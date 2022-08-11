MEQUON — It is now or never for the Lakeshore Chinooks.
Three days remain in the Northwoods League regular season and the local nine has four games remaining to make the playoffs.
“We just need to go play all three facets of the game and give ourselves a chance to win every night,” Lakeshore manager Travis Akre said. “These guys have learned throughout the summer. They’ve added and subtracted from their daily routines.
“This is why they're still here,” the veteran skipper added. “This is the moment why they’re still here, coming with energy every day and taking the reps that they are, for an opportunity to compete here at the end.”
Lakeshore catcher Joey Spence said that the team is hoping to extend the season a little longer.
“We want to win,” he explained. “A lot of teams are kind of rolling over this time of year. We’re after it right now. We’re all excited.”
Wisconsin Rapids has clinched the Great Lakes West second-half division title. By also taking first in the first half of the season, they are in the postseason and will take on the division club with the next-best overall record. Going into action on Wednesday, Wausau has the inside track at 36-31, with Fond du Lac two games back at 34-33 and the Chinooks in the mix at 33-34.
Lakeshore will need some help to make it into the tournament field, but two of the remaining games are against the Dock Spiders. If the Chinooks can run the table, they would force the Woodchucks to win at least half of their remaining games.
“This is a good group of guys and we’re all excited to see what happens this week,” Akre said. “The guys that are here are hungry for the moment. It’s fun.”
Nothing was more fun that the victory Sunday against Madison. The Chinooks never trailed in the game, but the score was tied going into the bottom of the seventh.
It was almost like a scene from a movie, as Stephen Hrustich walked up to the plate with two on and one out and fog surrounding the field. He crushed a drive deep down the left field line. Unsure whether it would be fair or foul, he remained near home plate trying to get a look at where the ball was soaring. The towering shot was tough to track, but was called a home run, giving the home team a 6-4 lead on the way to an 8-4 victory.
The Madison outfielder closest to the play was adamant that the ball drifted foul and the Mallards manager stormed out to argue the call while Hrustich circled the bases.
“I lost it. Once I saw the left fielder’s back turn, I started moving our guys around the bases,” said Akre, who was in the third base coaching box at the time and would have had a good vantage spot if he was not preoccupied with waving his runners to the next base. “A really good AB for him and certainly a big moment in the ballgame.”
Offensive Player of the Week Early in the season it would have been hard to believe the Chinooks would take the playoff chase down to the final week. The club lost two of its first three games, was 1-7 at one point and stood at 2-8 through 10 contests.
Things picked up after that and the offense has been a big part of the comeback. While players come and go throughout the course of the summer, the team has been able to add some productive bats along the way.
Nathan Aide, Bryant Diel and Spence are among those to arrive throughout the course of the season that have made an impact at the plate.
Andy Nelson is another player to join the club later in the season and he has been a part of the team’s success. He had three hits and scored two runs in the win Sunday against the Mallards and is currently hitting .255 with three home runs and seven runs batted in over 17 games.
“He’s been swinging it pretty well over the last 10 days,” Akre said. “He was a guy that battled injuries at Iowa this year with a hamstring and it took him a majority of the summer to rehab, so he’s just catching his stride right now.”
Pitcher of the week George Klassen is a right-hander from Port Washington that has made the most of the summer season according to Akre.
The Minnesota product has been used in a relief role and has not been scored against in three of his last four outings, covering 5.2 innings.
For the season, he does not have a decision in 13 appearances, and has an earned run average of 5.70, but much of that is due to one rough outing early on. Over his last 10 games, he has allowed just six runs in 16 frames.
“He’s a special talent. It’s been really cool to see his growth,” Akre said. “With the tremendous amount of upside that he has, this is a big summer for him. This is his season.
“The plan early in the summer was for him to start and try to build up and go, but we needed to backtrack a little bit and we needed to step back and make an adjustment to his plan, so we really just started to run him out of bullpen in some bigger moments and it's something that he’s really gravitated to and really responded really well to. He’s electric,” the manager added. “He’s found some things that really work for him and his recovery. It’s really fun to watch him pitch and it’s really exciting to see where his career is going to go.”
On deck Lakeshore wraps up a two-game series at Fond du Lac today, with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.
The Chinooks then begin their final series of the regular season, taking on Green Bay three times over two days. That set kicks off Friday, with a single game on the road. That contest with the Rockers will begin at 6:35 p.m.
The action shifts to Kapco Park on Saturday, as the teams will complete a game that was suspended earlier in the season, followed by a regularly-scheduled contest.
The good news is that the opener will resume in the second inning with the Chinooks holding a 4-0 lead in the second inning. Action will pick up at that point, starting at 3 p.m. The second game will get underway at 6:35 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Bob Uecker bobblehead and if the home team wins, fans will receive a voucher good for a game next season.