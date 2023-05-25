MEQUON — Cedarburg traveled to Homestead for a match Tuesday to decide second place in the North Shore Conference girls soccer standings, but while neither side was able to produce a goal in what ultimately ended up as a 0-0 draw, the clubs did get a good test late in the regular season while settling for matching 6-1-1 league records behind NSC champion Whitefish Bay.
“This was a great matchup for us and for the playoffs. I think in a lot of ways our teams mirror each other,” Homestead head coach Kelly Denk said. “We talked a lot in warmups about this being a chance to play good soccer against a good team on a beautiful night at home before the playoffs. So, I think at surface value, that’s what it was.”
Cedarburg head coach Robert Williams also appreciated the opportunity to play a quality opponent, but wished his side had played a bit better.
“Kelly does a great job with her team. They’re well coached, organized and we knew it was going to be a tough game for us,” he said. “We want to play better soccer. I feel like in our last couple games we haven’t played good soccer. This is the second game in a row we’ve been shut out, as opposed to what we were doing at the beginning of the year. We’ve just got to figure it out.
“Kudos to them,” Williams added. “I think they (Homestead) did a great job tonight.”
Not surprisingly after a scoreless draw, both coaches want to see more production at the offensive end of the field.
Williams noted that goal production for his club has decreased as the season has gone along. Cedarburg has netted just six goals in its last five outings.
“I like an offensive game,” Williams said. “Every year I look back at games and see how many times we were shut out and things like that, and I think we’ve been shut out three times, and especially two (consecutive games).
“We could have had some balls in the back of the net. It’s just got to be our No. 1 focus from here on out,” the veteran coach added. “I don’t know what happened from the beginning of the year, maybe playing more quality sides like that, but we’ve got to be better offensively.”
Denk was slightly more specific with what she hopes to see the Highlanders do better when on the attack during the final stretch of the season.
“Finish our chances,” she said succinctly. Cedarburg goalkeeper Mia Hurd had a lot to do with the Highlanders’ inability to put the ball in the back of the net. She was credited with 10 saves on the evening, usually putting herself in the proper position to make the play when Homestead was on the attack.
“For a freshman to play in a big game like this, it’s huge,” Williams said. “Big saves.”
The Cedarburg coach added that the keeper was also able to do more than merely act as the last line of defense.
“We were able to play to her feet and have her distribute out,” he explained. “For a freshman keeper, that’s fantastic. I’m really proud of her.”
Williams added that he was pleased with the play of Talan Nobile and Peyton Wetzel in addition to Hurd.
“Without them, I think it’s a different score. Mia made some big saves for us. Talan’s putting balls inside of six and we can’t finish. Peyton’s making great runs,” he explained. “Without those three, I think we’re in a little bit of trouble tonight.”
Homestead will wrap up regular season play today at New Berlin Eisenhower. The match will begin at 5:30 p.m. After that, the Highlanders open postseason play, hosting Neenah at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Cedarburg will have a bye in the opening round and will host either Ashwaubenon or Watertown in a WIAA Div. 2 regional championship game June 3.