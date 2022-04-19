MILWAUKEE — The Cedarburg girls soccer team spent Saturday morning playing a game at the same facility the Bulldogs would like to end the season at when they played Rockwood Summit (Mo.) to a 3-3 draw at Uihlein Soccer Park.
The nonconference game against a club from a nearby state produced mixed results, with Cedarburg showing flashes of brilliance at times, struggles at other points and a displaying resiliency that allowed the team produce a tie.
“All year we’ve been fighting from behind, playing from behind. We had a lead of 2-1 and we couldn’t hold it,” Cedarburg head coach Robert Williams said. “The one thing about this team is we’ve scored a lot of last-minute goals and we scored the last one here when we could have just folded it up. It shows what kind of team we have. We’ve just got to eliminate the mistakes.”
Things looked good for the Bulldogs in the early going, but the visitors ultimately struck first. Cedarburg sophomore Mary Stroebel banged a shot off the crossbar less than 10 minutes into the match as the club pieced some nice things together before nearly producing a goal. However, Rockwood Summit came right back and tucked one away at the other end of the pitch a short time later to take the lead.
Cedarburg seemed unfazed by that early deficit, maintaining possession for much of the opening half and combining passes and getting into the attacking third.
Midway through the period, Nadia Epshteyn made a nice pass that allowed Grace Kittel to get a good look, but the junior’s attempt sailed just over the crossbar.
Epshteyn was at it again less than a minute later when she made a great cross to Courtney Van Ermen, but the freshman was unable to strike the ball cleanly and the Bulldogs came up empty.
Several minutes later, Mia Thompson made a great lead pass to Stroebel that allowed the forward to run onto the ball and take a good shot. However, a powerful right-footed strike was just off the mark, sailing right of the target.
Finally, Stroebel netted the tying goal with less than 10 minutes remaining in the period when she took possession on the right side and launched an unstoppable shot that tucked inside the left post for a goal.
Cedarburg goalkeeper Allie Krier made a leaping, diving save in the final minute of the first half to preserve a tie going into the break, but Williams admits he had hoped for more over the first 40 minutes since the Bulldogs were on the attack for much of the stanza.
“For sure,” the coach responded when asked if he felt his club should have produced more than one goal before the break. “We talked about our forwards having a little bit more bite in the attacking third and we've got to do that. We’ve got to be goal hungry. “There’s a difference between chasing goals and being goal hungry,” Williams added, “and I think we’ve got to be a little bit more goal hungry in the games.”
It was a windy morning featuring an occasional hint of sun, the kind of conditions that are usually present at Pat Jones Field, which is effectively a wind tunnel with little in the area to stop the breeze. Cedarburg had the wind at its back in the opening half and did a good job of possessing the ball, but did not produce enough goals.
“The wind affected both teams,” Williams said. “It was one of those games where we had some chances and we just didn’t finish them in the first half and then it puts ourselves in a hole.”
Cedarburg took the lead early in the second half on kind of an unusual sequence. A pass by Van Ermen evaded the Rockwood Summit goalkeeper and Stroebel won the race to the loose ball. She controlled it and tapped in a shot that a defender was able to get to before it crossed the goal line, but was unable to redirect it from its intended target, giving the Bulldogs a 2-1 advantage less than eight minutes into the period.
Williams was pleased with the play, but noted that the club needs to develop more consistency around Stroebel.
“She does a great job. We’ve got to find some players to play with her and not kind of rely on her so much,” he said. “I think Grace Kittel will help, Autumn (Snow) will help, but we’ve got to find an 11 that’s consistent to help her out so it’s not so much of a one-man show.”
The visitors stormed back, netting a pair of goals a short time later just five minutes apart. The first came when the Falcons crashed the net after a restart when the entry was blasted in and Krier was unable to control a shot that came in with pace and Rockwood Summit was able to clean things up from there. The second came on a nice individual effort by a forward who took possession, shielded a defender and then turned and fired for the lead.
Cedarburg had 20 minutes left to hunt for the equalizer and the Bulldogs went back on the attack as time wound down.
Kittel got the ball to Stroebel with about seven minutes to play and the standout went one-on-one with the Rookwood Summit keeper, who ultimately made a diving save.
Kittel went on the attack with three minutes remaining and got past a defender in space and took it and finished with her left foot to tie the game.
“Grace is a good player. I really like Grace,” Williams said. “She’s going to help us a ton this year.”
While the veteran coach was happy with the determination his club demonstrated to get that late goal, he is hopeful that those late goals soon turn into ones that add to a lead, rather than ones that even the score or give his squad the lead in the closing minutes.
“We shouldn’t have to rely on it,” Williams said. “I just think there’s a lot of new pieces. At the end of the day, we’re still pretty young, but that doesn’t give us the excuse to make the mistakes that we’re making.
“It’s just frustrating,” he added. “I think our best soccer is ahead of us, but right now we’re struggling a little bit.”
Cedarburg, now 1-2-1 overall, opens North Shore Conference play today. The Bulldogs head to Hartford before returning home Thursday to host Wauwatosa West in a nonconference game. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.