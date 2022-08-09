CEDARBURG — It doesn't take much imagination for Joey Spence to look into the crowd and put himself in the shoes of the kids that are watching the game, chasing foul balls and asking for autographs at Kapco Park.
The Lakeshore catcher was one of those kids not that long ago and he is relishing every moment being on the other side of the fence, now in the role of player rather than spectator.
“One of my brother's good buddies, Zach Biermann, was here six or seven years ago. He was at Coastal Carolina. I remember coming down here and watching him play,” Spence reflected. “It’s cool being on the field now.”
Having been on the spectator side of things at the Chinooks’ home ballpark gives him a slightly different perspective than his teammates, who come from all over the country.
“I always make sure I’m paying a lot of attention to the kids that are coming to these games because I know exactly what it feels like to be in their shoes,” Spence said. “It’s special for me to come here and play on the field I grew up watching them play on.
“I was always asking for balls and autographs,” he added. “These kids are wanting to chase their dreams, just as I was.”
On Sunday, it was easy from him to reflect upon the journey from the stands to the field, because a lot of kids hoping to make the exact same transition at some point were at the game.
“I grew up playing for the West Bend Thunder,” he said, “and they had all the Thunder guys here tonight.”
It has been a magical spring and summer for Spence. During the school season, his team at Notre Dame advanced to the College World Series. After a little time off, he reported to the Chinooks and has enjoyed his experience in the Northwoods League.
“We had quite the run this year and it was just great to be part of that,” he said about the success the Fighting Irish enjoyed. “It’s been really fun (here). I’m very fortunate to be with these guys. I came here a lot later than everybody else, a little bit before the second half started, but these are some of the best guys around. They accepted me. We all get along very well.”
Taking a little bit from every experience that comes his way is one of the thing that Spence credits for his success.
“Going through the draft circuit my senior year of high school, I got to meet people from all around the world. The biggest thing I took away from that is just to ask questions. I’ve got guys from all around the country who are at different schools, different programs,” he explained, “I just try and take a piece from whatever they have and add it to my own arsenal. That’s all we can do, is try to learn and learn and learn.”
Lakeshore manager Travis Akre has noticed that about Spence.
“He’s been good at picking other people’s brains and watching guys,” the veteran skipper said. “Really an intelligent baseball mind and that’s probably the biggest thing that's impressed me about him, is his ability to conversate from at-bat to at-bat or what he sees in the game. That part’s been pretty cool.”
That has also helped him in his role behind the plate. Being a catcher in the Northwoods League can be challenging due to the number of different pitchers you need to work with throughout the season and players come and go. Spence said that establishing relationships with the guys that take the mound is essential to having success as a receiver.
“Developing a relationship with my guys in the very short amount of time that we have, that's been super important,” he explained. “I’ve got to know much pitchers as best as I can, and for me coming in here late, that was a challenge for me.”
When asked to describe himself, Spence said he is a player fans will see bringing a lot of energy to the field, but they may not hear much from him.
“I would say I’m a high energy player. Not as much vocally, but I’m always bouncing around the field when I’m catching,” he explained. “I’m always meeting my guys at the foul line when they’re coming off the field. I’m a very focused player when I’m in the game.”