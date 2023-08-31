GRAFTON — There is a different feel to things for the Grafton girls tennis team this season as newcomers to the program have already begun to make an impact.
“I think with our new coach, he’s focusing a lot on showing up to practices and working harder,” junior Abby Russell said about things head coach Richard Vincent has placed an emphasis on early in his tenure with the Black Hawks. “We have a lot of freshmen, too, this year, like a lot of new freshmen, and I think a lot of them are willing to put in good effort. I think (things are) different from last year.”
Vincent drew upon his experience as a high school student-athlete when discussing why he values a high level of commitment.
“I don’t think they take the game as seriously as I do,” he said, acknowledging that while he begins his tenure with a different approach than the program had in the past, he is confident everyone is working toward the same goal in that department. “I played football, basketball, track and baseball and I never missed a practice
or a match in four years.”
Growing the program is at the center of Vincent’s plan. One of the things he believes can help the Black Hawks become successful in the long term is by having an entry in the state tournament. Grafton’s new coach believes that the doubles duo of Lacey Greicar and Hailey Markoff are capable of accomplishing that goal.
“My strategy is to get our No. 1 doubles team to state. I think they can do that and that’s going to create some interest,” he said. “It will be good for the other players to know that some of their teammates are going to state and we can go from there.”
Markoff is a prime example of the type of athlete that Vincent hopes will give the program a look moving forward.
“I was brand new to tennis when I started my freshman year,” the senior said. “I actually made varsity my freshman year, which was really exciting for me.”
The sport was a good fit right away for Markoff, who continues to grow in confidence on the court.
“I definitely feel like I’ve gotten more used to tennis strategies over the years,” she explained. “The more exposure that I’ve had to the game, the more comfortable I’ve felt.”
She shares Vincent’s goal of qualifying for state and believes she has the perfect partner to accomplish that objective.
“She is a very good teammate, first and foremost,” Markoff said of Lacey Greicar, noting that the junior also plays tennis outside of the high school season. “She offers a lot of encouragement, on and off the court. She’s a phenomenal player.”
The pairing has competed together on a limited basis in the past and is undefeated so far this season. Markoff said it was nice to go into the new campaign knowing the plan was to team up with Greicar.
“We got some experience playing doubles together last year, but it wasn’t very consistent,” she explained. “It’s nice that we knew from the beginning of the season that our coach was planning on playing us for doubles together, so we kind of got a dynamic down before we had our first tournament.”
Markoff has played plenty of singles matches in the past, but is enjoying the seemingly permanent change to doubles this fall.
“Communication is really important with another player out there. It’s not all on you anymore and you have someone else depending on you,” she said. “Those things are definitely different.”
Vincent also sees potential in a pair of freshmen who filled the second spot in the lineup Tuesday during a North Shore Conference dual meet with Slinger. While the Black Hawks were swept, 7-0, the duo of Maya Fredrickson and Ellie Gehrke won a pair of games in the opening set of their match against a pairing from the Owls that is undefeated thus far.
“I spotted them right away and they’re friends,” Vincent said. “Maya has kind of a classic game. Ellie, she’s just an athlete. She knows where to go. She doesn’t have great strokes yet, but she gets to the right place and she has a high athletic IQ.”
Russell, who teamed with Markoff against Slinger, has spent much of the early portion of the season
teaming with Meghan Scott. Both players moved throughout the lineup a bit last year but have settled into a good partnership early this season, going 4-0 in matches while alternating between the second and third doubles flights.
“I switched between JV and varsity,” Russell reflected upon her sophomore campaign last season. “I definitely do (feel more comfortable). I feel like last year, I was trying to catch up with other varsity people, but this year I’m definitely on the same level.”
Russell added that there is a different set of expectations and plans for practice this season and the results have been notable.
“There’s definitely an improvement, just from the first couple practices to now, especially with all the practice matches,” she said. “I think we’ve definitely gotten better.”
Grafton has also benefited from putting in some extra time before the season began. The Black Hawks held some practices organized by the team captains, a growing number of players practice regularly at local clubs and several athletes attended camps during the summer.
“Some of the players who had been lower on varsity in the past, or on JV, I know specifically attended a camp at Pleasant Valley, which they said was a good experience for them,” Markoff said.
The number of athletes in the program is on the rise and more players are working on their game outside of the season, which are positive developments in the early going. Vincent has also structured an early-season schedule designed to allow the Black Hawks to enjoy some success prior to starting NSC competition.
“We have scheduled more Div. 2 schools. We had success against them,” he said, noting that the conference is full of larger Div. 1 programs. “We hope to get back on track on Thursday (at 4 p.m.) against Milwaukee King.”