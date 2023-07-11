MEQUON — Lakeshore infielder Brady Counsell might put a little pressure on himself, but it’s not for the reason you might expect. Chinooks manager Trevor Cho suggested that it’s to help the name on the front of the jersey, not because of the name on the back of the jersey.
“I don’t think I’ve ever felt that from him,” the Lakeshore skipper said when asked if he senses that Counsell puts pressure on himself due to his famous father, former World Series champion and current Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “I think he does put a lot of pressure on himself, but that’s just because he wants to win.”
Cho pointed to a couple recent games as instances of the type of pressure the Whitefish Bay High School graduate has put upon himself.
“I think my favorite moments with Brady so far this summer have been it’s late in a game, bottom of the ninth, opportunity for a walkoff, tie game, runner on third, so a base hit wins the ball game. He made an out. Great AB (at-bat), fouled off a ton of pitches, but made an out,” the manager recalled. “Then, just a couple days later, bottom of the eighth, tie game, (he hits a) double. He’s one of the hardest workers on the team and, in a good way, he just puts a lot of pressure on himself because he wants to be good that night.”
Counsell added that he has been able to get past the name on the back of his jersey by staying locked in on the moment at hand.
“I think just trying not to focus on that and just trying to focus on yourself and just do what’s best for you,” he explained.
In reality, Counsell is like everyone else competing in the Northwoods League, just working on his game and trying to chase his dream by getting better each time he takes the field.
“I think just trying to focus on getting better every day,” he explained. “Just get 1% better every day, and I just try to keep improving every day.”
Essentially that has been how things have been since the very beginning. Counsell got introduced to the game before moving to the state.
“The earliest memory for me was a thing called sandlot in Arizona,” he reflected of an experience that took place at the Arizona State University fields. “Pat Murphy, the Brewers bench coach, had this organization that he ran, so me and my brother would always go to that when we were really young.”
Not surprisingly, Counsell has spent much of his life around the game. When he wasn’t playing or getting an opportunity to spend time in a Major League clubhouse — when asked, he said Carlos Gomez and Jean Segura were two of the former Brewers’ players he looked up to — sometimes the game followed him home. His family hosted a few Lakeshore players when he was younger, including a current New York Yankees outfielder.
“We hosted for, I think, two or three years when I was in middle school. Harrison Bader plays with the Yankees now, he lived at our house and then we had a couple others throughout the years,” he recalled. “I came here as a young kid, too.”
As noted, Counsell spent plenty of time in the stands at Kapco Field, rooting on the players who spent time living in his home and the team he currently plays for.
“I think it’s one of those things where you kind of don't realize it when you’re young,” he asked if he ever thought about playing on the field he used to watched the Chinooks play on. “It’s something you always want to do and then when you're here, it’s pretty awesome that you get to be on the field instead of watching from the stands.”
Counsell has been around baseball for as long as he can remember and said that he has picked up traits of a lot of different players and incorporated that into his own game.
“I take stuff from everyone,” he said when asked if there is anyone in particular he patterns his game after. “I think my dad’s been a big part of it. He played the game really hard and that’s something I try to do as well. Just try to have a high baseball IQ and just try to do the little things right.”
Cho has definitely noticed that Counsell is able to use that knowledge to make a big difference on the field.
“He’ll do like two or three things a game that don’t show up in a box score, when you’re talking about the IQ piece,” the manager said. “One that sticks out was just last night, when he’s on third base and there’s a fly ball to the outfielder. It’s way too shallow to score just going on a straight sprint, so he gets off four or five hard steps and he’s just sitting there waiting. He just saw the angle on the ball is just a little bit up and was going to go past the catcher and he just takes off.”
He has taken several extra bases this summer simply by noticing small things an opponent is doing that he can use to his advantage.
“As soon as the catcher gets it, he’ll throw it back to the pitcher and he'll just take off,” Cho said in regard to a delayed stealing technique that Counsell has employed several times. “He’s looking for that one thing. If it’s the middles (infielders) aren’t paying attention, the third baseman’s not paying attention, there’s just too much arch on the ball going back to the pitcher, he’s done that maybe like five or six times.”
Not surprisingly, that extends to his work with the glove. He turned a game-ending double play with a slick effort Friday against Wisconsin Rapids, fielding a shot down the third base line before stepping on the bag for a force out and firing a strike across the diamond for a twin killing. Cho also appreciates that Counsell essentially knows what to do before he needs to be told.
“We don’t really need to shift infielders or anything like that, because when he’s out there, he’s telling everybody where to be,” the skipper said. “He’s really like an extra coach.”
During the school year, Counsell attends the University of Minnesota.
“I really liked the coaches there. Packy Casey recruited me out of high school and he’s been a really good guy and a great coach so far,” he explained. “It was close to home, too, so that obviously helped. I knew a couple guys there at the time, so that kind of helped me make my decision to go there.”
Counsell is now in his third summer in the Northwoods League, spending 2021 with Willmar and last season with Kenosha. The biggest benefit to playing for the Chinooks this time around is getting to live at home for the summer.
“This is the first year I’ve been living at home. It’s kind of nice going home to your family every night and your mom making good food for you,” he said. “I think definitely being around home makes everything a little bit easier. Just being able to talk to your family at night about the game, or just seeing your pets and stuff like that in the morning when you wake up, and your brothers and sisters, makes everything a little bit easier, for sure.”
And, it makes things a lot easier for the Chinooks having Counsell on the field as part of Nook Nation.