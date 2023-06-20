MEQUON — After taking its first day off of the season Wednesday, the Lakeshore Chinooks split a pair of two-game series last week with some late-inning magic against Madison and Wisconsin Rapids.
Only one of those contests came at Kapco Park and the home team sent the fans home happy with a 2-1 victory over the Mallards.
Gabe Roessler started the winning rally in the eighth inning with a oneout double, then Joey Spence singled to right to drive in the run.
Liam Stumpf pitched two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win and James Reese picked up the save.
Madison earned a split of the home-and-home set Friday, claiming a 10-3 victory. Cody Kelly had two hits for the Chinooks and Josh Overbeek drove in a pair of runs, but it was not enough for the local nine at Warner Park.
On Saturday, Lakeshore rebounded from an early 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead after four innings in Wisconsin Rapids, but the Rafters plated five unanswered runs to post a 7-3 win.
Grant Ross had two hits and drew a walk for the Chinooks in the loss.
Lakeshore returned to the win column Sunday by scoring five runs in the top of the ninth to defeat Wisconsin Rapids, 9-7.
Brady Counsell started the comeback with a one-out double, then scored on a single by Overbeek. Will Johannes then reached on an error and Kelly drew a walk to load the bases. Roessler followed with a run-scoring single and Ross plated a run with a bases-loaded walk. Drew Townsend then drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Avery Owusu-Asiedu singled home the final run for the winning side.
The Chinooks (8-11) began the week 3 1/2 games behind Green Bay in the Great Lakes West division standings. Lakeshore will take on the Rockers today at 6:35 p.m. before returning to the home field Wednesday, when the club hosts a doubleheader against Fond du Lac. The opening game at Kapco Park is set for 11:35 a.m., followed by a game at 6:35 p.m.