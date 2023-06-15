CEDARBURG — Finding a way has been the way for the Cedarburg girls soccer team this season, and that has allowed the Bulldogs to overcome injuries to key players and a midseason slump to put it all together at the right time and earn a trip back to the WIAA Div. 2 state tournament.
Cedarburg has shown a lot of character along the way to grind through the moments of adversity, which also includes facing a tough schedule throughout the regular season.
Head coach Robert Williams believes the challenge of taking on the best programs he can get on the schedule pays off late in the season even if it means the club may lose a game or two along the way.
“I always try to play a tough schedule,” the veteran coach said. “Sometimes the competitive side of me gets worked up about games that we lose. Last year, we lost seven, this year we lost six, but if you look at the quality of teams that we’re losing to and the scores of those games, I think it allows us to take stuff from it.
“I’ll continue to play a tough schedule. I’m not really afraid of losing, I think it’s the best teacher,” Williams added. “I’ve had teams in the past where we’ve scheduled soft (opponents) and it came back to hurt us when we played tougher teams.”
Of course, part of the equation is having a roster full of players that can bounce back from tough games and the occasional loss. Williams suggested that his players may have even handled a stretch in which the Bulldogs went 2-5-1 better than he did.
“I didn’t do us a favor. We had a tough stretch, we had like five games in six days. We went down to Iowa, took our lumps and had to come back and play Whitefish Bay and then the next weekend we had another tournament,” he recalled. “I started to doubt myself, what do I need to do better, but I think as a group of girls, they kind of were like, ‘We’ve got to take it up to another notch.’
“Just from that set of games, I think we’ve played better soccer,” Williams added. “I think the level that we play at has been at a higher level.”
Williams pointed to a 2-0 victory over Nicolet on May 16, ironically played at Uihlein Soccer Park, which will host the state tournament, as a turning point. That came right after the rough patch the team encountered and put the Bulldogs back on track to make a run to state.
“We knew pretty much it was going to be for a top seed in our sectional,” he noted about the North Shore Conference clash with the Knights. “Once we got that, it was kind of like we can do this.”
That helped propel the Bulldogs to its current stretch in which the club has not been beaten in its last seven games (5-0-2) and has posted six shutouts in that stretch.
“It’s 100% them. They just kept getting better and better,” Williams said, crediting the players for the roll the team is on heading into the state tournament.
Cedarburg came into the school year knowing it would be tasked with replacing the seniors from a roster that advanced to the state tournament last season. What the team did not anticipate is that standout Mary Stroebel would sustain an injury in the fall that would cause her to miss the season. Then, senior forward Grace Kittel, who netted five goals early in the campaign, suffered an injury that put her out of action.
Abby Schmit, a senior captain, admitted the season has been a roller coaster and the players were not always sure a trip back to state was in the cards.
“It’s been a whirlwind. It’s been up and down. A lot of people I don’t think expected to make it this far to be honest,” the forward said. “We set that goal in the beginning of the year — but with our losses, we won against certain teams we didn’t win against last year, lost to some others — and I think we’ve just bounced back and we’ve just won when it really mattered.”
That has become the mantra. Williams suggested he was confident his side would find a way through tournament play because a lot of the players had been there before and had success. The Bulldogs defeated Nicolet and West De Pere in sectional competition even without the services of defender Talan Noble.
By the time she became unavailable, it was just another obstacle that the Bulldogs were destined to overcome.
“I think it was more at the beginning of the year, as we were getting together, like, ‘OK, Mary’s out, oh my God, what are we going to do?’” Williams reflected. “Then Kittel went out after a couple games and it’s like oh, man, what do we do?
“We just kept in their head that we can compete. There’s some things as a coaching staff that (assistant coach) Caroline (Fink) and I can do to manipulate games, we can put people in the spots to be successful,” he added. “We always talked about the little things, doing the little things, and I felt like at first it was tough for them to buy in to doing the little things.
“As we got into the playoffs, our goalkeeping coach said, ‘You’ve just got to win. It doesn’t have to be pretty, it doesn't have to be by a lot of goals, we just have to win,’” Williams added about the words of wisdom from Nick Chiappa. “So far … we’ve just won.”
It certainly helps that a handful of players have elevated their game throughout the season. For example, sophomore Courtney Van Ermen has netted a goal in each playoff game. Peyton Wetzel, who leads the club with 17 goals, changed her role on the fly last week, moving from her typical forward position to cover the entire pitch. She made some key defensive plays in the sectional semifinal match against Nicolet to help preserve a 1-0 lead. Schmit has also been a key player for the club this season, notching seven goals and three assists as a senior after putting the ball in the net once a year ago.
“A prime example would be Abby Schmit,” Williams responded when asked for an example of someone who has stepped into a big role this season. “Last year she was a player coming off the bench — can we find her minutes up top, can we find her minutes in the back, where can we find her minutes — and this year she’s had consistent minutes up top and has done a great job scoring goals and getting assists. She just works really hard.”
The Bulldogs have also benefited from the emergence of goalkeeper Mia Hurd. The freshman made 15 saves in sectional play while posting a shutout in each win. Williams said she does not get rattled and the statistics prove it. Hurd has posted seven shutouts in 12 games this season and is allowing less than a goal per match.
Cedarburg has also benefited from the steady play of senior midfielder Jackee Stiever.
“You’ve got Jackee, who has been a three-year letter-winner, who does a good job,” Williams said about a player whose contributions extend well beyond her statistics. “She leads by example.”
Interestingly enough, all four teams who qualified for the state tournament last year have made it back this season. Cedarburg (14-6-3) will take on the same opponent it faced last time, taking on Oregon (21-0-2) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Panthers earned a 5-0 victory when the clubs met last year on the way to winning the state title.
Williams knows the defending champions are still a quality side, but believes things are a bit different this time around.
“I think last year when they came in they were upset because they didn’t get the one seed and they were No. 1 in the nation. We were just there for them,” the veteran coach explained. “We learned from last year. We’re ready. We’re ready to compete.
“I think last year there was a little intimidation,” Williams added. “I don’t feel that this year.”
The winner of Thursday’s game will move on to the state final and will take on either Whitefish Bay or Sauk Prairie. The championship match is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m.