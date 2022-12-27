OZAUKEE COUNTY — ’Tis the season for holiday tournaments as local sports programs take a break from conference competition to participate in a variety of tournaments and showcase events this week.
Many of our local teams will be hitting the road to face opponents that they would otherwise not get a chance to play against, while others will stay closer to home and take part in long-running events.
One of the premier events on the calendar is the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout that will take place at Concordia University Wisconsin. A total of 26 games will be played at the 17th installment of the showcase, starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. and running through Friday with the last game slated to begin at 9:15 p.m. Grafton’s boys basketball team will participate in two of those games, starting with a contest Wednesday at 4 p.m. against Dominican. The next day at 4:45 p.m., the Black Hawks will take on Kaukauna.
Several other local boys basketball programs will be active this week as well. Cedarburg and University School of Milwaukee will participate in the Cudahy Classic. The Bulldogs will play Muskego on Friday at 5:45 p.m. The Wildcats will double their pleasure, playing games on consecutive days. On Thursday, the team will take on host Cudahy at 7 p.m. The next day, USM will face Waukesha North at 2:15 p.m.
Homestead will be the only local school to have any true home activities this week. Today, the Highlanders’ boys swim team will host the annual Metro Officials Meet at 10 a.m. Cedarburg will pay a visit for that invite, which will feature more than a dozen teams.
Homestead will also host the annual Chekouras Classic. For the first time, the school’s girls program will participate in the festivities, as the defending North Shore Conference champions take on Arrowhead in a game set for 5 p.m. The Highlanders’ boys basketball team will follow that game, hosting Milwaukee Academy of Science in a contest set for 7 p.m.
All of the local girls basketball teams will also be taking the court this week. USM will be participating in a two-day tournament in Oostburg. The Wildcats play the host Flying Dutchmen today at 5:30 p.m. in a semifinal game. The team will return to action Wednesday, playing either in the consolation contest at 2 p.m. or the championship game at 5:30 p.m.
Cedarburg will also be in action today and Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Port Washington. In the first game of the Pirates’ holiday event, the Bulldogs will take on Wauwatosa East. On Wednesday, the club will face Milwaukee Lutheran.
Grafton will be traveling to Kewaskum to participate in a tournament. On Wednesday, the Black Hawks will face Randolph at 5 p.m. With a win, the team advances to the championship game of the event set for Thursday at 7 p.m. If the Hawks lose, the consolation game is scheduled for 5 p.m.
One of the bigger events of the week will take place in La Crosse. The Bi-State Classic is a two-day wrestling tournament that will feature several dozen teams from Wisconsin and Minnesota. Homestead will be appearing at the 40th annual event, which will take place Thursday and Friday.
There will also be a number of hockey tournaments taking place this week.
The University School of Milwaukee girls co-op began competition in the Herb Brooks Classic at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minn. The Wildcats played a team from Detroit in the opening round Monday and will be on the ice again today and Wednesday.
The Cedarburg boys hockey team and the Lakeshore girls hockey co-op will participate in a three-day tournament this week. The Bulldogs will compete in the Culver’s Cup at the Madison Ice Arena. Play begins Wednesday and the event is slated to run through Friday.
Homestead will also be in action this week, competing in a tournament at the Mullett Ice Center. The Highlanders will open with a game Thursday at 7 p.m. against host Arrowhead. The team will play again on Friday, with the time and opponent depending upon the outcome against the Warhawks.
One other event going on this week will take place at the Ozaukee Ice Center as Homestead hosts a junior varsity hockey tournament today and Wednesday. The event is named in honor of Chris Spartz, the Highlanders’ longtime JV head coach who passed away unexpectedly in 2019.
“He’s an amazing guy. Gone too soon. Just an awesome, awesome man,” Homestead varsity head coach Tony Navarre said. “Dedicated to the athletes and as a teacher.”