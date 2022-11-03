WEST BEND — There was a different feel to the North Shore Conference girls swim and dive meet Saturday, as the setup of the pool in West Bend differs from the rest of the league schools and 11-time defending meet champion Cedarburg was not expected to be among the title contenders.
In the end, Whitefish Bay claimed its first conference championship since 1988 with a team score of 523 points, while the host West Bend co-op took second with 410. Homestead, which was plagued by a round of illness in the week leading up to the meet, took fourth with 268, the Bulldogs (238) claimed fifth and Grafton (237) took sixth at the eight-team meet.
Homestead head coach Julia Hoefs admitted she had hopes to do a bit better, but it became a tough challenge when her lineup was not quite what she expected it to be at the annual competition. As a result, she shifted focus and described the afternoon as an opportunity to get in the mindset for the postseason.
“We didn’t do quite as well as we had hoped with a fourthplace finish, but I attribute part of that to the fact that almost half my team was out sick the week before, so a lot of girls hadn’t even been in the water in five to six days,” she explained, adding that some teams wore tech suits while the Highlanders opted not to do so. “We know that we still have a lot to prove, but we are confident going into sectionals this weekend that we’ll be able to put down some really impressive times.”
While the focus for Homestead may have been slightly different as a result of things out of the Highlanders control, that does not mean the team did not enjoy some successes.
One of the swims Hoefs specifically noted was the performance of the 200-meter freestyle relay, as Mariah Reynolds, Hannah Martyn, Payton Rater and Amy Hu took second with a time of 1:56.82.
“Getting second place I would definitely say made them a little bit better because they were nervous that they were not going to live up to their normal expectations,” the coach said. “They are definitely focused on that 200 free relay especially.”
The same group also placed fourth in the 400 relay. “Payton Rater is a sprint freestyler and she’s always able to show up for us,” Hoefs said about one member of the relay. “We also have a sophomore named Hannah Martyn who is really coming into her own this year. She’s definitely motivated by the other three girls on the relay. I’m excited to see what she’s going to do this weekend. She’s definitely stepped up to the plate to fill in that fourth person spot.”
Hu was a big part of the Highlanders’ success in those relays and also did well in her individual swims. She won the 100 breaststroke and took third in the 200 individual medley.
“Amy is a very versatile swimmer. Breaststroke is definitely her favorite stroke and what she’s most excited for, and she will be swimming the 50 free at sectionals,” Hoefs said. “I just thought she’s also very talented at the IM, so I decided to throw her in there for conference because I know she would have some really fast girls to race against, but I also knew she could perform in that top three.”
Reynolds added a third-place finish in the 100 free to her personal highlight reel.
“Mariah Reynolds also had a really good performance in the 100 freestyle,” Hoefs said. “She’s really excited about that for next weekend.”
Perhaps there was no reason to be nervous about swimming in a meter pool, even though it was something that was on the mind of many heading into the meet.
“It’s definitely a little bit of a different dynamic being short course meters. That was something that my girls were definitely nervous about, but I told them, ‘You know what, just use this as an opportunity as a dry run for sectionals. Try and race the people next to you. Don’t worry so much about times because they’re going to be funky anyway,’” Hoefs said “We’re just going to go out there, have fun and use this as a dress rehearsal for next weekend.”
Grafton senior Libby Michel confirmed that the Black Hawks were also a bit concerned about the meter pool, but she felt the team handled things well.
“I think our team did very well at the conference meet, under the circumstances that it was a meter pool, which many of our girls aren't used to,” she said.
Michel certainly handled the situation well, winning the IM in 2:22.66 and taking second in the 400 free (4:34.20).
“I was really happy with my 200 IM time,” she said. “These past few meets I’ve really just tried to work on staying consistent with my times and working more on the technicalities of my race.”
Michel also helped the Grafton 200 medley relay take second and the 200 free relay take third, along with her sophomore sister Lola as well as Halle and Kylee Grimm.
“I was also very proud of our two relays,” Libby Michel said. “It’s really fun having two sets of sisters on a relay, and being able to place top three in both at conference was really exciting.”
Halle Grimm added a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:08.05) and took ninth in the 50 free (29.56).
Grafton senior Maranda Uttke was the winner of the diving event, taking first place with a score of 442.65. Homestead senior Lauren Van Vooren (437.10) took second.
“She’s been having a lot of fun and she’s been a great leader. There were a lot of divers this year, there were six of them, and she really rallied around some of the newer divers on JV and she was just a really good role model and good emotional support and had a lot of spirit for the team this year,” Hoefs said about Van Vooren. “She cares about the other divers just as much if not more than herself and her own performance.”
Cedarburg’s best individual performances at the conference meet came from Ava Komberec (100 backstroke), Lauren Friehe (diving) and Anica Tipkemper-Wolfe (200 IM), who each placed fifth.
Sectional competition is next. Cedarburg and Homestead will be at a Div. 1 sectional at Germantown at 1 p.m. Saturday. Grafton will be in a Div. 2 meet at Ashwaubenon at noon on Saturday.