception return for a touchdown to turn what had been a very close contest for 40 minutes into a game where a glance at the final score would not indicate how tight things were most of the way.
“I don’t think the score was indicative at all of how close the game was played,” Zortman said. “I was very, very proud of our kids for battling and standing toe-totoe all night.”
Arrowhead head coach Matt Harris conceded that his team was locked in a battle.
“I think it was a tale of two halves,” he said. “We preached something to our program, we try to find out what the recipe is for success. For us, it’s working hard, which these kids do every single day, all year long. The next thing is confidence, and then staying together.”
Homestead held the lead, 6-3, at the end of the first half.
Arrowhead struck first, moving 48 yards in seven plays to set up a 32-yard field goal by Sean Jochims.
Drew Nagy did a lot of the damage on that possession, picking up 39 yards on four carries.
“He’s really tough and he’s hard to bring down,” Harris said. “He’s going to keep mowing.”
Each team went three-and-out after that, but Homestead was on the move to end the quarter. Highlanders’ quarterback Sal Balistrieri dropped in two well-placed throws to Will Van Laanen totaling 62 yards, as the home team marched from its own 14 into Arrowhead territory to end the opening quarter.
“I thought tonight was better than last week and that’s all we can ask of a kid. Just get a little bit better from week to week,” Zotman said. “His first couple throws were nice, he had a couple more nice ones la te. We were able to complete a few more than a week ago and that’s all we can ask.”
The second period began with the Highlanders going for it on fourthand- 7 from the Arrowhead 36, but Jacob Woida nixed those plans when he produced a drive-ending sack.
Arrowhead’s offense went nowhere on the ensuing possession and the Highlanders’ offense went back to work. The big play came on third-and-18, then Balistrieri faked a handoff that got the Warhawks to bite, then the senior signal-called kept the ball and raced 71 yards down to the visitors’ 5.
Dom Bruno handled things from there, pounding it in on two carries, the last of which was a 2-yard plunge for the lead.
However, Thomas Curry blew through the middle of the line and blocked the extra-point kick to keep the score at 6-3.
Curry and Woida had big games for the Arrowhead defense, combining for 25 tackles and five sacks.
Arrowhead took the lead midway through the third quarter by taking advantage of a Homestead mistake. The Highlanders forced the Warhawks to punt, but the kick returned was unable to field the kick cleanly and Christian Rothmeier recovered the loose ball.
Arrowhead tallied four plays later, when quarterback Vance Holtz eluded the rush, found room to throw and lofted a ball into the end zone that only his receiver would be able to make a play on along the back line. Tripp Walsh went up and hauled it in and managed to get both feet down in double to give Arrowhead the lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass.
“These guys throw a lot of balls together. We play a lot of seven-on-seven. They are in sync together. Credit Homestead, they gave a great rush there, and Vance, a young QB, to scramble out of there and get that play, just give your guy a chance, what a great job,” Harris said. “Any time Tripp is running routes out there, all you’ve got to do is give him a chance and he usually comes down with something great, and that’s what happened.”
Homestead advanced to the red zone on the ensuing possession that included a perfectly thrown ball by Balistrieri for a 30-yard grab by Jonah Wenzler along the Highlanders' sideline that was every bit as good as the throw as he had a defender draped all over him.
However, the drive stalled on fourth-and-5 from the 11 when a toss to the goal line was incomplete.
Homestead then forced an Arrowhead punt and took over at its own 8, but immediately moved out to the 31 on a 23-yard connection from Balistrieri to Jack Read. The pivotal moment was looming just a few plays later, when Homestead faced the critical fourth down on its own 39.
While that try came up empty and Arrowhead built momentum after getting a stop, Zortman saw plenty to be positive about in the contest.
“Our D played great,” he said. “I think our defense can keep us in about every game. The offense is a work in progress.”
Homestead fell to 1-1 with the loss and will be back in action Friday, hosting Slinger on Friday at 7 p.m. to open North Shore Conference play.
Zortman is confident the Highlanders will continue to improve in coming weeks.
“We will not be the same team in a week or two that we are in the first two games,” he said. “I’m not concerned at all.”