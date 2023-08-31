SLINGER — Alex Prunty held off Steve Apel to win the 5th Annual Carl Wegner Memorial Elite Eight Super Late Model Series 75-lap feature Sunday night at the Slinger Speedway. Prunty took the lead following a lap 64 caution when leader Braden Berge, second place Brad Mueller, and third place Luke Fenhaus all crashed together exiting turn two.
Mueller and Brad Keith traded the lead at the start before Berge established himself as the leader by working the outside groove. Mueller settled into second with Jacob Nottestad settling into third ahead of Prunty in fourth. Further back, Luke Fenhaus and Apel began to work their way forward toward the top five.
Mueller made a few checks to the inside in a bid for the lead but each time, Berge proved to be too strong in the top groove as behind them, Prunty muscled his way around Nottestad for third. Like a rubber band, the top four would stretch out before snapping back together as Fenhaus ran them down and soon was on Nottestad’s tail in fifth.
As Mueller continued to look to find a way around Berge on the inside, Fenhaus was the driver on the move as he first worked his way by Nottestad in fourth and then was able to dispatch Prunty for third. With 11 laps to go, Mueller made his strongest bid on Berge for the lead using the inside as Fenhaus closed on both of them. As Berge moved low to defend the move by Mueller, the cars touched exiting turn two which sent both cars hard right into the backstretch wall. Fenhaus had nowhere to go and plowed into the side of Berge’s car before tagging Mueller’s machine as well.
The incident brought out the red flag with Prunty leading Nottestad and Apel as the first cars to make it through the melee.
Once racing resumed, Prunty charged into the lead as Apel maneuvered his way by Nottestad for second. Apel remained glued to Prunty’s rear bumper for the closing laps and the two raced aggressively clean to the finish with Prunty taking the victory over Apel. Nottestad finished a close third while R.J. Braun and Keith completed the top five finishers. Grant Griesbach finished in sixth place and Dennis Prunty was seventh. Rich Loch took the checkered flag in eighth while Conrad Morgan and Jerry Mueller finished in ninth and 10th, respectively.
Alex Prunty was the winner of the fast dash and Steve Apel was the fastest qualifier after turning in a qualifying lap in 11.346 seconds.
Jake Schraufnagel won the 35-lap Sportsman feature over Alex Lopacinski and Brady Held. Carl Benn finished fourth and Brett Butler was fifth. Bobby Giers finished sixth followed by Dean Olla and Brandon Tackes in seventh and eighth, respectively. Brian Holtz and Josh Fehrmann completed the top 10 finishers. Sportsman heat races were won by Tom Elsinger Sr. and Dean Olla while Jacob Schraufnagel was the fastest qualifier with a lap time of12.610 seconds.
Brandon Mennicke won the 25-lap Slinger Bees feature over Ricky Gebhard and Scott Emrich Sr. Brian Stanczyk finished fourth while Tom Elsinger Jr. was fifth. Bill Ostovich Jr. finished in sixth place and Kendall Becker finished seventh, ahead of Matthew Wandrey in eighth. Nick Lemberger was ninth and Timothy Kreuser was 10th. Todd Snow and Misty Benn were the winners of the Slinger Bees heat races and Kendall Becker was the fastest qualifier after turning in a qualifying time of15.200 seconds.
Ayrton Brockhouse won the 25-lap Great North Legends feature over Dillon Schwanbeck. Lincoln Cain was third ahead of Ayden Brockhouse and Jessie Mahoney in fourth and fifth. Jon Kemp finished sixth followed by Jacob Stark and Spencer Polacek in seventh and eighth. Ben Massman was ninth and Jordan Sarr completed the top 10.
With the victory, Ayrton Brockhouse was crowned the 2023 Slinger Great North Legends Track Champion. Great North Legends heat races were won by Spencer Polacek and Dillon Schwanbeck. Schwanbeck was also the fastest qualifier with a lap time of13.298 seconds.
Mason Obermeyer scored his first career Bandolero feature victory in the 15-lap main event over Lincoln Johnson and Harley Johnson. Jayden Johnson claimed fourth and Bentley Thompson was fifth. Markus Obermeyer took sixth while Axel Oldenhoff and Carter Stein finished seventh and eighth, respectively. Emily Billings and Wesley Baumeister wrapped up the top 10.
Carter Stein and Jayden Johnson were the Bandolero heat race winners while Penn Sauter was the fastest qualifier with a time of14.253. Sauter was involved in a hard wreck in his heat race and with the help of fellow crews and volunteers including super late model driver Lowell Bennett, his car was able to complete a lap in the feature which secured Sauter the 2023 Slinger Bandolero Track Championship.