MEQUON — Matthew Mueller may be from Brookfield, but some of his best baseball memories have come at Kapco Park.
The Brookfield Central graduate did not call the field on the Concordia University Wisconsin campus home until joining the Lakeshore Chinooks last season, but his first experience on that diamond came when he was playing in high school for the Lancers.
“One of the biggest games was played here. Marquette held their senior night at this field. The two of us were at the top of this conference and I pitched that game,” he recalled, noting he was the winning pitcher while making one of his first starts of his senior campaign on the hill after recovering from an injury. “I had a great game at the plate and on the mound.
“On the bus ride back home, everyone was fired up,” Mueller added. “It was a really awesome night, a really awesome experience.”
Now he is a Northwoods League all-star and calls the field home.
“It’s really exciting,” Mueller said about having the honor of participating in the event that will take place today in Traverse City. “I’m privileged to be selected out of a great group of guys. I’m really excited for that opportunity.”
As a result, he joins his older brother, Mitchell, in being named an all-star for the Chinooks. His sibling played in the mid-summer classic last season.
“It’s pretty cool,” Mueller said about being selected to play in the game, just like his brother. “Him and I always go back and forth competing with each other, pushing each other to be better.”
The left-handed pitcher added that he is a much better player as a result of having a brother challenging him along the way.
“For the most part, competing with each other, pushing each other to be better,” Mueller responded when asked if he and his brother played an important role in each other evolving into all-star players.
Mueller gave his brother partial credit for why he developed a love for baseball.
“I was kind of brought into it with him and ever since a young age, baseball’s been the No. 1,” he explained. “It’s just something that’s been a part of my life since I was really young.”
That also probably also explains why Mueller has become an intense competitor. When he is not trying to do something just a tiny bit better than his brother has been able to accomplish, he enjoys the challenge on battling a batter during every at-bat when he is on the mound.
“I thrive off of competition. I love being competitive. When I’m pitching, every single pitch is a competition,” he said. “I love it.”
He also enjoys the fact that the pitcher is in control of the action, because nothing happens on the field until he throws the ball.
“Controlling the game, the speed, everything,” Mueller responded when asked what he enjoys about being a pitcher.
When Mueller isn’t taking the ball for the Chinooks, he attends Gonzaga University and pitches for the Bulldogs. As a freshman, he worked his way into the starting rotation. In all, he appeared in 17 games, including eight starts, and posted a record of 2-3 with an earned run average of 6.47. What really jumps off the stat sheet is that he struck out 61 batters in just 48 2/3 innings pitched.
“I started out the year in kind of the back end of the bullpen. I had, here and there, pretty decent innings that led to me getting a start against Minnesota. I had a really good start and that lined me up for the first week of conference play,” he recalled. “The following weekend, I started that Sunday against San Francisco and threw eight innings with one earned run. It was a really good outing.
“I was a weekend starter after that.”
Mueller said the decision to attend Gonzaga was easy because he believed that was where he could develop into the best version of himself on the mound.
“It was the coaches, for sure. The pitching coach, Brandon Harmon, is a really good coach, really good guy. I saw
in him that he could bring me to the best of my abilities,” the sociology major replied when asked why he picked Gonzaga. “I’m really comfortable with that choice. I really like the campus and the team. The program has had plenty of success.”
Most players in the Northwoods League arrive with their summer team with an objective to work on during the season. For Mueller, the goals include improving his ability to hold runners when opponents reach base and developing one of his secondary offerings.
“It is the changeup,” he said, noting the pitch is kind of a work in progress for him. “I’ve been throwing it in games here and it’s been getting a lot better.”
When asked what is his best offering, Mueller explained that it is his fastball on some days — he throws both a two-seam and four-seam heater — and on other occasions his slider is his best pitch.
“I can go back and forth on my fastball and slider. Those two pitches gave me plenty of success at Gonzaga this past spring,” Mueller noted. “On some days it will be the slider and I’ll throw that in a 3-2 count, a three-ball count. I’m really comfortable with that. With the fastball, at this level you kind of have to be comfortable with it.”
While the southpaw is comfortable with those pitches, along with his improving changeup, batters probably are not as relaxed when they step into the box and look at a 6-foot-4, 220 presence standing just 60 feet, 6 inches away. That is why Lakeshore manager Trevor Cho believes that Mueller has a bright future in the game.
“He’s going to have a chance to play this game for a long time,” the skipper said. “(He’s) a lefthanded pitcher with, I would say, metrically, one of the best fastballs in the Northwoods.”
While there is a chance Mueller will ultimately go a long way in baseball, he is enjoying the opportunity to play relatively close to home this summer after spending the school year in Spokane, Wash.
“I do get to stay at home. It’s a little bit of a drive, maybe 30, 35 minute drive,” he said about his familiar living arrangements this summer. “There’s nothing I’d rather be doing with my summer than playing baseball. It’s fun. You get to meet a lot of different guys from all over and you follow their careers after the summer and see how they all do. You run across a few here and there in the college season. I think it’s a really competitive league and there’s a lot of really good ballplayers in the league.”