Millard takes second at state meet

MADISON — The support network of family and friends for Homestead 152-pound sophomore wrestler Charlie Millard at the WIAA state tournament in Madison Feb. 25-27 was well-traveled, vocal and passionate.
They flew in from Oregon and they drove in from Pennsylvania to see if this well-spoken, endlessly polite potential star in the making could make a little history.
He didn’t quite, but he still made them all proud, because he was not afraid to challenge a giant.
“That goes back to when he was little,” his dad and Homestead head coach Ernie Millard said. “He was never afraid to lose because he did it all the time back then, but he just keeps working and working and finds any number of ways to make me and his mom (Lisa) cheer for him.
“Because he handles himself so well out there. He respects his opponent and does everything with class.”
Charlie Millard did all that and more in the state finals Saturday against Arrowhead powerhouse and now three-time state champion Mitchell Mesenbrink.
He lost a noisy, intense 6-4 decision in a dramatic battle of unbeatens, in what was arguably the most intensely followed final of the night.
It was the closest match of the dominant Mesenbrink’s season (42-0) as prior to this match he had recorded 36 pins and five technical falls.
Charlie Millard (50-1) gave up a quick takedown but recovered and pushed the dominant Warhawk star to the brink. He wound up executing the only takedown Mesenbrink allowed all season in the third period, when Millard’s endless scrambling, a technique he worked hard to improve in the offseason, finally paid off.
The maneuver closed the gap to 5-4, but Mesenbrink soon escaped, and Millard could not get in for the tying takedown before the final buzzer went off.
There was a little finger-pointing and boasting by Mesenbrink at the end of the match, which appeared to be aimed at Charlie Millard, and which earned the flamboyant Mesenbrink a chorus of boos from the north of 15,000 fans in attendance.
Mesenbrink later denied he was pointing at his opponent and even praised him saying: “He can scramble. He keeps coming and he’s freaking tough. He’s obviously a beast and he’s gonna be great.”
But Charlie Millard already was in the eyes of his family and fans.
“There were so many people there,” Ernie Millard said. “My sister drove in from Pennsylvania. His sisters came, my parents, even our trainer came too. The list just goes on and on and after the match, I could see all these people and I put up my hand (to acknowledge them) and they all responded.
“It was just so awesome.” Charlie Millard struggled to maintain his composure on the awards stand afterward after narrowly missing out on becoming only the third Homestead state wrestling champion and the first since Vince Farina finished off an unbeaten 1994 campaign (38-0) in winning the 135-pound crown.
But to his dad, who himself was emotional afterward, it was completely understandable and to be expected.
“When you’ve invested as much time and effort as these kids have, losing big matches can be heartbreaking,” the coach explained. “People will say it is only a wrestling match and it is, but the kids put in thousands of hours wrestling six or seven days a week sometimes with two practices a day. It is incredibly demanding.”
And also rewarding in so many ways, too. Charlie Millard, who had carved a mighty path to the finals with technical fall victories over opponents from Neenah, La Crosse and Kimberly, woke up the day after the finals feeling better.
The family went out to that Madison institution Mickie’s Dairy Bar for breakfast where the hungry wrestler treated himself to a strawberry shake and an omelet.
Afterwards he was able to put things in perspective.
“I’m feeling OK right now,” Charlie Millard said. “Going into it (the final) I was a little nervous and excited being my first time in the state finals (he was fourth at 138 last season). Giving up that first takedown was not a great start, but I kept going and got into a rhythm.
“My scrambling really helped and that comes with being part of the Askren Wrestling Academy because that’s a big part of what they work on. I had to improve that if I was going to stay in matches like this.
“It was a great experience (the finals). I tried hard to stay focused (on the match) but you live for moments like that, especially with so much exciting stuff going on (including the always fun introduction to the night The March of Champions).”
The fun included having teammates Jonah Stammer at 145 and Thomas O’Leary at 182 make their first trips to state. Their matches ended quickly, but coach Millard said the experience lit a fire underneath both.
“They’re now both all-in,” he said. “Very excited.”
Ernie Millard said his son was able to make the jump to elite level this season with the help of a dedicated regimen that included much weightlifting and working closely with a nutritionist.
“It’s a very scientific approach,” coach Millard said. “The mixing of proteins and fats. You look around (the Kohl Center) and between matches you see these kids eating jasmine rice and chicken instead of running up (to the concession stand) and grabbing a burger.”
There were other things that got Charlie Millard to this point that both father and son talked about. Simple things, like just wanting to be out there.
“He loves the sport of wrestling,” Ernie said. “He spends so much time at the AWA working on his technique and his wrestling IQ.”
“Definitely,” added Charlie Millard. “I loved the sport since I was really little. Even when I wasn’t any good, I just wanted to continue to work.”
And his fire is burning even brighter knowing that he still has two more chances at earning that coveted state title.
“It was a very cool opportunity (the finals),” Charlie said, “Obviously losing wasn’t the best, but it’s not always a bad thing either because there’s always room for improvement.
“I’m ready for the offseason, ready to get to get back into the practice room.”