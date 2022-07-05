MEQUON — It seemed only fitting that Garrett Martin was the player to deliver a walk-off hit last Wednesday, which gave the Lakeshore Chinooks a 4-3 victory that pushed the club above the .500 mark for the first time all season.
Martin had 23 hits in his first 59 at-bats with the team in 17 games through the end of last week. That stellar .390 batting average includes eight home runs and 24 runs batted in. He also crossed home plate 21 times in that span and stole four bases.
“It’s been a lot of fun getting to play every day,” Martin said about his time with the Chinooks. “I like all the guys on the team. I like all the coaches. Just doing what I know I can do and having fun playing with the guys around me.”
Martin has been having a lot of fun. He scored a run in 15 of those 17 games, recorded nine multi-hit games and the Chinooks were 10-7 in those contests.
“We show up every day expecting to win,” Martin said. “We show up and try to have fun and good things will happen.”
Lakeshore manager Travis Akre has enjoyed watching the meticulous approach Martin takes on a daily basis, which has allowed the outfielder to have success when the game beings.
“He just comes to the ballpark ready to work every day. The one thing about here is we talk all the time about guys trying to establish a routine, and everybody seems to pick and choose what works best for them and that’s one thing I’ve noticed with him,” the veteran skipper said. “Every day he’s kind of doing his same thing, about the same time of the day, and that’s what successful people do in this world, is to be a creature of habit with routine.”
Akre added that it is easy to work with someone who comes to the park each day with a plan.
“He knows how to handle his business from day to day, so he’s an easy one to get behind and coach right now,” he said. “We’re just kind of letting him go right now and enjoy it.”
It makes sense that Martin brings a good approach to the ballpark each day since he was surrounded by baseball. His father, Billy, played professionally.
“I got to grow up watching him play,” he said. “(He taught me) pretty much everything I know about baseball.”
Akre said that it shows that Martin grew up around the game.
“You can tell. He’s got a good motor and his structure is really good,” the manager observed. “It’s been rewarding just to watch him work every day.”
He also had an opportunity to follow his dad when he played overseas.
“He played a year in Japan, so I got to go watch him play in Japan. That was really where I started to love baseball, just watching him play,” Martin explained. “Going to Japan was probably the coolest thing I got to do and see him play out there. It’s a completely different culture, different environment with the games. It was awesome.”
While he has not had an opportunity to play overseas, Martin has had his fair share of memorable baseball experiences.
One of those came when he was drafted as a high school senior. The Baltimore Orioles selected him in the 22nd round of the 2018 draft.
“That was awesome,” Martin said. “(That is when I) started to finally realize all the hard work I’d put in was starting to pay off. It was really, really cool.”
Being drafted was exciting, but he decided not to turn pro at that point.
“I was just talking to my family,” he responded when asked about the decision to go the school route rather than signing with the Orioles organization, “just discussing what would be best for me at that point.”
He went on to play at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas. The team went on to win a national championship in 2021.
“That was probably the coolest baseball experience I’ve ever had. That was so much fun,” Martin said about the JUCO World Series, which took place in Grand Junction, Colo., which is near his home town. “We had a really good team and the guys on the team got along really well. It was so much fun.”
From there, he went to Oklahoma State University. He is still trying to decide where he will go in the fall, but he is glad being with the Chinooks while he figures out his next move.
“I know a couple coaches that know Travis and had nothing but good things to say about him,” Martin said in regard to his manager. “I’ve always wanted to come up here to the Northwoods League and see what it’s like. I had some connections and it worked out.
“I definitely felt comfortable right away. I like all the guys on the team.”
He is also enjo ying his first time e ver being in Wisconsin. “It’s definitely new for me. I’ve never really been to this part of the country before,” Martin said. “I’m from Colorado. I spent a lot of time in Texas, Oklahoma, but it’s a lot different up here. Really green, pretty. A pretty cool area.”
For now, Martin is just soaking in his experience with the Chinooks.
“We all jell really well together. Really good team chemistry. Being around the guys is a lot of fun,” he said. “We don’t even have to be playing baseball to have fun.”