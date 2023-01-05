MEQUON — Success is not a destination that has a finish line for Homestead wrestling standout Charlie Millard. That approach has allowed the defending WIAA state tournament finalist to continue pushing to rack up accomplishments.
The most recent achievement for the junior was winning his weight class over the holiday break at the Bi-State Classic in LaCrosse, featuring top teams from Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“It’s a blast,” Millard said about his trip to the top of the podium at 160 pounds at the 40th annual event. “Walking in there, sure, I’m seeded No. 1, but I’m never taking any match lightly.
“My mindset going into that first match is the same as when I’m going into the finals.”
He also views every practice, training session and match as an opportunity to work toward his ultimate goal of winning a WIAA state championship.
His honors already this season also include winning his weight class at the MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament and the Neenah Invite.
“Going into the season, obviously a goal was to win a state title,” Millard said. “It’s looking pretty good so far, winning some of these preseason tournaments and stuff like that.”
He added that having success at a pair of tournaments in Minnesota as well as in LaCrosse early in the campaign have given him some momentum and an opportunity to take on some quality competition and face some opponents he does not always get a chance to wrestle.
“At those out-of-state tournaments you’re getting the best kids from both states,” Millard said about the large meets Homestead has competed at already this season, “not just one side of the coin.”
In regard to his success over winter break, Millard pointed to a tough quarter-final match victory over Aiden Erickson from Hastings, Minn. as a key win.
“In my quarterfinals match, I had a really close match, taking it to overtime, where I won 2-0,” Millard said. “Obviously, I’m trying never to get stressed in the middle of one of those matches when it’s 0-0. You’ve just got to focus on the next minute and try to get those points.”
He added that winning that tournament was among his top accomplishments as a high school wrestler in regular season competition. It also serves as good preparation for his favorite meet of the season.
“It’s probably No. 5, or something like that (overall). I still think nothing beats the state tournament when it comes to the high school wrestling season,” the two-time state medal-winner explained. “It’s the most hyped, especially here in Wisconsin. We have a really great state tournament at the Kohl Center, where all the fans are absolutely awesome.”
He added that having success now is important to him because it will allow him to make the jump to the next level.
“(I’m) never satisfied with where I’m at because obviously college is the next step. That’s where I want to be. But, I’m pretty happy with where I’m at now seeing where I’ve come from,” he said. His father, Homestead head coach Ernie Millard noted in the past that his son won his very first match, then went on a long losing streak as he got an occasionally rough introduction to the sport. “Practice like you’ve never won, compete like you’ve never lost.”
Charlie Millard added that it has been an enjoyable season up to this point because the Highlanders have had success as a team.
“The goal is never to be just a good wrestler, you always want to be on a good team, too,” he said. “It’s so much better to bring people up around you. It’s so much more fun.”
The Highlanders are off to a good start, with several other Homestead wrestlers finishing in the top quarter of their respective brackets at the Bi-State Classic.
George Jones had success at 106 pounds, Jonah Stammer fared well at 152, Jake Meyer was successful at 170 and Tommy O’Leary competed at 182. Jones finished 3-2 with wins by fall and major decision along the way. Stammer also went 3-2, earning all his victories by pinfall. Moyer was also 3-2, with two pins and a major decision. O’Leary split four matches, winning by fall in each of his first two times on the mat.
“Our 106 pounder and our 152 pounder are both doing really well,” Charlie Millard said. “They’re getting a lot of really good matches in.”
He added that Logan Kuck, at 132, is another key piece of the Highlanders’ lineup.
“We’re bringing guys to those tournaments, getting them matches and they’ve been winning some,” he said. “So, it’s been good.”
As a result, confidence is high on the team and Charlie Millard believes the Highlanders have a chance to make some noise in the North Shore Conference.
“We should be trying to go into conference trying to take a pretty high ranking,” he said. “We’ve been struggling for quite a few years to get some points on the board there.”
However, having success early in the season has been motivating everyone on the team.
“We’ve seen everyone starting to work harder at practice, starting to get more focused,” he said. “There’s nothing that kids respond to more than just winning matches. It’s a great feeling. When somebody gets it, everybody wants it.”
He added that the success the team has enjoyed thus far is a byproduct of hard work that started well before the Highlanders’ first practice of the campaign.
“We’re definitely 10 times better than we were even last year,” Charlie Millard said. “Just getting all these new guys that have been wrestling down at AWA (Askren Wrestling Academy) and in our middle school program (has helped).”
Homestead will be back in action Friday, competing in a tournament in Port Washington.