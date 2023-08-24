MEQUON — After spending the past few years climbing toward the top rung of the ladder, the Homestead boys soccer team has no intention of climbing down a step or two this season despite being tasked with replacing several key graduates.
“For this group, they have to be thinking that the state tournament is their goal,” Homestead head coach Tony Navarre said. “Coming off of last year and winning conference for the first time in, I want to say, in like 20 years and having returning players — we’ve lost a lot, but we’ve gained a bunch of guys in our depth this year — we have talented returning players that are hungry to prove themselves and sort of make a name for themselves.
“Conference is obviously our No. 1 goal, but we really, really feel good about this team and the opportunities to make it to that next level.”
Homestead will attempt to defend its North Shore Conference crown despite losing a large batch of players to graduation from a team that went 18-2-2 last season and won a regional championship.
Jacob Bakalinsky, Jack Gruen, Blake Heintz, Khristian Hoard, Drew Seyfer and Holden Smith are just some of the players who were vital to the league title run a year ago that have graduated.
“You go through our list of seniors from last year and they were all really good leaders, guys that wanted the team to do well, positive influences on the team,” Navarre said. “So you lose those guys and say who is going to replace those personalities, and then you back fill those with a Carter Tirro and an AJ Wild and a Yaseen Khaled and Praise (Ogwu) takes a step forward and all of a sudden the seniors that are now stepping into those leadership roles and it’s like wow, we don’t have that leadership void that I thought we were going to have.
“As much as we lost, and I can’t take anything away from that team and the number of wins and all the things that they brought, but we have a really good, solid returning group of kids that want to prove themselves.”
Homestead demonstrated that it still has plenty of talent and depth Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over Verona in the season opener.
“We have quite a few guys who are not necessarily experienced at varsity, so to kind of put in a system four days ago and to be able to execute a good chunk of it, it feels really good,” Navarre said. “I’m really happy with what the guys did today.”
Homestead got goals from three different players to prevail in the opener. Moises Casanova notched a goal, Praise Ogwu added a score and Lucas Mersky recorded a goal and an assist.
“Praise Ogwu up top is going to be a standout. He’s put on so much functional strength and his touch has improved over the last two years immensely,” Navarre said. “In terms of our scoring output, I think we’re going to look a lot for Praise to be that guy to fill that and he’s entirely capable of doing so.”
Casanova gave the Highlanders the lead for good with a well-placed score with eight minutes remaining. Navarre said he has taken command of his spot in the lineup since the first day of practice and netting the go-ahead tally will only tighten his grasp on a starting job.
“Moises was a quality sub off the bench for us. He was kind of a wide forward. He jumped into that outside mid spot in our first day of practice and really has not relinquished that starting job,” Navarre said. “Maybe the shortest guy on the field and buries the corner because he just knows where to go.”
Mersky is another player who challenged for minutes last year and made an impact to start the season. He notched a key goal shortly after a Verona threat to tie the game was spoiled by a diving save by Homestead goalkeeper Luke Lockman.
“You’ve got guys like Khristian and Praise and Jack Gruen in front of you, minutes are tough to come by,” Navarre said about the situation Mersky encountered last season. “He scores a huge goal at the end of the game to kind of seal the deal.”
There were plenty of other highlights in the opener, but perhaps the most impressive is that the Highlanders did not seem to skip a beat despite some big changes in the lineup.
“We knew we needed Praise to pick up the scoring after losing Khristian and Jack (Gruen), and Praise goes out there and gets a goal. We have Mersky coming into his second year on varsity … and he absolutely balls out. Carter Tirro held down the middle of the field with Allen Wild.
“It was just really nice up the middle of the field that we had some really good returning players and then to add the guys in and have subs that could go in where the play doesn’t drop was really nice.”
Navarre indicated that the Highlanders have been a quick study thus far, so maybe making a statement in the first game is not surprising.
“They just seemed at our first practice to start picking things up. We weren’t covering as many of the things that we sort of had to review. We jumped into some things and I was like oh, OK, I don’t really have to cover that,” the veteran coach said. “I think they’re quick studies. I think they want to work hard.
“If we can continue the high caliber of play with our subs and we can be high press,” Navarre added, “I think we’re going to be really high intensity, high energy, high effort fun guys.”
That is a mere sampling of the depth at Navarre’s disposal.
“You’ve got AJ Wild in the back. The kid is an absolute stud athlete. He’s so fast, he’s so big, he’s so knowledgeable. His touch is great, he sees the game. You can’t ask for a better guy to be sitting in the middle of the field,” the coach said about the senior defender. “Then you’ve got Yaseen (Khaled) right next to him, who brings more energy than maybe an entire team at times. With Yaseen running around and Praise making plays up top and AJ holding down the fort, I just love the middle of our field.”
Lockman also was strong protecting the net. The junior made five saves, including a lead-saving stop late in the match.
“The kid has springs, he knows where to be. A little inexperienced in terms of the varsity game and getting lots of minutes, but you saw the quality of his ability. His leaping and ability to just spring from middle to side and get to those posts is incredible,” Navarre said. “He’s going to be huge for us.”
While Homestead appeared to have plenty going for it in the opener, Navarre admitted his club does show some occasional lapse that are a result of inexperience with the varsity game.
“We go through some stretches where we forget what we're doing,” he said. “We get a couple plays where we’re out wide and we can’t get countered because we’re kind of on a high pressure and we take too many dribbles or we dribble into pressure. Those turnovers immediately turn into counter-attacks for opposing teams. We had that a little bit early in the first half and then a little bit to begin the second half, “You see some green space and it closes so quickly in that varsity game. That second and third touch, if you’re not ready to go, all of a sudden, they counter.”
Homestead will return to action today, hosting Oshkosh West at 7 p.m. in a nonconference contest.