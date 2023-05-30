WEST BEND — Cedarburg freshman track standout Charlize-Trinity McKenzie likes a little diversity in her running.
She has rewritten the Bulldogs’ girls record book for the 400-, 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meters, has tested herself against some of the nation’s best and been found worthy and now she’s going to go to see if she can become a WIAA state champion.
McKenzie finished a busy Thursday at the WIAA Div. 1 sectional track meet in West Bend successfully, winning the 400 (58.9 seconds) and 800 (2:16.9) races and taking second in the 1,600 (5:06.72). She will now head to the WIAA state meet this weekend in La Crosse among the favorites in all three events.
She is anxious to see how she fits in. “I just wanted to try and go in different events,” said McKenzie, who owns the state’s fastest 800 time this season at 2:08.62. “It was something I’ve been thinking about all season. I like trying a mix of things (in running). It keeps it exciting.”
And she’s not overly worried about the results this first time out.
“I don’t think there’s going to be a ton of pressure on me,” she added. “My plans (for each race) are really organic, but I’ve already gone against a lot of fast girls this season.
“I’m happy to just make it through and see what happens.”
McKenzie led a highly successful day at the sectional for Cedarburg. Senior teammate Avery Peterson also made it to state in the 400, after taking third (59.68), while junior Jenna Rusch turned in the race of a lifetime in winning the 300 low hurdles with a new school record of 46.01.
“I was so excited for Avery (Peterson),” McKenzie said. “For a moment she even passed me.”
Those qualifying efforts led the Bulldogs to a respectable seventh place finish in the 15-team sectional with 51 points. Oshkosh West won the team title with 106.
Cedarburg girls head coach Joel Cohen said he is excited to see how the Bulldogs do at state, especially McKenzie, whose startling versatility provided an interesting dilemma when it came to state qualifying.
“We were very cautious with her early on in the season,” he said, “and as it unfolded, we just slowly ramped things up, and she has really gained momentum. We sat her out for conference (May 16) just so she could be ready for this week.
“But she has a real desire to test her limits and we’re anxious to see what’ll happen. Track is her real zone of excellence.
“Overall today, we really exceeded expectations. We had PRs all over and what happened in the 300 hurdles and the 400 (with Peterson also advancing) was something we couldn’t have anticipated.”
For the boys, senior repeat state meet qualifier Gabe Olsen advanced with a victory in the long jump (21-4 1/2) and a third-place finish in the triple jump (42-10 1/2). Olsen, who was sixth in state last season in the triple jump, is happy for another trip to La Crosse which is where he will attend school in the fall.
“Just survive and advance,” he laughed. “This has been a really fun year for me and the team. We’re really young but the freshmen and sophomores are really filling in well. I’m hoping to get back on the podium again. We’ll see how it goes.”
Also advancing to state for the Cedarburg boys was senior Woody Burrell, who survived a crazy finish in the 300 hurdles, taking third with a clocking of 39.82.
Burrell hit the final hurdle almost simultaneously with event winner Jonas Price of Germantown (39.62) and runner-up Benjamin Gifford of Watertown (39.69) and held off Oshkosh West’s Jarrett Alger by just .01 of a second for the last qualifying spot.
Burrell had gone under 40 seconds in the event for the first time at the regional meet earlier in the week and is delighted to be peaking in his senior year.
“I just had to dive at the finish,” Burrell said about his first individual state meet berth. “Things have been clicking for me the last few weeks. It’s been a lot of practice and consistency. I made a relay team (to state) two years ago and missed making it in this (the hurdles) by just one place last year, so this is great.
“It’s been a long time coming.” The qualifying efforts led Cedarburg to a seventh-place finish in the boys sectional field with 40 points. NSC champion Hartford won with 102.
Senior Brady Lewis closed out his career on a solid note, taking fifth in the 3,200 (9:52.95), a time that was 27 seconds faster than he ran in a sectional race last season.
The Bulldogs did have one disappointment, as junior Reagan Schumacher, one of the favorites in the discus, could not land a fair throw in his three preliminary tries and so did not qualify for the finals.