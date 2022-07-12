MEQUON — Matthew Deprey grew up enjoying Northwoods League baseball games.
He spent a lot of time watching the Madison Mallards play and thought it would be neat to one day be one of the players on the field competing in the wood bat summer baseball league for college players.
“When I was little, I thought those guys were all professional baseball players, so I didn’t know what the route was here,” he said. “When I got to college, I found out the Northwoods was a prestigious college baseball league and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to play there.’ I grew up watching those games my whole life, so it’d be cool to play.”
Now that it is reality, he has a different perspective as he looks into the stands from the field.
“Watching those kids that were at one time me come out and watch the games,” Deprey said about how things have changed.
His vantage point has changed, but his enjoyment of the league has not wavered. If anything, he enjoys it even more.
“It’s just been a great summer,” Deprey said. “I love the team, I love the coach.
“They’re just letting me play, have a lot fun. I’m playing really loose,” he added. “That’s just the main thing for me right now, just having fun, playing baseball the way it’s supposed to be played.”
Deprey, a sophomore at Xavier University, is in his second season of summer baseball. He admitted that his experience last year was not quite the same as what he is enjoying this time around.
“Last summer I was in Vermont playing summer ball and I really struggled,” Deprey said. “This summer I’ve just been able to have some fun, get a ton of at-bats, just get out here and play every day.
“I’ve been able to find a groove for the first time ever.”
Deprey noted that he had some options for where he would play this summer and made the decision to join the Lakeshore Chinooks based on reviews others gave the organization and its staff.
“I actually had the choice. My coach at Xavier gave me a choice to play either here or Green Bay,” Deprey explained. “I had a couple buddies who played here last summer and they really liked it, so that kind of brought me here.”
He is part of the league he grew up watching, although not for the team he used to root for from the stands.
“When I was younger, I wanted to play for the Mallards, but I’m really glad I ended up here,” Deprey said. “I’m glad I ended up here. I love it and I hope to come back next summer.”
Deprey has had a big summer on the field, and Lakeshore manager Travis Akre said he believes being close to his Madison-area hometown has been a factor.
“I think there’s a comfort level. His family is able to come and watch him compete quite a bit,” the skipper explained. “He loves being here and he’s embracing the grind and playing every day, and that’s what it takes to really want to get to the next level.”
While he is a roughly 90-minute drive from home, like most players in the league, Deprey is spending the summer living with a host family, with the benefit of being able to make an occasional trip home when the schedule allows.
“On off days, I’ll try to make it out, make it home for a day, but besides that, I really don’t get home much,” he said. “It’s kind of like a weird spot where I can’t really drive home at night. I’m living with a host family here, but I have a good situation with my host family and I get to go home whenever I can.”
The comforts of almost home have benefited Deprey, who has been red hot at the plate since arriving in town. He is batting .361 with nine doubles, five home runs and has driven in 23 runs in 29 games. He has a hit in 25 of the 28 games he has started. Akre added that Deprey has been solid in the field as well as the club’s primary catcher.
“He comes to the ballpark and works everyday. That’s probably the thing that stands out to me the most about him,” the skipper said. “I feel like our pitchers really like throwing to him. From our end, I feel like he calls a pretty good game. There’s not a lot of times that we’ve got to step in and take over at all. He does a really good job.”
His performance has earned him a spot in the Northwoods League All-Star Game, which is set for next week.
“It’s a big honor to me,” Deprey said. “Growing up watching Mallards games at home, I always thought those guys were really good ballplayers. It’s an honor to be recognized to be one of the top (players in the league).”
When the summer is over, Deprey will return to the Cincinnati area, where he attends school at Xavier. He said he has really enjoyed his experience with the Musketeers and is grateful for his time there.
“Xavier was my only offer out of high school,” he said, which seems hard to believe given the success he has enjoyed this season. “My coach there, Billy O’Conner, gave me a shot when no one else would, so I love it there and I will always have a special place in my heart for Xavier.”
He has two years of eligibility left. After that, he indicated he might stay in the Cincinnati area because he enjoys the city and thinks there are good prospects in the job market there. He is studying business analytics, which is what he would go into unless baseball comes calling.
“I’m just going to play my heart out like I am right now, just giving my all, and see what happens with baseball. What happens, happens,” he said. “Baseball is a weird game that way, you never know what’s going to happen, so you've just got to give it your all while you’re out there.”
His play is sure to have opened some eyes, and Akre said it is certainly deserved if he has landed on the radar of scouts.
“I hope so,” the manager said when asked if he thought Deprey’s play would have drawn attention this season. “He’s really solid defensively and has done very well offensively, too. He’s really forming himself into a overall, complete player.”