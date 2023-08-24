CEDARBURG — Pat Sorensen is taking stock of the big picture. The Cedarburg boys soccer head coach wants to see his team enjoy another winning season on the pitch this fall, but he also in invested in fostering an environment that will help the players thrive off the field as well.
“In the grand scheme of things, it’s high school soccer. I care way more about these guys as people than I do as soccer players,” the veteran coach said. “If they learn and we perform well on the field, great. If they come out of this experience knowing more about life and how to handle different situations, that’s what it’s all about.”
While creating good players and strong people is the objective, Cedarburg is also targeting lofty ambitions in the standings and in the postseason tournament series.
“We’re not shy about saying that we always want to win a state championship,” Sorensen explained. “We’re working to get better. The key is we work to get better every day. Whether that’s in practice, whether that’s in the classroom or in a scrimmage or a game, can we get better than we were the day before? That’s the way we approach it.
“I think we want to battle for that conference title. Our conference is stacked again. Those are kind of achievement goals, winning conference, challenging
for conference, challenging in the state tournament — those are always things that we have,” Sorensen added. “We don’t shy away from (saying) those are things that we want as part of our program, but in the grand scheme of things, if we get better every day those things will come and we’ll have greater opportunities to achieve those things at the end.”
He is also practical about the task of coaching a group that is collectively forming a team together for the first time.
“We get 12 weeks to see what we can do with a group of guys that has never been a team together,” Sorensen said. “They’ve played together for years, but they’ve never been this group and we get 12 weeks to see what we can with them and see how that turns out. That’s the fun part about high school soccer.”
The coach noted that things sometimes take some time to come into focus as a starting lineup, positions and combinations can change throughout the season.
“I think our guys understand the grand scheme of things,” Sorensen said. “What their role looks like on Aug. 19 could be different on Se pt. 19 and Oct. 19 and maybe Nov. 4 when we’re in a state final, if we're fortunate to get there.”
Roles, such as leadership positions, can also evolve throughout the season. In fact, Sorensen said that one goal is for that to happen because it makes the team stronger if everyone on the roster feels empowered to be in that position from time to time.
The coach and his staff want to enable players of all age and experience levels to lead when the situation calls for it. Along with it, that may also require seniors who lead in other settings to go with the flow upon occasion.
“One of the tenets of our program is that everyone is a leader. Everyone’s a leader and everyone’s a follower at different points,” the coach explained. “That could be our youngest player, Liam (Taylor), who is a sophomore. He could be a leader at some point and we have to be able to understand how he’s going to lead and all those things.”
One of the things Sorensen likes about his club is that there are several players on the roster who already have varsity experience and have set a good foundation of leadership for the Bulldogs.
“We have just a little over a handful of seniors as a core leadership group,” the coach said. “Overall, we have really kind of a deep group. It’s also good to see some of those kids that were on varsity last year as sophomores that have to step up and are doing some really great things as juniors already.”
Cedarburg hosted a scrimmage last weekend and Sorensen found several positives during sessions against Grafton and Kimberly.
“Our focuses going in were communication, speed of play and then just being a compact group moving up and down the field. I thought we accomplished all three of those goals,” he said afterward. “It’s always nice to put a few in the back of the net and we had a few good opportunities that way. The first week is always long, trying to determine teams and everything, so I thought today was a really good way to finish out our week.”
Playing with pace will be an emphasis, because the coach believes that is the one thing his team needs to do in order to have sustained success.
“Against the teams we’re going to face in our conference and our nonconference schedule, if our speed of play goes down everything starts to crumble,” Sorensen said. “When we were playing against Kimberly earlier on today, there was a time where our speed of play really dropped pretty significantly and our play dropped off.”
Finding a way to light up the scoreboard will also be essential.
“We’ve got to find people to put goals in the back of the net,” Sorensen said. “With a few exceptions, probably every school in the state is looking for people to score goals.”
Cedarburg notched a pair of goals Tuesday in a season-opening victory over Oconomowoc. Matthew Niemuth tallied an unassisted goal in the opening half and Mitchell Czajkowski found the net in the second half off a feed from Griffin French in the 2-0 triumph at the Snake Pit.
French is a returning All-North Shore Conference selection. The coach predicted the junior midfielder will create a lot of opportunities for the Bulldogs again this fall.
“Griffin French is the key to everything that we end up doing this year. He’s one of the best players in the state,” Sorensen said. “That’s some added pressure for a kid, too. Griff’s is another one of those kids who is just tapping his potential. He’s one of the top players in the state and we’re just seeing a little bit of what he can do. He’s so dynamic and so strong and just really smart.”
Junior forward Victor Hoffmann did not register a goal in the opener, but he had two in the scrimmage against the Black Hawks and figures to be a key striker for the Bulldogs this season.
“Victor’s been fortunate to have two years on varsity already,” Sorensen said. “There’s no ceiling for the kid. He’s naturally gifted in a lot of ways.”
Alex Cook, Lucas Teunissen and Jack Weber are among other returning players that figure to play key roles for the Bulldogs this season.
“We have Alex Cook in the back as a senior. He’s going to step up in some defensive roles. That will be really important,” Sorensen said. “Some of the other juniors that played quite a bit last year, like Jack Weber and Lucas Teunissen, guys that are going to have to build upon what they learned in the last few years and take it to the next level.”
Alex Hough is back as well and will hold the starting goalkeeper spot to open the campaign. He made four saves to pitch a shutout in the opener. In addition to stopping attacks from opponents, he will have to fend off a challenge from three juniors who are going to be battling for minutes.
“Right now, Alex Hough, our senior, is going to get most of that time,” Sorensen said. “Every day is a competition. They are in a different position than any of the other positions on the field. I can have a kid that I can put at a midfielder or attacker or whatever, but there’s only one keeper. … There’s only one keeper that’s getting time.”
Hough and the rest of the Cedarburg boys soccer team will return to action Friday, hosting Stevens Point at 7 p.m.