MEQUON — The Homestead boys lacrosse team is looking to do big things this spring.
“Obviously, everyone’s goal is to win a state championship. That’s been our goal ever since we created the program, for the last seven, eight years,” Highlanders head coach Peter Morton said. “We’ve never won our conference in the Classic 8 Red Division. I think it’s one of the best conferences in the state outside of maybe one out of the Madison area.”
Achieving the first goal of a league title would give the club a boost as it looks to make noise in the postseason.
“For us to make a push and maybe win our conference, it could show that we have had a very successful season and it would help align us to that ultimate goal of winning a state championship,” Morton said.
If early-season results are any indication, the Highlanders are on pace to reach those lofty ambitions. Homestead is 3-0, with a 12-4 victory at Verona to open the season, a 16-5 triumph over West Bend and a 23-0 thrashing of Sussex Hamilton.
“We’ve won all three games pretty dominantly,” Morton noted when asked about the initial set of contests, “West Bend was ranked (No. 10 in the state) and we were able to go out there and dominate a top-10 team, so we were pretty excited about that.”
Homestead has a roster featuring a large batch of returning players with plenty of varsity experience.
That is especially true when the club is on the attack. Senior Robby Coburn helps lead an explosive unit that has accounted for 51 goals over the first three games.
“He was our top goal-scorer last year. I think he had over 50 goals,” Morton said. “We knew coming into this season that a lot of teams were going to end up sticking their long stick midfielder on him. He’s going to draw a lot of attention from a lot of the defenses. They’re going to be early to slide to him because he’s very shifty. I think his game’s elevated this season as he’ll go to his off-hand.
“He’s not a one-dimensional player anymore, he’s willing to dodge with his left and right,” the coach added. “I think that’s going to make it very difficult for teams to defend him.”
Austin Krueger and Nate Pound are other returning players who are part of the Highlanders’ dynamic offensive attack.
Krueger scored 12 goals over the first two games.
“He’s just very good at beating his man one-on-one. He’s very good at drawing slides for the defense and then taking on a two-slide, which is pretty incredible,” Morton said. “We're trying to get him to dodge more with his head up to make him even more of a threat to move the ball backside or off-ball, because if another guy is sliding to him, someone’s open, but he always just finds a way to put the ball in the back of the net and make plays.”
The coach called Pound the quarterback of the offense.
“He’s very good at seeing the field on the offensive side of the ball. He can definitely initiate a dodge and create slides from the defense, but once he does that, he realizes someone backside or off-ball is open and he’s very good at moving the ball,” Morton said. “His game changed from last year. This year he looks more agile and quicker, so his agility is a lot better, which makes him more of a threat when he dodges with the ball. He also has very good shot selection. Not a whole lot of shots that he’s taken this year have been saved by the goalie, it’s either in the net or it’s going to hit a pipe.”
Jonah Stammer has helped keep that group busy. The junior has been giving the Highlanders a huge advantage by winning a lot of faceoffs over the first three games.
“He’s just very good at controlling where he wins the ball to,” Morton said, noting that Stammer won 21 of 22 faceoffs in the victory against West Bend. “If we tell him we want to win it to the front and take it as a fast break, he can do that. He actually scored in the West Bend game doing that. He can also win it going backwards.
“He’s just really quick off the whistle and that gives him the edge,” the coach added. “I think that’s something when we get to playing a lot of the really good teams here in the state as the season goes on, he’s going to be a key factor in getting us extra possessions to keep us in close games.”
Midfielder Brady Allen has also added to the Highlanders’ offensive attack.
“He’s been able to put the ball in the back of the net a lot more than I think he did last season,” Morton said about the junior. “He’s shown that he can also be a threat. Having four to five guys on our offensive side of the ball at all times that can be a threat to dodge, make the defense rotate or even score is going to make us one of the better offensive teams in the state this year.”
At the other end of the field, Homestead has a new goalkeeper in Nick LaValle.
“He got his first start at Verona. I thought he looked very good in Verona,” Morton said about the junior who missed time the past two years due to injury. “I think he’s just going to get better as they year goes on, as he gains more confidence.”
In front of the last line of defense are returning players David Foster, Jack Read and Reed Bowers.
“I think Jack Read as a freshman last year showed that he has a very bright future in lacrosse,” Morton said. “He normally draws one of the best attackmen when we play teams and he does a very good job of kind of shutting those guys down and keeping them from taking the game over.
“David Foster is also another big, active pole. His game has elevated this season. He’s willing to go out and put pressure on people’s hands,” the coach added. “A big, physical guy.”
Morton said clearing the ball when opponents are on offense is something the team will continue working on as the season progresses.
“That’s definitely an area of emphasis we’re trying to get better at,” he noted. “That will help us continue to have a successful season, because if we can’t clear the ball and get the ball to the offensive side, then obviously we can’t score and that gives other teams second chance and third chance opportunities, which we don’t want to give up.”
Homestead will return to action April 6 with a game against the Lakeshore co-op.