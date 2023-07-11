Each spring, I look forward to the roster announcements made by the Lakeshore Chinooks. With no disrespect intended toward the players, the thing I am most interested in is who will be the main event on Pro Wrestling Night.
If you have followed my column through the years, that probably does not come as a surprise since I occasionally sprinkle in some sports entertainment. With that in mind, I am going to cash in my Money in the Bank briefcase — which isn’t exactly the perfect analogy here, but it was the best I could come up with — and utilize this as an opportunity to write about one of my favorite topics.
Through the years, the Chinooks have hosted a number of my favorite wrestlers. I have had an opportunity to snag an autograph and get a photo taken with several of my heroes from the squared circle, including ‘The Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Kevin Nash and Braun Strowman.
On Friday, I got to add Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake to that list. Best of all, I was given the opportunity to talk with him for about 15 minutes before he started his meet and greet with fans prior to the Chinooks facing Wisconsin Rapids.
As a (very) amature would-be wrestling historian, I had dozens of questions I wanted to ask him. I didn’t get to his time in World Championship Wrestling, but was definitely able to get answers to a number of things I had always wondered about pertaining to his run in the then-World Wrestling Federation.
If you are still with me, I am assuming you are familiar with who Brutus Beefcake is, so I will skip the introduction (I don’t think I could do it in a reasonable amount of space anyway). I will touch upon a few specific moments from his career that I was always interested in, then wrap it up by letting you know what he is up to these days.
Let’s start at the beginning. Something Beefcake mentioned right away that I did not know is that he had no intention of becoming a wrestler.
“I was a baseball player,” he revealed. “There was no doubt in my mind. At 6-foot-4, 225, 230 (pounds), I would have been one hell of a hitter. I would have been knocking the ball out of sight.”
Obviously, that never materialized, but a friendship with someone who would become one of the most well-known celebrities on the planet charted a new course for Beefcake.
“I watched wrestling in Florida as a kid,” he recalled. “I ran into Hulk Hogan, started training with him and his friends in the gym.”
He added that Hogan was a musician at the time and had tried to get into the wrestling business without much success.
Obviously, things changed. After spending time in various wrestling organizations, both men landed in the WWF right before it expanded from a northeast territory to a national promotion. Hogan became a megastar, winning the heavyweight championship and headlining the first WrestleMania spectacular.
Beefcake was also part of the first WrestleMania, initially in singles competition before becoming a tag team champion a few months later. He called the time both men spent in the company — 1983 to 1994 — his favorite time in wrestling.
“In the WWF, we were rock stars; MTV, VH1, Hollywood was all over us, everything,” he recalled of the meteoric rise wrestling enjoyed during those years. “Suddenly, wrestling was the hottest thing in Hollywood. Football players, basketball, baseball, everybody wanted to be involved with WrestleManias and stuff.
“WrestleMania put it on the screen for the whole world to see. Millions got to watch it. I would say we did accomplish some pretty cool things,” Beefcake added.
He had used several different ring names prior to that point, but adopted the name Brutus Beefcake in the WWF. I always wondered where that came from, and I was able to get the answer from the man himself.
“Vince McMahon’s wife (Linda) thought of the name Beefcake. Her version was some kind of butler character with a top hat. Beefcake is supposed to be somebody with a (well-built) body,” he explained.
After several ideas were exchanged, it was decided that Beefcake would have the persona of a Chippendales dancer, with outlandish outfits that he obtained personally rather than rely on the company to provide them.
“They were very, very excited when they saw what I had,” Beefcake recalled. “Then, my work was good and stood for itself.”
After a short singles stint, he became tag team partners with veteran wrestler Greg ‘the Hammer’ Valentine. The pairing, known as the Dream Team, would quickly capture the tag team titles from the U.S. Express, a team composed of Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham.
In what would become something of a sign of things to come, Beefcake was tossed a curveball after a major moment in his career when Windham quit the company shortly after the title change.
