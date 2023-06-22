CEDARBURG — Abby Schmit has taken full advantage of the opportunities presented to her over her time at Cedarburg High School.
She spent four seasons as part of the school’s basketball, soccer and swimming programs. Along the way, she played her way into key roles on those teams, made game-winning plays and had the opportunity to play at the state tournament.
“Abby is a rare three-sport athlete who also participated in other extracurricular activities around CHS. I really don’t know how she found enough hours in the day for her school work, practice and other activities,” Cedarburg Athletic Director Jon Hannam said. “I enjoyed watching her grow in basketball, swim and soccer due to her tremendous work ethic.
“What I admire most about Abby is her outstanding leadership skills and positive attitude,” he added. “Abby is one of the most dedicated student athletes I’ve interacted with in my 18 years of education.'
Robert Williams, Cedarburg’s head girls soccer coach, said that the thing that impressed him about Schmit is that she would thank the team’s coaching staff after practice, even after the most challenging training sessions.
“What kid says thank you after training? She says that every time,” Williams revealed. “She is just a good kid to be around.”
It probably does not come as a surprise that her contributions to the Bulldogs’ efforts that led to a second consecutive state tournament appearance went beyond statistics.
“I think the way she’s kind of taken on the underclassmen as well is just a reflection of who she is,” Williams noted. “She’s a great kid. We’re going to miss her, miss her attitude toward the program.”
Schmit said her goal was to make the most of her opportunities, which began when she joined the girls swim team as a freshman. While her older sisters, Emma and Paige, also went through the program, Abby Schmit did not have a background in the pool.
“My sisters did the swim team all four of their years also, so I was like OK, I’ll just do that. I never swam before, but it was super fun,” she reflected. “The sport was good. It was a great workout. (Cedarburg head coach) Amit (Kaul), Ben Wynn, Mr. (Jeff) Ellmaker were all good coaches, so it was always a fun time. Hard, but it was fun.”
Abby Schmit said she is glad she followed the lead of her sisters and dipped her toe into the pool.
“A lot of people look at swim and they’re like I shouldn’t do that, especially people that never swam before, but I’d say just do it,” she explained. “It’s a good team, a lot of fun.”
While posting personal best times were the tangible result of the experience, the highlight of the time she spent with the program are the memories she made with her teammates out of the water.
“Swim was just a good time. The team was fun, team dinners were great,” she recalled. “It was a fun time and I got in good shape with them.”
Abby Schmit spent the winters playing basketball, the sport she had the most extensive background with growing up.
“I’ve always played basketball, since rec league back in elementary school, all the way up,” she said. “The team was a blast. I have no regrets playing that.”
She earned a little varsity time in her sophomore season, averaging about four minutes a contest in seven games, but found herself with the ball in a clutch situation during a regional semifinal game against Homestead. With time winding down and Cedarburg trailing by a point, she caught the ball on the right wing. She looked toward the basket, then passed to Ella Rolison, who made a layup as time expired to give the Bulldogs a 47-46 victory.
“Honestly, I didn’t really know what to do,” Abby Schmit recalled. “I saw Ella open and I was like I don’t want to take that shot, but I know Ella can make that shot. I saw her open and I knew to just pass it over to her and she put it in.”
She did not get a ton of minutes as a junior, averaging nearly seven per game, but flourished as a senior. She earned a spot in the starting lineup and was the Bulldogs’ defensive stopper, capable of guarding nearly every position on the court.
“It was much different because our basketball team was always focused on offense, all the time. It never was my forte, I would say, but then playing defense, I don't know, my senior year, it just clicked,” Abby Schmit said about becoming a key piece of the Bulldogs trip to a sectional championship game. “We had our offensive players, Reagan (Pahl), Ella, Mimi (Hart), Sarah (Helm), and it fit for me because I knew if I can’t score, I’ve got to do something else. So, playing defense was my thing.
“If that’s what I can do, I’ll do it to the best of my ability.”
Cedarburg finished 22-6, including a 53-30 victory over Grafton in a sectional semifinal contest. While her final game ended in an 88-58 defeat to eventual state champion Green Bay Notre Dame, she remembers that experience fondly.
“We lost, but I think that’s the best we’ve ever played together,” Abby Schmit said in reference to a game in which she netted 11 points, which was her personal best on varsity. “We kept lifting each other up. We were working well, everybody played well. I have no complaints from that and that sticks out to me.”
Her success carried over onto the soccer pitch. Williams described Schmit as a player that helped keep things together on the field.
“She can win balls, which allows us to get forward. She holds balls, which allows us to attack,” he said. “She makes runs that set other people up.”
The past few weeks have been a whirlwind, according to Schmit, who graduated and played at the state tournament within a short period of time. That completed her time as a Bulldog.
“Especially not playing a sport in college, it’s a weird feeling to know, stepping out of the pool, off the basketball court, now the soccer field, just knowing that’s my last steps with it,” she said. “It’s finding a way to take it all in. A lot of people say that and you just brush by it, but it’s true. It went by so fast.
“Things just fly by. You’ve just got to take it in and be grateful for the good things that happened.”
While that is now over, she is ready for what will come next. Schmit will be attending UW-Madison and joining the Air Force ROTC program.
“I’m excited for that,” she said. “I’ve got to work out this summer and get in shape for that, but I’m super excited just to start a new chapter of my life.”