“It really was a slap in the face to all three of us, his partner, Mike Rotunda, me and Greg,” Beefcake recalled. “Having the belts and not really having anybody really prepared to wrestle us … and just wrestling whoever and wherever (was tough).”
The Dream Team would make the best of things, eventually feuding with the pairing of Davey Boy Smith and Dynamite Kid, known as the British Bulldogs.
I was a big fan of this feud, which would culminate with the Bulldogs winning the titles at WrestleMania 2, but things were not as smooth as they appeared on television.
“We had to basically train them, groom them. They weren’t ready for prime time, they weren’t ready for main events. They were good wrestlers but they had no psychology,” Beefcake noted, which I definitely didn’t comprehend at the time I was enjoying the matches. “They couldn't tell a story in the ring, they were just all over the place. They did stuff without any meaning or rhyme or rhythm. Way too fast. Nothing meant anything.”
After working together for an extended period, they perfected things, which must have been when things were brought to television for me to enjoy, because I was really into it when they locked up.
“We want to connect with the crowd,” Beefcake said.
A year after dropping the tag team titles, the Dream Team broke up. I will admit that this never made sense to me until recently. You may know where this story goes, but I didn’t get it until a day before I had a chance to talk with Beefcake.
What happened at WrestleMania III is that Valentine, their manager ‘Lucious’ Johnny Valient and newcomer Dino Bravo left Beefcake in the ring following their win at the Pontiac Silverdome. I didn’t get it at the time, and for years after the whole thing, as well as what followed, made no sense.
What I discovered last week is that in a televised match before the pay-perview, Adrian Adonis cut Beefcake’s hair, causing their team to lose. This makes total sense in retrospect, as Beefcake would go on to help ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper in his match with Adonis at WrestleMania III, then cut the hair of Adonis. This all explains why they separated the tag team and why Beefcake gave the haircut, but I never knew it before.
But, there is more to the story.
First of all, Beefcake did not want to be split from Valentine.
“They didn’t give us any plan,” Beefcake said about splitting up the team. “We didn’t know what was going to happen at all.”
He felt like the previous two years were tossed aside by that decision.
“Greg and I had the best time. We just beat up everybody,” he said, noting that the WWF was selling out arenas everywhere and it came to a sudden end.
Making matters worse, the feud he was supposed to have following that breakup fell apart when Adonis quit the company shortly after WrestleMania III. So, once again, a major change was made in his career and he was left with nobody to wrestle.
Even worse, after establishing himself and having success in his initial gimmick, Beefcake was supposed to play the part of a barber and wanted nothing to do with what would prove to be an iconic character.
“Basically what they were doing was they were setting me up to fail,” Beefcake said. “Nobody had ever played a barber in the wrestling business because there was no room for it. There was no niche for it.”
He admitted to flipping out in the aftermath, tearing things up in an arena and threatening to quit over becoming the barber. Fortunately, Hogan came to the rescue.
“Hogan says, ‘Wait a minute, Brutus, there’s got to be a way we can save this,’” he recalled. “‘What would happen if you used that sleeper hold that Piper uses, and after you put the sleeper hold on, it puts them to sleep, go get the scissors and come back in the ring and cut their hair.’” Beefcake said that idea was enough to give it a shot. As a result, there was, as he would say back in the day, a whole lot of strutting and a whole lot of cutting. And, he added, “the more off the rails I went creativitywise, just thinking up stuff to do … the more they liked it.”
‘The Barber’ was almost finished before it started and it would grow to become one of the most memorable characters in wrestling history.
There is so much more I wanted to know, but I did find out his favorite opponent was ‘Mr. Perfect’ Curt Hennig. For what it’s worth, Beefcake cut Hennig’s winning streak in televised matches short by pinning him at WrestleMania VI.
These days, Beefcake is still on tour, making appearances to sign autographs, doing charity work and is the commissioner of Boco Raton Championship Wrestling in Florida.
“I’m working actively with wrestlers,” Beefcake said, “and traveling pretty much every weekend.”